Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn 2490 E. Desert Inn Rd

No reviews yet

2490 E. Desert Inn Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89121

Popular Items

Aquas Frescas
Taco
Burrito

Mexican Favorites

Taco

Taco

$5.79

Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo. Shrimp taco is with rice instead of beans.

Mini Taco

Mini Taco

$2.89

Meat, onion, cilantro

Burrito

Burrito

$11.49

Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo. Shrimp burrito is with rice instead of beans

Burrito - Bean and Cheese only

$5.69

Bean and Cheese

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99

Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo

Quesadilla - Cheese Only

$4.89

Grilled flour tortilla with melted jack cheese

Salad

Salad

$11.49

Lettuce, beans, rice, meat, advocado, tomatoes, cheese, creamy cilantro dressing

Nachos

Nachos

$11.49

Meat, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Nachos - CHEESE ONLY

$4.79
Fries

Fries

$11.49

Meat, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Tostada

Tostada

$5.29

Meat, beans, lettuce, advocado, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes

Platter

Platter

$14.29

Meat, beans, rice, tortillas, side salad with creamy cilantro dressing

Mini Quesadilla

Mini Quesadilla

$4.38

Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo

Mini Quesadilla - CHEESE ONLY

$2.39

Junior Menu

Junior Burrito

Junior Burrito

$8.99

Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo

Junior Burrito - Bean and Cheese only

$4.89

Bean and Cheese

Mini Taco

Mini Taco

$2.89

Meat, onion, cilantro

Mini Quesadilla

Mini Quesadilla

$4.38

Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo

Mini Quesadilla - Cheese Only

$2.59

Grilled corn tortilla with melted jack cheese

Seafood

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.29+

Shrimp, cilantro, avocado, onion, tomatoes, cucumbers in a seasoned tomato juice. Served with chips and crackers

Ceviche Tostada

Ceviche Tostada

$5.09

Shrimp or fish, advocado, cotija cheese. All ingredients placed "on the side" so tortilla stays crispy!

Sides

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.69

House made chips and pico de gallo

Chips and Frijoles

Chips and Frijoles

$3.69

House made chips and beans

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$4.99

House made chips and guacamole

Rice & Frijoles

Rice & Frijoles

$4.49
Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$3.89

Grilled corn on the cob and layered with lime, cream and chili powder

Avocado

Avocado

$0.99
Guacamole 3.5 oz

Guacamole 3.5 oz

$3.99

Sour Cream

$0.99
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$1.69
Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$4.29

Crinkle cut fries deep fried golden brown

Chips Only

$2.19
Rice Only

Rice Only

$4.49

Frijoles Only

$4.49

Dressing 2oz

$0.69

Red Salsa (2oz)

$0.49

Green Salsa (2oz)

$0.49

Tortillas Corn/Maiz 4

$0.69

Tortillas Flour 2

$0.69

Dessert

Churro

Churro

$3.29

Pastry fried golden brown covered in cinnamon sugar

Chscake Berry Chimi (2)

Chscake Berry Chimi (2)

$4.59

Flour tortilla filled with sweetened cream cheese and berry filling deep fried golden brown

Drinks

Aquas Frescas

Aquas Frescas

$4.99+

Refreshing fruit drink made with real fruit and slightly sweetened

Fountain Drinks

$2.99+

Bottled Water

$2.09

Mexican Coke MED

$3.25

Mexican Coke LG

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.75

Fanta - MED

$3.25

Fanta - LG

$3.75

Combos

Taco Meal

$12.29

Taco, side and soda

Mini Taco Meal

Mini Taco Meal

$12.09

2 mini tacos, side and soda

Burrito Meal

Burrito Meal

$16.49

Burrito, side and soda

Vegetarian

Veggie Taco

$4.29

Veggie Burrito

$8.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$5.99

Veggie Nachos

$8.99

Veggie Fries

$8.99

Veggie Salad

$8.99

Veggie JR. Burrito

$7.49

Veggie Mini Taco

$2.09

Veggie Mini Quesadilla

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

REAL. AUTHENTIC. MEXICAN.

Website

Location

2490 E. Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Directions

