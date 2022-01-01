  • Home
Fritzi's Delicatessen 113 North Oak Park Avenue

No reviews yet

113 North Oak Park Avenue

Oak Park, IL 60301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket

$14.00

Garlic rubbed beef brisket braised with veg, tomato and beef stock

Corned Beef

$14.00

Fritzi's own uniquely seasoned, 14 day brined brisket of beef

Pastrami

$14.00

Fritzi's own unique dry cured, cold smoked beef navel crusted with mustard, peppercorn, coriander, garlic, and herbs

Salami

$14.00

Kosher style salami, served with Fritzi's mustard

Corned Beef Ruben

$15.00

Corned Beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and side of Russian dressing on rye bread

Corned Tofu Ruben

$15.00

Firm tofu prepared in the style of corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on rye bread

Jianbing

$9.00

Chinese crepe sandwich with egg, scallions, sesame seeds, spicy/sweet sauce, and a crispy cracker in the middle

Salt Roasted Beets with Labneh

$13.00

Beets roasted on a bed of salt, shredded and mixed with labneh, served on toasted challah, topped with hard cooked egg and za'atar

Shawn A

$16.00

Chopped liver, corned beef, pastrami, red onion on rye bread

Smoked Turkey

$14.00

Neuske's smoked turkey breast with lettuce

Special Grilled Hot Dog

$7.00

Grilled hot dog with sauerkraut and mustard

Bagel and cream cheese

$3.50

House made cream cheese in plain, veggie or chive

Soups

Chicken Soup with Matzoh Ball

$7.00

Simply fresh chicken and veg broth with house made matzoh balls

Chicken Soup with Kreplach

$7.00

Simply fresh chicken and veg broth with a meat filled dumpling

Chicken Soup with Lokshen

$7.00

Simply fresh chicken and veg broth with egg noodles

Schav

$7.00

Cold sorrel soup served with sour cream and hard cooked egg

Mushroom Barley Soup

$7.00

Seasonal mushrooms and barley

Soup of the Day

$7.00Out of stock

Entrees

Borscht

$13.00Out of stock

Cold beet soup served with sour cream, boiled potato, hard cooked egg, and cucumber

Cholent

$16.00

Beef, bean, and potato stew

Roumanian Steak

$25.00

Garlic marinated grilled skirt steak

Chicken In the Pot

$18.00

Boneless roasted chicken over a bed of noodles with veg & broth

Beef Short Ribs

$22.00

Flanken-cut beef short ribs braised in sweet and savory pomegranate sauce

Beef Brisket entree

$22.00

Garlic rubbed beef brisket braised with veg, tomato, and beef stock in a pan sauce

Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage

$14.00

Braised cabbage filled with a stuffing of barley and mushrooms

Beef Stuffed Cabbage

$14.00

Braised cabbage stuffed with a classic beef and rice filling

Blintz Plate

$12.00

Crepes filled with either sweet or savory cheese, choose 4

Mina

$14.00

Matzoh layered lasagna style with a variety of fillings, ask your server for today's version

Fish

Hand Sliced Nova Lox

$16.00

Includes bagel, cream cheese, red onion, capers, tomato, cucumber

Smoked Trout

$12.00

Includes bagel, cream cheese, red onion, capers, tomato, cucumber

Smoked Sable

$20.00

Also known as black cod. Includes bagel, cream cheese, red onion, capers, tomato, cucumber.

Smoked Whitefish

$19.00

Full side of whitefish. Includes bagel, cream cheese, red onion, capers, tomato, cucumber

Pickled Herring

$12.00

Includes bagel, cream cheese, red onion, capers, tomato, cucumber

Candied Salmon

$14.00

Salmon cured in maple syrup and brown sugar then smoked. Includes bagel, cream cheese, red onion, capers, tomato, cucumber.

Whitefish Salad

$12.00

Includes bagel, cream cheese, red onion, capers, tomato, cucumber

Salads

David's Chopped Salad

$12.00

A classic chopped salad with fresh veg and fixings, Russian or lemon vinaigrette dressing

Jerusalem Pepper Salad

$7.00

Bell pepper, cucumber, carrot, tomato, and parsley in a lemon vinaigrette

Farmers Chop Suey

$6.00

Cottage cheese with vegetables, herbs, and seasoning

Deli Coleslaw

$4.00

Cabbage and veg coleslaw in a vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber with Russian or lemon vinaigrette dressing

Tasting Sides

Sweet Noodle Kugel

$4.00

Egg noodle casserole with almonds and cinnamon, tasting portion

Potato Kugel

$4.00

Savory potato casserole cooked in schmaltz, tasting portion

Kasha Varnishkes

$4.00

Buckwheat and noodles with caramelized onion and schmaltz, tasting portion

Knish

$4.00

Pastry with savory filling. Choose one: meat, potato, or kasha

Kishke

$4.00Out of stock

Matzoh, schmaltz, carrot "sausage", tasting portion

Matzoh Brei

$4.00

Matzoh, egg, and milk frittata, tasting portion

Latke

$4.00

Thin potato pancake, tasting portion

Pickle Platter

$4.00

Pickled cucumber, pickled green tomato, and sauerkraut, tasting portion

Chopped Chicken Liver

$4.00

Roasted chicken livers chopped with hard cooked eggs, caramelized onions, and schmaltz, tasting portion

Tzimmes

$4.00

Sweet and white potatoes stewed with carrot and dried fruit, tasting portion

Blintz

$4.00

Crepe filled with either sweet or savory cheese, choose one

Ashkenazi-style Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Hard cooked eggs with onion, schmaltz, and grebenes (chicken cracklings), tasting portion

Bagels

$2.00

Available in Plain, Sesame and Everything

House made cream cheese

$2.00

Full Sides

Sweet Noodle Kugel

$7.00

Egg noodle casserole with almonds and cinnamon

Potato Kugel

$7.00

Savory potato casserole cooked in schmaltz

Kasha Varnishkes

$7.00

Buckwheat and noodles with caramelized onion and schmaltz

Knish

$7.00Out of stock

Pastry with savory filling. Choose two: meat, potato, or kasha

Kishke

$7.00Out of stock

Matzoh, schmaltz, carrot "sausage"

Matzoh Brei

$7.00

Matzoh, egg, and milk frittata.

Latke

$7.00

Thin potato pancake

Pickle Platter

$7.00

Pickled cucumbers, pickled green tomatoes, and sauerkraut

Chopped Chicken Liver

$7.00

Roasted chicken livers chopped with hard cooked eggs, caramelized onions, and schmaltz

Tzimmes

$7.00

Sweet and white potatoes stewed with carrot and dried fruit

Ashkenazi-style Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Eggs with onion, schmaltz, and grebenes (chicken cracklings)

Desserts

The Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Rich chocolate cake with chocolate fudge buttercream frosting

Cookies & Candies

$5.00

A selection of rugelach, ayer kichel, and halvah

Hot Buttered Whiskey Bread Pudding

$8.00

Fran's Cheesecake

$7.00

Creamy cheesecake with a crunchy crust and sour cream glaze

Chocolate Babka

$6.00

Delicate orange glazed sweet bread twisted with chocolate

Rice Pudding

$5.00

A sweet, soft, and creamy mixture of rice cooked in milk with cinnamon and raisins

Black & White

$5.00

Citrus scented cake-like cookie with black and white icing

NA Beverages

Egg Creams

$4.00

House Select Sodas

$4.00

coffee Reg

$3.00

coffee decaf

$3.00

cuban coffee

$3.00

espresso

$3.00

cappuccino

$4.00

latte

$4.00

hot tea

$4.00

iced tea

$4.00

hot chocolate

$4.00

kombucha

$7.00

cherry lime rickey

$4.00

lime rickey

$4.00

chocolate phosphate

$4.00

lemonade

$6.00

ice cream soda

$7.00

brown cow

$7.00

oolong milk tea

$6.00

bottled water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fritzi's Delicatessen is a home for the food of my heritage and a celebration of family and joy. We look forward to sharing that great joy with you.

Location

113 North Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60301

Directions

Main pic

