The Frisco Barroom is an American Corner tavern and gathering space located in a preserved historic corner building that once served as the general store to the Old Orchard Station on the Frisco line in Webster Groves, (St. Louis) MO. The menu is considered Rustic American and is inspired by the familiar midwestern dishes of kitchens from Missouri to Michigan that have influenced our family and generations of seasonally migrating Midwesterners. The menu is largely made from scratch with in-house fresh baked breads and roasted meats. Our goal is to bring timeless décor, honest and familiar food and a friendly and caring service experience to our guests that leaves you satisfied and brings you back again.

