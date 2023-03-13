  • Home
A map showing the location of IL Mio IL Tuo dba Sotto Fritti 313 North Highland Ave.

IL Mio IL Tuo dba Sotto Fritti 313 North Highland Ave.

No reviews yet

313 North Highland Ave.

Atlanta, GA 30307

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FRITTI E ANTIPASTI

Arancini

$12.00

Sicilian risotto and sausage croquettes, marinara sauce

Bresaola della Valtellina

$13.00

bresaola, arugula, celery, Reggiano, lemon, olive oil

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Fried fresh squid (7oz) with lemon and marinara sauce

Crocchette di Melanzane

$12.00

Eggplant and mozzarella croquettes, marinara sauce

Funghi Fritti

$12.00

Bunapi and oyster mushrooms, rice flour batter, aioli

Tagliere

$26.00

Completo

$30.00

Antipasto

$24.00

Bresaola di Tonno

$14.00

INSALATE

Bietole

$12.00

roasted beets, arugula, pistachios, Gorgonzola, lemon, olive oil

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, classic Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved Parmigiano reggiano

Chef Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, smoked mozzarella, cotto ham, salame, egg, artichoke, cherry tomatoes, onions, balsamic, olive oil

Insalata Mista

$11.00

seasonal lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olive oil, balsamic vinegar

Pollo Insalata

$13.00

All-natural white meat chicken salad, mixed greens, balsamic, olive oil

Robiola Fritta

$12.00

Almond-crusted goat cheese, arugula, pepper, olive salad, balsamic, olive oil

Rucola

$11.00

Arugula, tomato, onion, parmigiano, lemon, olive oil

Salmone

$32.00

8oz Grilled wild salmon with salad of your choice

Insalate Tonno

$14.00

Poached tuna, tomato and cucumber salad, mixed greens, balsamic, olive oil

SPIEDINI

Gamberi

$12.00

Italian style Skewer. Red shrimp, tomato, onion, lemon, olive oil.

GRIGLIA

Salmone Arrosto

$32.00

pan-seared biodynamic Norwegian salmon, Venere black rice, seasonal vegetables, salmoriglio

Tagliata di Manzo

$28.00

Pasture raised 8 oz Teres Major, Parmesan Fries

PIZZA

Ananas e Gorgonzola

$15.00

Gorgonzola cheese, fresh pineapple, 12 years aged balsamic, no sauce. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Bianca

$15.50

Mozzarella, ricotta, Fontina, Emmenthal, parmigiano, smoked mozzarella, no tomato sauce. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Bresaola e Rucola Pizza

$15.00

Calamari Pizza

$16.00

Fried calamari. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Calzone alla Napoletana

$15.00

fried or baked Tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, spicy salame, cotto ham (cannot be gluten free)

Capricciosa

$16.00

Cotto ham, salame, artichokes, olives. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Carciofi e Olive

$15.00

Artichokes, black olives. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Cotto e Funghi

$12.00

Oyster and bunapi mushrooms, cotto ham. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Crudo e Rucola

$15.00

Parma Prosciutto, arugula, olive il. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Funghi di Bosco

$16.00

Oyster and bunapi mushrooms. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Maialona

$16.00

Spicy salame, cotto ham, sausage, pancetta, black olives. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Marinara

$12.00

Tomato, garlic, wild Pugliese oregano, olive oil, no cheese. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Napoli

$16.00

Salt-packed anchovies, Pantelleria capers, wild Pugliese oregano. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Pancetta e Cipolla

$15.00

Caramelized onion, pancetta, red pepper flakes. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Quattro Formaggi

$15.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Emmenthal, parmigiano. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Quattro Stagioni

$16.00

Cotto ham, artichokes, mushrooms, olives. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Regina Margherita

$15.00

Mozzarella, basil, olive oil. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Robiola e Pesto

$15.50

Goat cheese, mozzarella, oven-roasted tomatoes, pesto, no tomato sauce. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Salame Picante

$15.00

Spicy salame, black olives. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Salsiccia e Peperoni

$15.00

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Sorrentina

$15.50

Smoked mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil, parmigiano, olive oil. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Speck e Rucola

$15.00

Smoked Prosciutto, smoked mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula, olive oil, no tomato sauce. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Stracchinella

$15.00

Stracchino cheese, Italian sausage. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Toscana

$15.00

Sweet salame, cherry tomatoes, rosemary, no tomato sauce. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

Vegetariana

$15.00

Roasted red and yellow peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, red onion, mushrooms, fior di latte mozzarella, arugula. Our gluten-free hand made dough available for $3 add on.

PANOZZI

Cotto e Formaggi Panini

$14.00

Cotto ham, mozzarella, Emmenthal, fontina, tomato. Choice of French Fries, Mista, Caesar, or Rucola Salad as side.

Emiliano

$14.00

Salame, coppa, artichoke, roasted pepper, mozzarella. Choice of French Fries, Mista, Caesar, or Rucola Salad as side.

Pollo Panini

$14.00

Free-range, all-natural white meat chicken salad. Mozzarella. Choice of French Fries, Mista, Caesar, or Rucola Salad as side.

Speck e Rucola Panini

$14.00

Smoked prosciutto, smoked mozzarella, tomato, arugula. Choice of French Fries, Mista, Caesar, or Rucola Salad as side.

Tonno Panini

$14.00

Poached tuna, tomato, and cucumber salad. Choice of French Fries, Mista, Caesar, or Rucola Salad as side.

Vegetariano Panini

$14.00

Roasted red and yellow peppers. Sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, red onion, mozzarella, arugula. Choice of French Fries, Mista, Caesar, or Rucola Salad as side.

Crudo e Rucola Panini

$14.00

SIDES

CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

FOCACCIA

$5.00

GF FOCACCIA

$8.00

GRILED SHRIMP SIDE

$7.00

SALMON SIDE (4oz)

$14.00

SALMON SIDE (8oz)

$28.00

SIDE 12yr BALSAMIC

$1.75

SIDE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE ROBIOLA FRITTA

$2.50

DOUGH

$3.00

GF DOUGH

$6.00

SIDE TRUFFLE OIL

$1.75

DESSERTS (F)

1 GELATO

$5.00

3 GELATO

$13.00

AFF COMP

$13.00

AFF LICOR

$12.00

AFFOGATO

$7.00

BUDINO

$9.00

MARSCAPONE

$9.00

NUTELLA PIZZA

$14.00

PANNACOTTA

$9.00

ZUPPA

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

313 North Highland Ave., Atlanta, GA 30307

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

