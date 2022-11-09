Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Frio Grill

2,634 Reviews

$$

16410 Mueschke Rd

Cypress, TX 77433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Tacos
CHICKEN Guadalupe
Frio Burger

Appetizers

West Texas Quail Bites

West Texas Quail Bites

$14.95

Tender broiled whole quail, quartered and wrapped in smoky bacon atop green chili cheese grits and bourbon bacon gravy

Smoked Whiskey Wings

$14.95

Six slow smoked jumbo wings flame kissed and tossed in our sweet and smoky whiskey glaze served with celery sticks and carrots and a side of our homemade ranch dressing

Concan Shrimp

Concan Shrimp

$14.95

Five jumbo gulf shrimp stuffed with smoked Gouda cheese and Anaheim chili pepper then wrapped in bacon and seared to perfection

Terlingua Trio

$8.95

Homemade fire roasted red and green salsa, and creamy spicy queso served with fresh fried tortilla chips

Compuesto Flameado

Compuesto Flameado

$9.95

Creamy hill country queso, packed with spicy ground beef and topped with fresh avocado slices and homemade pico de gallo with a side dollop of sour cream and fresh fried tortilla chips

Fried Mac and Cheese

$10.95

Our slow smoked Texas mesquite brisket blended with creamy macaroni and cheese and deep fried to a golden brown

Brisket Empanadas

$11.95

Our homemade empanadas filled with slow smoked brisket, ancho chilies and bourbon BBQ sauce

Frio Pretzel

$9.95

A huge Bavarian style pretzel, buttered and seasoned, served with beer cheese and ground mustard

Frio Cracklins

Frio Cracklins

$8.95

Fresh fried cracklins sprinkled with house seasoning, served with creamy queso and chipotle ranch

Stuffed Tater Tots

$9.95

Jumbo tater tots stuffed with cheese, bacon, and green onions

Spicy Fried Pickles

$9.95

Sliced dill pickles fried crispy and spicy, served with cool ranch

Entrees

Pecan Bourbon Chicken

$15.95

A marinated all white meat chicken breast crusted in west Texas pecans and pan seared to perfection, served over a garlic mash puree with a light bacon bourbon reduction

BBQ Shrimp & Grits

$19.95

Fresh jumbo gulf shrimp skewer, fire grilled and drizzled with our house recipe sweet fire BBQ sauce, served with green chili cheese grits

Stuffed Chicken Fried Chicken

$19.95

A succulent chicken breast stuffed with hatch chilies and smoked gouda and fried to a golden brown, served with mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of your choice

Chipotle Snapper

$21.95

Pan seared gulf snapper topped with shrimp in a chipotle crème, served with green chili rice and green beans

Brisket Enchiladas

$12.95

Slow smoked brisket in corn tortillas with cheese, topped off with our house made red enchilada sauce and served with green chili rice and black beans

Beef Tip Kabobs

$19.95

2 skewers of beef tips topped with cilantro crème and served over green chili rice

Chicken Fried Steak

$19.95

Hand pressed seasoned steak, served with mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of your choice

Pork Loin

$17.95

Perfectly seared pork loin medallions topped with our Texas chimichurri over green chili rice

Carnitas Enchiladas

$12.95

Slow roasted carnitas in corn tortillas with cheese, topped off with our house made red enchilada sauce and served with green chili rice and black beans

Handheld

Frio Burger

$9.95

A half pound burger seasoned to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion (add cheese or bacon for $1 each)

Guadalupe Burger

$14.95

A half pound burger topped with fire roasted chilies, peppered bacon, melted sharp cheddar cheese, fried egg and a drizzle of our sweet and smoky whiskey glaze

Frio CHICKEN

$10.95

A half pound chicken breast seasoned to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion (add cheese or bacon for $1 each) Make it grilled or crispy

CHICKEN Guadalupe

$14.95

A half pound chicken breast topped with fire roasted chilies, peppered bacon, melted sharp cheddar cheese, a birds nest of onion straws, fried egg and a drizzle of our sweet and smoky whiskey glaze Make it grilled or crispy

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Gulf shrimp served with our tangy slaw topped with our house made cilantro creme on corn tortillas. Served with cilantro lime rice and black beans

Rockport Fish Tacos

$15.95

Fresh grilled mahi mahi served in warm corn or flour tortillas topped with our fresh honey chipotle lime slaw and drizzled with a homemade mango habanero sauce, served with green chili rice and black beans

Beef Tip Quesadilla

$13.95

Seared beef tips, Mexican cheese blend in a large flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, green chili rice and black beans

Chicken Texadilla

$11.95

A large flour tortilla stuffed with slow smoked chicken and peppered bacon with melted cheese, served with green chili rice and black beans

Ultimate BLT

Ultimate BLT

$9.95

Triple decker sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and our habanero ranch

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Slow roasted pork dressed with our house made BBQ sauce, served on a brioche bun with our house slaw and your choice of side

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$9.95

Crispy chicken with buffalo sauce, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch

Ck Fried Steak Sammich

$9.95

Hand battered steak served with lettuce, tomato, mayo on a brioche bun

Salads

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$10.95

Crisp Texas watermelon with arugula and feta. Dressed with a lemon-cayenne vinaigrette Add chicken ($4.95) or four shrimp ($7.95)

Texas Wedge Salad

$9.95

Wedge of Texas iceberg with smoked pepper bacon crumbles, crumbled bleu cheese and cherry tomatoes Add chicken ($4.95) or four shrimp ($7.95)

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine hearts drizzled with Caesar dressing, cherry tomatoes and Parmesan cheese Add chicken ($4.95) or four shrimp ($7.95)

Desserts

Texas State Fair

$12.95

Two fried Oreos, a fried Twinkie, and a fried Snickers bar, served with vanilla ice cream. It’s great for sharing!

Ma's Bread Pudding

$7.95

Granny smith apples, candied pecans topped with ice cream and caramel sauce

Chess Pie

$7.95

A southern delicacy. Cool and sweet custard pie, served with homemade whipped cream

Squaw Bread

$7.95

Grandma’s sweet dough, lightly fried and topped with sugar and cinnamon

Ice Cream

$2.00

Big ol scoop of vanilla ice cream

Sides

Garlic Smash

$4.95

Green Chili Cheese Grits

$4.95

Mac n Cheese

$4.95

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.95

Jumbo Onion Rings

$4.95

Green Beans

$4.95

Green Chili Rice

$4.95

Black Beans

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Fruit Cup

$4.95

Watermelon Slices

$4.95

Seasonal Mixed Veggies

$4.95Out of stock

Sauce

$0.75

Kids

Kid's Mac-n-cheese

$5.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid Texadilla

$6.95

Kid's Tenders

$6.95

Kid's Slider

$6.95

Beer - alcohol orders must be combined with a food order

Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.00+

Singles, six packs, or cases available

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$2.00+

singles, six packs, and cases available

Coors Light

$2.00+

Singles, six packs, or cases available

Michelob Ultra

$2.00+

Singles, six packs, or cases available

Ziegenbock

$2.00+

Singles, six packs, or cases available

Karbach Lovestreet

Karbach Lovestreet

$3.00+

Available in Singles, 6 packs and Cases

Karbach Crawford Bock

$3.00+

Available in Singles, 6 packs and Cases

1/2 Gallon domestic beer

$14.00

1/2 Gallon of Craft Beer

$22.00

Gallon of Domestic Beer

$24.00

Call us for our current beer selection or we can fill it with your choice when you arrive! (281) 256-3746

Gallon of Craft Beer

$39.00

Call us for our current beer selection or we can fill it with your choice when you arrive! (281) 256-3746

$3 Domestic Bottles

$3.00

Call us for our current beer selection or you can pick your brand when you arrive! (281) 256-3746

$5 Craft Bottle/Can

$5.00

Call us for our current beer selection or you can pick your brand when you arrive! (281) 256-3746

1\2 Gallon Margarita To Go

$45.00

Liquor

Gallon of Margarita

Gallon of Margarita

$45.00Out of stock
1/2 Gallon of Margarita

1/2 Gallon of Margarita

$29.00
Mimosa Kit

Mimosa Kit

$25.00Out of stock

Bottle of Champagne and OJ to make your weekend Mimosas!

Cucumber Cooler

Cucumber Cooler

$9.00Out of stock
House Old Fashioned

House Old Fashioned

$10.00
Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Red Roses

$10.00

Lost Maples

$12.00

Old Fashioned Kit

$30.00

Wine - many of the below only sold through restaurants

Mimosa Kit

Mimosa Kit

$25.00Out of stock

Bottle of Champagne and OJ to make your weekend Mimosas!

Hayes Ranch Cab Btl

$19.00

Hayes Chardonnay Btl

$15.00

Hayes Ranch Sauv Blanc Btl

$19.00

Bayless Road Pinoit Noir Btl

$63.00

Summer Sweeps $30

$30.00

Ombu Pinot Noir Btl

$24.00

Chances R Chard Btl

$24.00

Quilt Red Blend Btl

$36.00

Camaraderie

$35.00

Belle Glos

$55.00

Venge Vineyards

$55.00

Fiddlesticks

$60.00

Per Person/Item

$25 Per Person

$25.00

$30 Per Person

$30.00

$35 Per Person

$35.00

$40 Per Person

$40.00

Quail Bites

$3.50

Whiskey Wings

$2.50

Concan Shrimp

$3.00

Mac N Cheese Balls

$2.50

Chips & Queso

$3.00

Terlingua Trio

$3.00

Brisket Empanadas

$3.00

Fried Pickles

$3.50

Pecan Crusted Bites

$3.00

Pork Sliders

$4.00

Brisket Sliders

$4.00

Burger Sliders

$4.00

Chicken Texadillas

$3.00

Beef Tip Quesadillas

$3.50

Beef or Chicken Street Tacos

$3.00

Shrimp or Fish Street Tacos

$5.00

Cracklins

$2.50

Stuffed Tater Tots

$2.00

Full Meals

Burger Bar

$12.95

Burger Slider Bar

$11.95

Taco Bar (BYO)

$11.95

Beef Tip Kabob

$13.95

Chipotle Snapper

$18.95

Pecan Chicken

$17.95

BBQ Shrimp & Grits

$19.95

Steak Bar

Pork Loin

$17.95

Kids Buffet

$10.95

Salads/Desserts

Garden Salad

$3.50

Caesar Salad

$4.00

Wedge Salad

$4.00

Watermelon Salad

$4.50

Bread Pudding (Each)

$3.00

Bread Pudding (Pan)

$36.00

Chess Pie (Each)

$4.00

Chess Pie (Pan)

$32.00

Squaw Bread (Each)

$3.00

Texas State Fair

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Frio - Hill Country Grill is located in Cypress, TX with locally sourced eats, Texas brews, multiple outdoor patios, full bar, and wine garden. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress, TX 77433

Directions

Gallery
Frio Grill and The Barn image
Frio Grill and The Barn image
Frio Grill and The Barn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Season's Harvest Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,605
17303 Shaw Road Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
10615 Fry Rd. Cypress, TX 77433
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Tomball
orange starNo Reviews
13727 Sunset Canyon Drive Ste 400 Tomball, TX 77377
View restaurantnext
Creekwood Grill
orange star4.4 • 576
12710 Telge Rd. Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
CoCo's Crepes - Cypress
orange star4.2 • 206
9945 Barker Cypress Cypress, TX 77433
View restaurantnext
Sizzle and Brew
orange starNo Reviews
16949 N Eldridge Pkwy Tomball, TX 77377
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cypress

Salata - F - 052 - Cypress
orange star4.7 • 1,864
17515 Spring Cypress Rd Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
Season's Harvest Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,605
17303 Shaw Road Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.5 • 1,419
26010 Hempstead Rd Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
Local Table - Cypress
orange star4.6 • 1,328
10535 Fry Road Cypress, TX 77433
View restaurantnext
Mo's Irish Pub & Grill
orange star4.2 • 726
14102 Mueschke Rd Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
Creekwood Grill
orange star4.4 • 576
12710 Telge Rd. Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cypress
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston