Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Frisco Barroom

review star

No reviews yet

8110 Big Bend Boulevard

St. Louis, MO 63119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Single Burger
Double Burger
French Dip

Food Menu

Snacks

Pretzel with Beer Cheese

Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$10.00
Smoked White Fish Dip

Smoked White Fish Dip

$10.00

Served with artisan crackers

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Traditional.

Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky

$9.00

House-made

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00
Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

Small Plates

Bacon Cheddar Poutine

Bacon Cheddar Poutine

$15.00

Fries, cheddar cheese chunks, montreal bacon, brown gravy

Brie Puff Pastry

Brie Puff Pastry

$14.00

Brie, Annex tart cherry & raspberry jam, en croute

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$12.00

Buffalo roasted, tempura fried. Served with buttermilk dressing & buffalo sauce

Escargot

$14.00

Extra large snails, butter, garlic, shallot, herbs, crostini

Grilled Wings

Grilled Wings

$17.00

1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.

Poutine

Poutine

$13.00

Fries, cheese curds, brown gravy. Vegetarian gravy also available.

Smoked Trout Toast

Smoked Trout Toast

$12.00

Smoked whitefish spread, pickled onion, fried capers, dressed arugula and frisee, lemon zest

Swedish Meatballs

Swedish Meatballs

$14.00

Miniature meatballs, creamy herb gravy, grilled crostini

Veggie Poutine

Veggie Poutine

$14.00

Fries, cheese curds, and vegetarian gravy

Salads

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$6.00

Chopped romaine & green leaf lettuce, red onion, feta, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine & green leaf lettuce, red onion, feta, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Arugula Harvest Salad

Arugula Harvest Salad

$15.00

Arugula, dried cherries, candied pecans, red onion, shaved fennel, tossed in balsamic dressing and topped with fried goat cheese ball.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine & green leaf lettuce, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado, red onion, cheddar, buttermilk dressing

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.00

Roasted beets, walnuts, blue cheese, shaved fennel, frisee, and arugula tossed in orange vinaigrette

Side Caeser Salad

$8.00

Romaine & green leaf lettuce, shaved parmesan, crouton bits

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine & green leaf lettuce, shaved parmesan, crouton bits

Burgers/Sandwiches

Beet Reuben

Beet Reuben

$14.00

Roasted beets, sauerkraut, thousand island, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Double Burger

Double Burger

$16.00

Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00

Herb-rubbed, roasted top round of beef, toasted house-made baguette, au jus Horseradish cream and/or Swiss on request.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Smoked gouda, cheddar, American, tart apples, bacon, grilled house-made honey white bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated & grilled chicken breast on a bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheese and/or buffalo style on request

Pastrami & Swiss

Pastrami & Swiss

$16.00

House-cured & smoked pastrami, grilled rye bread, swiss cheese. Stone ground mustard on request.

Perch Sandwich

Perch Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock
Reuben

Reuben

$16.00

House-cured corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island, Swiss cheese, grilled rye

Salsiccia (House Sausage)

Salsiccia (House Sausage)

$14.00

House-made Salsiccia sausage, served with grilled peppers and onions or giardiniera. Comes with one side.

Single Burger

Single Burger

$12.00

1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.

Smoked Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$16.00

House-smoked turkey breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, toasted house-made honey white bread

Pasties/Pierogies

Pasty - Cornish Beef

Pasty - Cornish Beef

$15.00

Baked hand pie with beef, potato, rutabaga, carrots, onion. Side of beef gravy.

Pasty - Potato and Mushroom

Pasty - Potato and Mushroom

$14.00

Baked hand pie with potato, rutabaga, carrots, onion. Side of mushroom gravy.

Farmer's Cheese Pierogi

Farmer's Cheese Pierogi

$13.00

Polish dumplings with sweet farmers cheese. Served with cinnamon syrup.

Mushroom & Kapusta Pierogi

Mushroom & Kapusta Pierogi

$17.00

Polish dumplings with mushrooms and kapusta. Served with sour cream

Potato Pierogi

Potato Pierogi

$13.00

Polish dumplings with potato & caramelized onion. Served with sour cream.

Entrees

Garlic Grilled Shrimp

Garlic Grilled Shrimp

$26.00

½ lb, jumbo shrimp, herb-marinated, white wine, garlic, butter & lemon grilled

Grilled 1/2 Chicken

Grilled 1/2 Chicken

$23.00

Peruvian style, cilantro-lime marinated, slow-roasted, Peruvian green sauce

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$29.00

Bone-in pork chop, green apple chutney

Grilled Steak

Grilled Steak

$32.00

10 oz. Sirloin Steak

Kielbasa

Kielbasa

$19.00

2 house-made Polish sausages, mashed potatoes, kapusta (sauerkraut cooked with bacon)

Perch Entree

Perch Entree

$24.00

Lightly breaded, pan seared, side of tartar

Rainbow Trout

Rainbow Trout

$25.00

Farm-raised, topped with toasted parmesan, garlic & parsley breadcrumbs

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$7.00
Kid's PBJ

Kid's PBJ

$5.00
Kid's Mac n Cheese

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$6.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Traditional grilled cheese. Served with tomato soup and a side.

Kid's Chicken Strips

Kid's Chicken Strips

$7.00
Kid's Hot Dog

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.00
Kid's Cheese Burger

Kid's Cheese Burger

$7.00

Sides

Mushroom Medley- shaitake, oyster, cremini, leeks and garlic.

*Pickled Veggies

$6.00
French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Green Bean

Green Bean

$6.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00
Potato-Cheese Casserole

Potato-Cheese Casserole

$6.00
Sauteed Greens (Arugula)

Sauteed Greens (Arugula)

$6.00
Wild Rice

Wild Rice

$6.00
Fried Goat Cheese Ball

Fried Goat Cheese Ball

$4.00

*Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Turnips, Carrots, and Kale

Side Crostini

Side Crostini

$1.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Soups

Chicken Noodle
Cup of Veggie Chili

Cup of Veggie Chili

$6.00

Red, white, and black beans. Red, green, yellow, and poblano peppers Served with oyster crackers and an option for sour cream and/or cheddar cheese.

Bowl of Veggie Chili

Bowl of Veggie Chili

$8.00

Red, white, and black beans. Red, green, yellow, and poblano peppers Served with oyster crackers and an option for sour cream and/or cheddar cheese.

Cup O day

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

Bowl O day

$8.00

Loaded Baked Potato

French Onion

French Onion

$9.00

Classic recipe, grilled crouton, and Swiss cheese.

Desserts

Derby Pie

Derby Pie

$10.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.00

House-made cheesecake, served with seasonal topping and whipped cream

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

NA Drinks

Must be 21+ to purchase alcoholic drinks. ID shown at time of pickup.
Boylan Ginger Ale

Boylan Ginger Ale

$5.00
Boylan Orange Soda

Boylan Orange Soda

$5.00
Boylan Root Beer

Boylan Root Beer

$5.00

Boylans Black Cherry

$5.00
San Pelligrino Blood Orange

San Pelligrino Blood Orange

$4.00
San Pelligrino Orange

San Pelligrino Orange

$4.00
Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$5.00

Merchandise

Clothing

Hat

Hat

$25.00

Can be shipped, or picked up at The Frisco. If you'd like it shipped, please denote address in Special Instructions.

Koozie

Koozie

$2.00

T-Shirt Small

$20.00

T-Shirt Medium

$20.00

T-Shirt Large

$20.00

T-Shirt XL

$20.00

T-Shirt XXL

$20.00Out of stock

Employee Hat

$20.00

Employee T-Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Frisco Barroom is an American Corner tavern and gathering space located in a preserved historic corner building that once served as the general store to the Old Orchard Station on the Frisco line in Webster Groves, (St. Louis) MO. The menu is considered Rustic American and is inspired by the familiar midwestern dishes of kitchens from Missouri to Michigan that have influenced our family and generations of seasonally migrating Midwesterners. The menu is largely made from scratch with in-house fresh baked breads and roasted meats. Our goal is to bring timeless décor, honest and familiar food and a friendly and caring service experience to our guests that leaves you satisfied and brings you back again.

Website

Location

8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63119

Directions

Gallery
The Frisco Barroom image
Banner pic
The Frisco Barroom image

Similar restaurants in your area

Balkan Treat Box
orange star4.9 • 799
8103 Big Bend Blvd Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Chiang Mai - 8158 Big Bend Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
8158 Big Bend Blvd Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Racanellis Pizza - Webster
orange star4.3 • 201
8161 Big Bend Blvd Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Big Sky Cafe
orange star4.6 • 765
47 South Old Orchard Ave Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Cyrano's
orange starNo Reviews
603 E Lockwood Ave. Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
orange starNo Reviews
100 W Lockwood Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (18 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston