Fritai

1535 Basin St

New Orleans, LA 70116

Popular Items

Crab Mac N Cheese
Griyo
Legim

Appetizers

Akra

Akra

$7.00

Spiced Root vegetable fritters served with pikliz dip

Fritay Platter

Fritay Platter

$18.00

A combination sampler platter with Akra, Green Plantains, Sweet Plantains, Pikliz & Fried Goat

Plantain Chips

$6.00

Served with avocado dip

6PC Wings

$9.00

9 PC Wings

$12.00

EPIS MARINATED AND FRIED TO PERFECTION. CHOOSE YOUR FLAVOR:

12 PC Wings

$15.00

EPIS MARINATED AND FRIED TO PERFECTION. CHOOSE YOUR FLAVOR:

Shrimp Pikliz

Shrimp Pikliz

$13.00

Grilled shrimp tossed with citrus, pikliz and avocado. Served with fried green plantains

Beet Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Ceasar Aranso

$9.00

Chiktay

$12.00Out of stock

Coconut Lime Sweets

$8.00

Entree

The Fritai Sandwich

The Fritai Sandwich

$13.00

BETWEEN TWO FRIED PLANTAINS WITH AVOCADO, MANGO SAUCE, PIKLIZ WITH CHICKEN OR MUSHROOM TOFU SERVED WITH PLANTAIN CHIPS & DIP

Crab Mac N Cheese

Crab Mac N Cheese

$11.00

OUR CLASSIC MACARONI AU GRATIN WITH BLUE CRAB, CHEDDAR & PARMESAN

Creole Chicken

Creole Chicken

$18.00

HERB ROASTED & SMOTHERED IN CREOLE SAUCE WITH RICE AND BEANS, PLANTAINS & PIKLIZ

Griyo

Griyo

$19.00

CRISPY PORK WITH RICE & BEANS FRIED PLANTAINS, PIKLIZ (SPICY RELISH) AND SAUCE CREOLE

Legim

Legim

$18.00

HAITIAN SMOTHERED GREENS WITH MIRLITON & SPINACH GREENS SERVED WITH FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS & WHITE RICE. VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE

Sos Pwa

Sos Pwa

$16.00

CLASSIC BLACK BEAN PLATE WITH WHITE RICE, BLACK BEAN SAUCE WITH COCONUT, GREEN PLANTAINS AND CHOICE OF CREOLE CHICKEN OR VEGAN MUSHROOM TOFU

Whole Fish

Whole Fish

$29.00

EPIS MARINATED & ROASTED. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS, PLANTAINS

Shrimp Kreyol

Shrimp Kreyol

$19.00
Epis Jerk Chicken

Epis Jerk Chicken

$18.50Out of stock

Comes with Rice and beans sweet plantains ans pikliz

Lambi Kreyol

Lambi Kreyol

$31.00Out of stock

EPIS Braised Conch & Shrimp in Kreyol Sauce served with White rice and Pikliz

Espageti

Espageti

$0.19Out of stock

SMOKED HERRING, ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE, FRESH PASTA, HERBS & A SOFT BOILED EGG

Crab Cake

$16.00Out of stock

Mussels

$22.00Out of stock

Fish N Chips

$18.00Out of stock

Kabrit

$24.00Out of stock

Sides

Fried Green Plantains

$5.00

Twice Fried Plantain Smashed

Fried Sweets

$5.00

Ripe Plantains that are Fried

Diri Kole

$3.00

White Rice and Red Beans

Diri Blan

$3.00

White Rice

Side Sos Pwa

$4.00

Puréed black beans with coconut milk

Side Legim

$5.00

Smothered Spinach, Mirliton & Eggplant

Side Salad

$4.00

Pikliz

$3.00

Haitian Slaw with Cabbage, Carrots & Scotch Bonnet Peppers soaked in citrus

Extra Sauce Creole

$1.00

Extra AVOCADO Sauce

$1.00

EXTRA PIKLIZ DIP

$1.00

Extra Creole HOT 🌋

$1.00

EXTRA Spicy Mango

$1.00

Extra PASSION BBQ

$1.00

Extra Roasted Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Extra Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Oxtail Gravy

$6.00Out of stock

Toasted Bread

$1.50Out of stock

Extra Side Of Jerk Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Desserts

Pain Patate

$8.00Out of stock

SWEET POTATO PUDDING WITH KREMAS(CREAM LIQUOR) AND VANILLA ICE

Gato Cake

Gato Cake

$10.00

A traditional pound cake with toasted coconut, Barbancourt caramel, whipped cream and candied plantain. (contains nuts & alcohol)

Haitian Brownie

Haitian Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Lemonade

$5.00

Limeade Hibiscus

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mango tea

$4.00

Passion Juice

$5.00

Carrot Lime Juice

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Level Bottle Water

$4.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Juice

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee N Kremas

$12.00

Ak-100 ACASSAN

$6.00Out of stock

Champagne Cola

$4.00Out of stock

Food

New Orleans Omelette

$15.50

Haitian Omelette

$13.50

Cali Omelette

$14.00

Haitian Plate

$14.00

Chocolate French Toast

$11.00

Cinnamon Toast Plantains

$7.00

FRITAI Benedict

$15.00

Shrimp & Fish N Grits

$17.00

Make Your Own

$8.50

Brunch Soup Joumou

Crab Cake

$16.00Out of stock

Black Bean Plate

$15.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$11.00

pancakes

$10.00

american plate

$11.00

Drinks

Mimosa Set Up

$25.00

Passionlini

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Kafe So Serious Ron

$12.00

Jerk Bloody Mary

$14.00

Brunch Sides

Applewood Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Single Egg

$2.50

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Grits Side

$4.00

Toast (Wheat)

$3.00

Maple Syrup

$1.00

Food

Griyo Snack

$10.00

6 PC Wings

$9.00

EPIS MARINATED AND FRIED TO PERFECTION. CHOOSE YOUR FLAVOR:

9 PC Wings

$12.00

EPIS MARINATED AND FRIED TO PERFECTION. CHOOSE YOUR FLAVOR:

12 PC Wings

$15.00

Bannann

$5.00

Drinks

Rasin Kawot

$10.00

Clarinha

$10.00

Spicy Island

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A full service Haitian Restaurant.

Website

Location

1535 Basin St, New Orleans, LA 70116

Directions

