  • Home
  • /
  • Ann Arbor
  • /
  • Downtown Ann Arbor
  • /
  • Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor - Online orders to be enjoyed offsite only in fairness to guests who come in to order/wait in line! - 117 West Washington Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor - Online orders to be enjoyed offsite only in fairness to guests who come in to order/wait in line! 117 West Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

117 West Washington Street

Takeaway only please!

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Frita
Chicken Frita (contains dairy, gluten)
Shoestring Fries

Cocktails

Margarita

$11.00+

Spicy Margarita

$12.00+

Mojito

$10.00+

Pisco Hibiscus Lemonade

$11.00+

Tequila GingerLime

$11.00+

Caipirinha

$10.00+

Cuba Libre

$10.00+

Daiquiri

$10.00+

Pina Colada

$10.00+

Sangria

$10.00+

Hubiscus Mojito

$10.00

Beer

Atwater Dirty Blonde

$6.00

Bells Two Hearted

$6.00

October Fest

$6.00Out of stock

Short's Soft Parade

$6.00

CAN Eastern Market Elephant Juice

$7.00

CAN Eastern Market Passion Gose

$7.00Out of stock

Dos Equis

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Topo Chico Lemon Lime

$5.00

Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple

$5.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$5.00

Topo Chico Tropical Mango

$5.00

Shorts Huma Lupa Licious

$6.00

Stella Atrois

$6.00

Cerveza Delray

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

M-43

$7.00

Oberon

$6.00

M-43 Bucket

$25.00

High Life

$3.00

Atwater Vanilla Java

$6.00Out of stock

Victoria

$6.00

Victoria Bucket

$18.00

No Make

FRITAS

All of our Frita's come on a fresh baked brioche. Can substitute the brioche for romaine lettuce with our lighter option!

Beef Frita

$10.00

w/ sweet chile mayo. Our Beef Frita is served medium rare - a deep rosey red, just warm center. If different temperature is preferred, please don't hesitate to notate!

Chorizo Frita

$10.00

w/ sweet chile mayo

Fish Frita (contains gluten)

$10.00

w/ lemon-scented mayo

Black Bean Frita (contains dairy, gluten)

$10.00

w/ chipotle mayo

Chicken Frita (contains dairy, gluten)

$10.00

SIDES

Shoestring Fries

$3.50

w/ sweet chile mayo on the side

Garlic-Cilantro Fries **DISCLAIMER

$4.50

We actually do not recommend the garlic-cilantro fries for carryout as they do not travel well - They are most delicious when made fresh and eaten immediately! w/ lemon scented mayo on the side

'Best Snack Ever' (contains dairy)

$7.50

layered coconut-ginger rice, black beans, melted Muenster, cilantro-lime salsa

Tropical Slaw

$2.00

Crisped Plantains

$3.50

Twice Fried Ripe Plantains (contains dairy)

$6.00

w/ sweet chile mayo on the side

Loaded Plantains (contains dairy)

$7.50

ripe plantains smothered with black beans, melted Muenster, cilantro-lime salsa and avocado and creme fraiche on the side

Black Beans

$5.00

Coconut-Ginger Rice (contains dairy)

$4.00

w/ cilantro-lime salsa

Tropical Salad

$12.00

romaine, avocado, mango, jicama, toasted macadamias, pepitas & sunflower seeds - dressed w/ guava vinaigrette

Light Bright Salad

$5.00

romaine, tomato, avocado, Munester and cilantro-lime salsa on the side - dressed w/ fresh lime & olive oil

Black Bean Cream

$6.00

FRITA BOWLS

Chicken Verde Bowl

$12.00

available over choice of coconut-ginger rice, simple salad or black beans - with tropical slaw on top

Aromatic Pulled Pork Bowl

$12.00

available over choice of coconut-ginger rice, simple salad or black beans - with tropical slaw on top

Slow Cooked Black Bean Bowl

$12.00

available over choice of coconut-ginger rice or simple salad - with tropical slaw on top

AND MORE!

Inspired Cuban

$13.00

lemongrass roast pork, thick-cut bacon, tasso ham, comtè, cornichons & chipotle mayo on Cuban bread

Pulled Pork Sandwich (contains gluten)

$12.00

w/ sweet chile mayo and tropical slaw on brioche bun

Chicken Verde Sandwich

$12.00

w/ lemon scented mayo on brioche bun, tropical slaw on the side

Lighter Plate

$12.00

Open Face Grilled Cheese

$6.00

KIDS

Mini Frita

$8.50

served w/ shoestring fries and seasonal fruit

Mini Grilled Cheese

$7.50

served w/ shoestring fries and seasonal fruit

SWEETS

Churro

$2.50

scented w/ nutmeg & orange zest, flash fried, rolled in cinnamon & sugar

Churros Español

$9.00

three churros with chocolate Español for dunking

Chocolate Español

$4.00

Cinnamon Sugar Plantains

$4.00

soft, twice fried ripe plantains tossed in cinnamon & sugar

Autumn Spiced Churro

$2.50

SAUCES

Sweet Chile Mayo

$0.50

Lemon Scented Mayo

$0.50

Chiptole Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

Sriracha

Mustard

4oz salsa

$2.50

4oz Avocado

$2.50

FRESH JUICES

Fresh Ginger-Lime Juice

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Squeed Orange Juice

$6.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.00

BATIDOS

Coconut Batido

$5.50

Passionfruit Batido

$5.50

Fresh Lime Batido

$5.50

Hibiscus Batido

$5.50

Chocolate Español Batido

$6.00

Lighter Batido

$6.50

fresh mango & pineapple, crushed ice, & just a spoonful of ice cream

Lychee Batido

$5.00Out of stock

Naveed-O-Batido

$6.00

Cajeta Batido

$6.00Out of stock

TROPICAL SODA

Coconut-Lime Tropical Soda

$3.00

Hibiscus Tropical Soda

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

SODAS

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Coke Light

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Hibiscus Soda

$3.00

Coco-lime soda

$3.00

Topo Chic

$4.00

No Make

Tea

Passion Tea

$3.00+

Hibiscus Tea

$3.00+

No Make

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Pisco Hibiscus

$5.00

No Make

Food

Make-It-Yourself Sandwich Bar (Serves 4)

$65.00+

Your choice of slow cooked 1. Chicken Salsa Verde 2. Aromatic Pulled Pork (pick one or split between two favorites) accompanied with Brioche, Tropical Slaw, 'Best Snack Ever' (Layered Coconut Ginger Rice, slow cooked black beans, melted Muenster, Cilantro Lime Salsa), Simple Salad (romaine, avocado, scallions, cilantro, fresh lime, extra virgin olive oil) and Miniature churros!

Chile-Lime Gazpacho

$6.00Out of stock

Sm Conch Fritters

$7.00Out of stock

Lg Conch Fritters

$15.00Out of stock

Conch Fritter Po'boy

$12.00Out of stock

Mexican City Corn

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Mocha Cubano

$8.00+

Cider

$6.00

W Rum

$1.00

FOOD/MISC.

Waterproof Frita Stickers/ea

$1.00

Crisped Plantain/bag

$3.00

Cilantro-Lime Salsa/pt

$7.50

Avocado Spread/pt

$7.50

Sweet Chile Mayo/pt

$6.00

Lemon Scented Mayo/pt

$6.00

Chipotle Mayo/pt

$6.00

Garlic-Cilantro Butter/pt

$5.00

Tropical Slaw Dressing/pt

$7.00

Chile Melange/pt

$9.00

Brioche/ea

$1.50

Bottle of Sriracha

$8.00

Logo'd empty glass water bottle

$5.00

Non alcoholic

Fresh Lime w/summer fruit

$3.50Out of stock

Cajeta w/white chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

Coco W Mas Coco

$3.50

De Trigo

$3.50

Cuban Coffe & Dark Chocolate Rolled In Turbinado Sugar

$3.50Out of stock

mango w/ serrano & tajin

$3.50

hibiscus w/ lime sugared

$3.50Out of stock

Smashed raspberries /passion F & greek yogurt

$3.50Out of stock

Alcohol

Margarita Paleta

$4.50

Watermelon w/fresh mint pisco

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fritas and batidos. Casual cuban cuisine with friendly flare. Outstanding cocktails too. Best Happy Hour in town! Online orders must be taken off-site to enjoy in fairness to guests who came in to order/wait in line!

Website

Location

117 West Washington Street, Takeaway only please!, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

Gallery
Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor image
Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Last Word - TLW Ann Arbor
orange starNo Reviews
102 S 1st St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Sottinis Sub Shop
orange starNo Reviews
205 S 4th Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Sparrow Kitchen - 407 N 5th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
407 N 5th Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Detroit Street Filling Station
orange starNo Reviews
300 Detroit Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor - Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
orange starNo Reviews
341 S MAIN STREET ANN ARBOR, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor

The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Haymaker Public House
orange star4.5 • 3,389
203 E WASHINGTON ST Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Tomukun Korean BBQ
orange star4.4 • 1,770
505 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Tomukun Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,349
505 E. Liberty St 200 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Salads UP - Ann Arbor
orange star4.6 • 959
611 E. Liberty Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ann Arbor
South University Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston