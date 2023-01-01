Restaurant info

Steaks - Seafood - Vegetarian - Organic Our food is made with only all-natural ingredients! And if we can get it (and usually do), everything is also organically grown; free of antibiotics, chemicals, and preservatives which do not naturally occur; locally sourced; humanely raised; and hormone free. There are NO microwave, Styrofoam, or pre-made, boxed foods shipped from food suppliers! We believe that these efforts make the food we serve tastier, healthier for our bodies, the economy, and the planet. And, usually, these efforts make the food cost much more for the customer. But it was especially important to create a restaurant where every person could come in and afford to eat. Whether you are interested in the pub menu, happy hour menu or dinner menu, our prices are comparable to many around us, but the food is superior! Come and try it out for yourself!