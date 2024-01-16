Rio Tap & Grill 76 Bonnechere St East
76 Bonnechere St East
Eganville, CN K0J 1T0
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Starter
Greens & Soups
Smash Burgers
Signatures
Hand Held
Chubby TO
Side
Sauces
Desserts
Beverages
- Pepsi$3.50
- Diet Pepsi$3.50
- Gingerale$3.50
- Diet Gingerale$3.50
- 7 up$3.50
- Ice Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Soda$3.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Clamato$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.99
- Cranberry$3.50
- Milk$4.99
- Chocolate Milk$4.99
- Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Water
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
- Montelier$6.95
- Shriley Temp$4.25
- Kids Drink$2.00
- Virgin Daq$5.99
- Virgin Pina Colada$5.99
- Virgin Margarita$5.99
- Virgin Caesar$5.99
Alcohol
Beer
Somersby
Cocktails
Martini
Shooters
Frozen
Liquor
- Bac Gold$8.00
- Baccardi$8.00
- Baylies$8.00
- Black Label$8.00
- Captian Morgan$8.00
- Cointreau$8.50
- Crown Royal$8.50
- Dark Rum$8.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Frangelic$8.00
- Glenlivet$8.50
- Goldschlager$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jaimeson$8.00
- Jim Bean$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Malibu$8.00
- McGuinness$8.00
- Red Label$8.00
- SourPus$8.00
- Southern Comfort$8.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Tia Maria$8.00
- Tall glass
Roof Top Bar
Beverages
- RT Pepsi$3.25
- RT Diet Pepsi$3.25
- RT Gingerale$3.25
- RT Diet Gingerale$3.25
- RT 7 Up$3.25
- RT Ice Tea$3.25
- RT Lemonade$3.25
- RT Soda$3.25
- RT Tonic$3.25
- RT Clamato$3.25
- RT Orange Juice$4.99
- RT Cranberry$3.25
- RT Milk$4.99
- RT Chocolate Milk$4.99
- RT Tea$2.75
- RT Coffee$2.75
- RT Water
- RT Hot Chocolate$2.75
- RT Perrier$3.75
- RT Shirley Temp$3.75
- RT Kids Drink$1.50
- RT Virgin Daqueire$5.99
- RT Virgin Pina Colada$5.99
- RT Virgin Marg$5.99
- RT Virgin Caesar$5.99
Alcohol
- Rio Lager
- Rio IPA
- Rio Amber
- LandShark
- Dark
- Raddler
- Somersbey$8.99
- 1664 Blanc
- Corona NA$4.99
- Coors Light$6.50
- Budweiser$6.50
- Canadian$6.50
- 16oz Spec$5.00+Out of stock
- Beer Flight$8.99
- Tall Boys$8.99
- Guiness$12.00
- Somersby Slushy$10.99
- Frozen Summer$10.99
- Snake Bite$10.99
- Blueberry Apple Crisp$10.99
- Somer Berry$10.99
- Somer on the beach$10.99
- Candy Apple$10.99
- Fire & Ice$10.99
- House Red
- SHIRAZ
- Cabernet Sauv
- Pinot Noir
- Cabernet Merlot
- Corkage Fee$12.00
- House White
- Resling Pinot Grigio
- Chardonnay
- Sauvignon Blanc
- Prosecco
- Corkage Fee$12.00
- Mimosa Kit$49.99
- Keep the glass$7.00
- Ceasar$10.99
- Mascow Mule$10.99
- Aperol Spritz$10.99
- Montreal$10.99
- Whiskey Sour$10.99
- Melon Blast$10.99
- Tequila Sunrise$10.99
- Long Island Ice Tea$10.99
- Blue Lagoon$8.99
- DR LC Mermaid$8.99
- Seas Coolers$7.95
- Classic Martini$12.99
- Chocolate Martini$12.99
- Comso$12.99
- Lemon Drop$12.99
- Toblerone$12.99
- Caramel Apple$12.99
- Sex in the city$12.99
- Porn Star$5.99
- B52$5.99
- Polar Bear$5.99
- Sicilian Kiss$5.99
- Liquid Cocaine$5.99
- Burt Reynolds$5.99
- Brain Wash$5.99
- Keep the glass$7.00
- Pina Colada$10.99
- Strawberry Daiquiri$10.99
- Margraita$10.99
- Beach Chair$10.99
- Island Momma$10.99
- Chocolate Banana Monkey$10.99
- Spiked Strawberry Lemonade$10.99
- Miami Vice$10.99
- Blue Hawaiian$10.99
- Spanish$11.99
- The Rio$11.99
- B52$11.99
- Blueberry Tea$11.99
- Rye$7.50
- Rum$7.50
- Tequila$7.50
- Vodka$7.50
- Gin$7.50
- Tall glass
- Spiced Rum$6.50
- Tall glass
- Bac Gold$8.00
- Baccardi$8.00
- Baylies$8.00
- Black Label$8.00
- Captian Morgan$8.00
- Cointreau$8.50
- Crown Royal$8.50
- Dark Rum$8.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Frangelic$8.00
- Glenlivet$8.50
- Goldschlager$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jaimeson$8.00
- Jim Bean$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Malibu$8.00
- McGuinness$8.00
- Red Label$8.00
- SourPus$8.00
- Southern Comfort$8.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Tia Maria$8.00
- White Sangria$8.99+
- Red Sangria$8.99+
New Menu
Starters
Soup & Salads
Wings & Things
Pizza
Signatures
Smash Burgers
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
76 Bonnechere St East, Eganville, CN K0J 1T0
Similar restaurants in your area
© 2024 Toast, Inc.