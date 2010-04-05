Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

Fritz's Snack Bar

No reviews yet

72 Oxford Rd

Oxford, CT 06478

Popular Items

Bacon Egg Sandwich
Cheeseburger Deluxe 6 oz
Corned Beef Hash

Eggs

One Egg Any Style

$2.80

Two Eggs Any Style

$3.90

Breakfast Special

$8.10

Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, home fries and coffee

Steak and Eggs

$8.25

4 oz. Rib Eye and two eggs any style

Eggs and Hash

$7.10

Two eggs any style served over corned beef hash

Eggs Benedict

$8.25

Two eggs poached on a grilled English muffin with ham topped with hollandaise sauce with a side of home fries

Eggs Florentine

$8.25

Two eggs poached on a grilled English muffin with spinach topped with hollandaise sauce with a side of home fries

Crows Nest

$8.25

Two eggs poached on hash topped with hollandaise sauce served with toast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$2.85

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$3.95

Ham Egg Sandwich

$3.95

Sausage Egg Sandwich

$3.95

Western Sandwich

$4.35

Diced ham and onion

Breakfast Burrito

$6.25Out of stock

comes with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage and home fries.

Omelets

California Omelet

$8.25

Avocado, red onions, tomato, cheddar cheese and choice of toast

Cheese Omelet

$5.20

Veggie Omelet

$8.85

Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Pepper, Broccoli, and Spinach

Western Omelet

$6.50

Diced Ham and Onion

Meatlovers Omelet

$10.25

Bacon, Ham, Sausage and American Cheese and choice of toast

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast Sides Bacon

$2.50

Breakfast Sides Ham

$2.50

Breakfast Sides Sausage

$2.50

Oatmeal Cup

$2.55

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.35

Fresh Fruit Salad Cup

$4.10Out of stock

Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl

$6.10Out of stock

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

$5.70Out of stock

Low fat vanilla yogurt, granola and fruit

Home Fries

$1.95

Corned Beef Hash

$3.10

Toast

$1.85

Corn Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

Oatmeal w/ fruit cup

$3.40

Oatmeal w/ fruit bowl

$5.20

Pancakes

Plain Short Stack

$4.20

Plain Full Stack

$5.40

Blueberry Short Stack

$4.85

Blueberry Full Stack

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Short Stack

$4.85

Chocolate Chip Full Stack

$6.50

Banana Short Stack

$4.85

Banana Full Stack

$6.50

Chocolate Chip & Banana Short Stack

$5.35

Chocolate Chip & Banana Full Stack

$6.80

Banana Nut Short Stack

$5.35

Banana Nut Full Stack

$6.80

Waffles

Plain Single

$4.30

Plain Double

$7.30

Blueberry Single

$4.90

Blueberry Double

$8.55

Chocolate Chip Single

$4.90

Chocolate Chip Double

$8.55

French Toast

Regular Short

$4.15

Regular Full

$5.65

Texas Short

$4.45

Texas Full

$6.10

Raisin Short

$4.45Out of stock

Raisin Full

$6.10Out of stock

Stuffed

$7.55

Two Texas French toast stuffed with cream cheese, grape jelly, and walnuts

Beverages

sm Coffee

$1.55

med coffee

$1.75

lg coffeee

$1.95

Bigalow Tea

$1.90

Milk (small)

$1.75

Milk (large)

$2.45

Ice Tea

$2.20

Unsweetened

Iced Coffee

$2.05

Juice (small)

$2.10

Juice (large)

$3.10

Milkshakes

Malts

Out of stock

Soda (small)

Soda (large)

Tea

$1.65

Hot Chocolate

$1.80

Floats

$4.50

Plain Soda (small)

$2.20

Plain Soda (large)

$3.15

Lemonade (small)

$1.75

Lemonade (large)

$2.60

Lemonade-Pink (small)

$1.75

Lemonade-Pink (large)

$2.60

Ice Cream Soda

$4.50

choc milk sm

$2.20

choc milk lg

$2.95

Soups

Chili (cup)

$3.70

Chili (bowl)

$5.55

chick & rice (cup)

$3.45

chick & rice (bowl)

$5.35

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.30Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$8.10

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$8.65

Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.35Out of stock

Specials

Two Hot Dogs

$8.10

With French Fries

Two Hamburger

$8.10

With French Fries

Two Cheeseburger

$9.10

With French Fries

Salads

Tossed (small)

$3.85

Tossed (large)

$5.60

Caesar Salad (small)

$4.30

Caesar Salad (large)

$6.25

Chef Salad (small)

$8.15

Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham, and American Cheese

Chef Salad (large)

$9.65

Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham, and American Cheese

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.95

Cheese Hot Dog

$5.15

Bacon Cheese Dog

$6.15

Chili Dog

$5.85

Hot Dog Deluxe

$6.30

Served with French Fries

Burgers

Hamburger Deluxe 3 oz.

$6.10

Lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries

Hamburger Deluxe 6 oz

$8.20

Lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries

Cheeseburger Deluxe 3 oz

$6.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries

Cheeseburger Deluxe 6 oz

$9.05

Lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries

Hamburger 3 oz

$4.20

Lettuce and Tomato

Hamburger 6 oz

$5.80

Lettuce and Tomato

Cheeseburger 3 oz

$5.05

Lettuce and Tomato

Cheeseburger 6 oz

$6.85

Lettuce and Tomato

Chili Burger

$6.55

chili cheeseburger

$7.45

Clubs

BLT club

$7.70

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries

Turkey club

$7.75

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries

Roast Beef club

$7.75

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries

Ham and Cheese club

$7.75

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries

Tuna club

$7.75

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries

Chicken Salad club

$7.75

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries

Fried Chicken club

$8.25

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries

Grilled Chicken club

$8.25

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries

Hamburger 6 oz club

$9.10

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries

Cheeseburger 6 oz club

$9.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries

Steak and Cheese club

$9.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries

House Specials

Veggie Wrap

$7.30

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, spinach, and peppers with mozzarella cheese

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.40Out of stock

Served with lettuce, and tomato on toast

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Served with lettuce, and tomato on toast

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.45

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.45

5 oz. grilled chicken with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and BBQ sauce

Chicken and Broccoli Wrap

$8.45

4 oz. Italian breaded chicken with broccoli, ham and creamy Italian dressing

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$8.45

5 oz. grilled chicken with ham, and swiss served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato

Philly Cheesesteak (grinder)

$9.55

6 oz. roast beef grilled with American cheese, fried onions, and peppers

Philly cheesesteak (sandwich)

$7.60

Filet of Sole

$9.25

4 oz. sole filet battered and deep fried with lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.05

Patty Melt

$6.35

3 oz. burger with swiss and fried onions

Steak Sandwich

$7.35

4 oz. rib eye served on toast with lettuce and tomato

Turkey Melt

$6.10

Grilled cheese with turkey, tomato, and bacon

Tuna Melt

$5.70

Tuna salad inside a grilled cheese

Rueben

$5.75

Sauerkraut and swiss cheese on grilled rye

Corned Beef Special

$5.75

Served hot with american cheese, tomato and onion on rye bread

Pastrami Special

$5.75

Served hot with american cheese, tomato and onion on rye bread

Cod Filet

$5.50Out of stock

4 oz. breaded cod filet on a kaiser roll

BLT

$4.80

Served on toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.25

Served on a kaiser roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.25

Served on a kaiser roll

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Ranch

$7.20

Fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, bacon and ranch dressing on a hard roll

Honey BBQ Chicken

$7.20

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon and honey bbq sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$7.20

Fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressin on a hard roll

Cold Sandwiches

Roast Beef

$5.60

Served with lettuce and tomato

Turkey

$5.60

Served with lettuce and tomato

Ham

$5.60

Served with lettuce and tomato

Tuna

$5.25

Served with lettuce and tomato

Seafood

Fish and Chips

$12.75

Fried Clam Strip Roll

$11.50Out of stock

Fried Belly Clam Roll

Out of stock

Lobster Roll

$14.25

Lobster sauteed in butter

Fried Seafood Platter

$15.85Out of stock

Fried shrimp, clam strips, flounder, and french fries

Fried Clam Strips

$10.80Out of stock

clam strip platter

$12.90Out of stock

comes w/ one side

Fried Belly Clams

Out of stock

Market Price - Seasonal

Fried Shrimp

$10.85

shrimp platter

$12.85

comes w/ one side

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger with french fries

$5.10

Hot Dog with french fries

$5.10

Chicken Tenders with french fries

$5.60

Mac & Cheese

$5.75Out of stock

Grilled cheese with french fries

$4.95

Sides

French Fries (small)

$2.50

French Fries (large)

$3.70

Onion Rings

$4.30

Curly Fries (small)

$2.95

Curly Fries (large)

$4.55

Sweet Potato Fries (small)

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries (large)

$4.55

Potato Salad

$3.75

Mashed Poatoes

$3.85

Vegetables

$3.10

Coleslaw

$2.65
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

72 Oxford Rd, Oxford, CT 06478

Directions

Gallery
Fritz's Snack Bar image
Fritz's Snack Bar image
Fritz's Snack Bar image

