Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frio to Go - Katy

review star

No reviews yet

5405 T C Jester Boulevard

Houston, TX 77091

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Individual Shots

Bluesberry Gel Shot

$1.50

Frog Juice Gel Shot

$1.50

Kiwi Mango Gel Shot

$1.50

Rastaberry Gel Shot

$1.50

Sour Apple Gel Shot

$1.50

Watermelon Gel Shot

$1.50

Individual Shooters

Bluesberry Gel Shooter

$3.00

Frog Juice Gel Shooter

$3.00

Kiwi Mango Gel Shooter

$3.00

Rastaberry Gel Shooter

$3.00

Sour Apple Gel Shooter

$3.00

Watermelon Gel Shooter

$3.00

Bucket of Shots

Gel Shot Bucket

$12.00

Bucket of Shooters

Gel Shooter Bucket

$30.00

Gel Shot Tray

Gel Shot Tray

$100.00

Gel Shooter Tray

Gel Shooter Tray

$275.00

Classic Size

Real Little 9oz

$4.00

Little 12oz

$5.00

Regular 16oz

$7.00

Big 24oz

$9.00

Real Big 32oz

$12.00

Big Ass 44oz

$17.00

Half Tank 64oz

$22.00

Full Tank 128oz

$42.00

Ocho Size

Real Little 9oz

$4.00

Little 12oz

$5.00

Regular 16oz

$7.00

Big 24oz

$9.00

Real Big 32oz

$12.00

Big Ass 44oz

$17.00

Half Tank 64oz

$22.00

Full Tank 128oz

$42.00

Ocho 8 Pack

Ocho 8 Pack

$38.00

Ocho 8 Pack Refill

$34.00

Learner's Permit Sizes

Real Little 9oz

$3.00

Little 12oz

$4.00

Regular 16oz

$6.00

Big 24oz

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Frio To Go, established in 2014. We pride ourselves on our top tier customer service and naturally flavored craft cocktails and premium daiquiris that will make any day better!

Website

Location

5405 T C Jester Boulevard, Houston, TX 77091

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Lupita Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
6622 Pinemont Dr B Houston, TX 77092
View restaurantnext
Nana's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4620 W 34th St Houston, TX 77092
View restaurantnext
Krab Kingz
orange star4.3 • 23
6600 Antoine Dr Houston, TX 77091
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering - 3401 W T C Jester Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,089
3401 W T C Jester Blvd Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST - 3401 W T C Jester Blvd - 713-681-8226
orange starNo Reviews
3401 W Tc Jester Blvd Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
orange starNo Reviews
2009 W 34th St A Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston