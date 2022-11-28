Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frio to Go - Katy

24449 Katy Freeway

Katy, TX 77494

Order Again

Individual Shots

Bluesberry Gel Shot

$1.50

Frog Juice Gel Shot

$1.50

Kiwi Mango Gel Shot

$1.50

Rastaberry Gel Shot

$1.50

Sour Apple Gel Shot

$1.50

Watermelon Gel Shot

$1.50

Individual Shooters

Bluesberry Gel Shooter

$3.00

Frog Juice Gel Shooter

$3.00

Kiwi Mango Gel Shooter

$3.00

Rastaberry Gel Shooter

$3.00

Sour Apple Gel Shooter

$3.00

Watermelon Gel Shooter

$3.00

Bucket of Shots

Gel Shot Bucket

$12.00

Bucket of Shooters

Gel Shooter Bucket

$30.00

Gel Shot Tray

Gel Shot Tray

$100.00

Gel Shooter Tray

Gel Shooter Tray

$275.00

Classic Size

Real Little 9oz

$4.00

Little 12oz

$5.00

Regular 16oz

$7.00

Big 24oz

$9.00

Real Big 32oz

$12.00

Big Ass 44oz

$17.00

Half Tank 64oz

$22.00

Full Tank 128oz

$42.00

Ocho Size

Real Little 9oz

$4.00

Little 12oz

$5.00

Regular 16oz

$7.00

Big 24oz

$9.00

Real Big 32oz

$12.00

Big Ass 44oz

$17.00

Half Tank 64oz

$22.00

Full Tank 128oz

$42.00

Ocho 8 Pack

Ocho 8 Pack

$38.00

Ocho 8 Pack Refill

$34.00

Learner's Permit Sizes

Real Little 9oz

$3.00

Little 12oz

$4.00

Regular 16oz

$6.00

Big 24oz

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Frio To Go, established in 2014. We pride ourselves on our top tier customer service and naturally flavored craft cocktails and premium daiquiris that will make any day better!

24449 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX 77494

