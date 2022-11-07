Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fritanga Nica Power

review star

No reviews yet

12581 Biscayne Boulevard

North Miami, FL 33181

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CARNE ASADA
TACOS 3ct
TAJADAS & QUESO FRITO

MENU DIARIO | DAILY ENTREES

CARNE ASADA

$14.00

NICA-SEASONED CHARBROILED STEAK

CERDO ASADO

$14.00

NICA-SEASONED CHARBROILED PORK

CERDO FRITO

$12.00

NICA-SEASONED FRIED PORK CHUNKS

CARNE DESMENUZADA

$14.00

SHREDDED BEEF IN A SAUCY TOMATO SAUCE

PECHUGA DE POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$13.00

FLAT-IRONED CHICKEN BREAST

BOCADITOS | QUICK EATS

TACOS 2ct

$5.00

NICA TACOS - 2 COUNT

TACOS 3ct

$7.00

NICA TACOS - 3 COUNT

TAJADAS & QUESO FRITO

$7.50

PLANTAIN STRIPS w/ FRIED CHEESE

MADUROS & QUESO FRITO

$7.50

SWEET PLANTAINS & FRIED CHEESE

VIGORON

$8.00

BOILED CASSAVA, PORK RINDS & NICA COLE SLAW

CERDO CON YUCA

$8.00

BOILED CASSAVA, FRIED PORK CHUNKS & NICA COLE SLAW

NACATAMAL

$7.50

NICA-STYLE CORN TAMAL FILLED WITH PORK, RICE, POTATO, TOMATOES, & ONIONS

SOPAS & ENSALADAS | SOUP & SALADS

SOPA DEL DIA / SOUP OF THE DAY

$14.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

ACOMPAÑAMIENTOS | SIDES

GALLO PINTO

$3.00

NICA RICE & BEANS

ARROZ BLANCO

$3.00

WHITE RICE

FRIJOLES

$3.00

RED BEANS

TORTILLAS 1ct

$0.50

CORN TORTILLAS

TAJADAS

$2.50

FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS

MADURO FRITO

$2.50

FRIED SWEET PLANTAINS

YUCA COCIDA

$2.50

BOILED CASSAVA

ENSALADA de REPOLLO

$1.50

NICA COLE SLAW

QUESO FRITO

$3.00

FRIED NICA-CHEESE

CHICHARRÓN

$5.00

PORK RIND

HUEVO | EGG 1 CT

$1.50

POSTRES | DESSERTS

TRES LECHES

$4.00

BAKERY

PICO DURO

$2.50

TOASTED SWEET BREAD w/ CHEESE

PICO TOSTADO

$2.50

TOASTED SWEET BREAD w/ HONEY

PICO SUAVE 4CT

$6.00

SOFT SWEET BREAD w/ CHEESE 4CT

PERRERREQUE

$2.25

NICA-STYLE CORN BREAD (SWEET)

TORTA DE LECHE

$2.25

NICA-STYLE BREAD PUDDING

ANTOJITOS | SNACKS (PRE-PACKAGED)

ROSQUILLAS SOMOTENAS, VILCHEZ TINOCO 3.9OZ

$4.50

ROSQUILLAS MIXTAS 14OZ

$8.00

EMPANADAS D'HORNO 5OZ

$7.00

PICOS TOSTADOS D'HORNO 5OZ

$5.00

TUSTACAS 5OZ

$4.50

CHURROS 16OZ

$10.00

DIANA ALBOROTO 5.18OZ

$3.00

CARAMEL FLAVOR CORN PUFFS

DIANA JALAPEÑO TORTILLITAS 4.12OZ

$3.00

JALAPEÑO FLAVOR TORTILLA CHIPS

CEBADA CARACOL (EN POLVO)

$5.00

PINOLILLO CARACOL (EN POLVO)

$5.00

HORCHATA CARACOL (EN POLVO)

$5.00

FRIJOLES MOLIDOS NATURA'S 800G

$6.00

CAFE PRESTO 250g

$15.00

QUESO 1/2 LB

$4.25

LECHE BURRA 10ct

$2.00

MILK CANDY 10pcs

CARAMELO DE COCO 10ct

$2.00

coconut candy 10pcs

TURRON 1PC

$2.50

WHEAT CANDY 1pc

JALEA CALLEJAS

$4.50

REFRESCOS NATURALES | HOMEMADE JUICES

HOMEMADE DRINK - SM

$3.50

CHOOSE SIZE TO VIEW AVAILABLE OPTIONS

HOMEMADE DRINK - MD

$5.00

CHOOSE SIZE TO VIEW AVAILABLE OPTIONS

HOMEMADE DRINK - LG

$6.50

CHOOSE SIZE TO VIEW AVAILABLE OPTIONS

SODAS ENLATADAS | CANNED SODA

COCA-COLA 12oz CAN

$2.00

COKE ZERO 12oz CAN

$2.00

PEPSI 12oz CAN

$2.00

SPRITE 12oz CAN

$2.00

MOUNTAIN DEW 12oz CAN

$2.00

SUNKIST ORANGE 12oz CAN

$2.00

GINGER ALE 12oz CAN

$2.00

MILCA 12oz CAN

$2.00

NICARAGUAN RED SODA

JUPINA 12oz CAN

$2.00

MATERVA 12oz CAN

$2.00

BRISK ICED TEA 12oz CAN

$2.00

SODAS EMBOTELLADAS | BOTTLED SODA

KOLA SHALER BOTTLE

$2.00

COCA-COLA BOTTLE 12oz

$2.50

ROJITA BOTTLE 12oz

$2.50

ROJITA BOTTLE 16.9oz

$4.00

ROJITA 3L

$6.00

MILCA 2L

$4.50

MIRINDA NARANJA 3L

$6.00

PERRIER BOTTLE (CARBONATED)

$2.50

JARRITOS BOTTLE

$3.00

TROPICANA OJ 12oz BTL

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE NO PULP 12oz BOTTLE

BEBIDAS ADICIONALES | ADDITIONAL BEVERAGES

MONSTER ENERGY 16oz CAN

$3.00

AGUA EMBOTELLADA | BOTTLED WATER

WATER BOTTLE

$1.25

FIJI WATER 16.9oz BOTTLE

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nicaraguan eatery

Location

12581 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami, FL 33181

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Havana Restaurant - North Miami
orange star4.2 • 2,202
12727 Biscayne Blvd North Miami, FL 33181
View restaurantnext
PASTRY IS ART
orange star4.3 • 534
12591 Biscayne Blvd North Miami Beach, FL 33181
View restaurantnext
época brewing
orange starNo Reviews
12355 NE 13th Ave. #108 North Miami, FL 33161
View restaurantnext
Rama 9 - Thai Dish & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
2188 NE 123St North Miami, FL 33181
View restaurantnext
House of Mac - NMB - 13521 Biscayne Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
13521 Biscayne Blvd North Miami Beach, FL 33181
View restaurantnext
Polidori Market - 13408 Biscayne Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
13408 Biscayne Boulevard Miami, FL 33181
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston