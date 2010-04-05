- Home
Fritz's Snack Bar
72 Oxford Rd
Oxford, CT 06478
Eggs
One Egg Any Style
Two Eggs Any Style
Breakfast Special
Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, home fries and coffee
Steak and Eggs
4 oz. Rib Eye and two eggs any style
Eggs and Hash
Two eggs any style served over corned beef hash
Eggs Benedict
Two eggs poached on a grilled English muffin with ham topped with hollandaise sauce with a side of home fries
Eggs Florentine
Two eggs poached on a grilled English muffin with spinach topped with hollandaise sauce with a side of home fries
Crows Nest
Two eggs poached on hash topped with hollandaise sauce served with toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Omelets
California Omelet
Avocado, red onions, tomato, cheddar cheese and choice of toast
Cheese Omelet
Veggie Omelet
Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Pepper, Broccoli, and Spinach
Western Omelet
Diced Ham and Onion
Meatlovers Omelet
Bacon, Ham, Sausage and American Cheese and choice of toast
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Sides Bacon
Breakfast Sides Ham
Breakfast Sides Sausage
Oatmeal Cup
Oatmeal Bowl
Fresh Fruit Salad Cup
Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl
Fruit and Yogurt Parfait
Low fat vanilla yogurt, granola and fruit
Home Fries
Corned Beef Hash
Toast
Corn Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Oatmeal w/ fruit cup
Oatmeal w/ fruit bowl
Pancakes
Plain Short Stack
Plain Full Stack
Blueberry Short Stack
Blueberry Full Stack
Chocolate Chip Short Stack
Chocolate Chip Full Stack
Banana Short Stack
Banana Full Stack
Chocolate Chip & Banana Short Stack
Chocolate Chip & Banana Full Stack
Banana Nut Short Stack
Banana Nut Full Stack
Waffles
French Toast
Beverages
sm Coffee
med coffee
lg coffeee
Bigalow Tea
Milk (small)
Milk (large)
Ice Tea
Unsweetened
Iced Coffee
Juice (small)
Juice (large)
Milkshakes
Malts
Soda (small)
Soda (large)
Tea
Hot Chocolate
Floats
Plain Soda (small)
Plain Soda (large)
Lemonade (small)
Lemonade (large)
Lemonade-Pink (small)
Lemonade-Pink (large)
Ice Cream Soda
choc milk sm
choc milk lg
Starters
Specials
Salads
Hot Dogs
Burgers
Hamburger Deluxe 3 oz.
Lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries
Hamburger Deluxe 6 oz
Lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries
Cheeseburger Deluxe 3 oz
Lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries
Cheeseburger Deluxe 6 oz
Lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries
Hamburger 3 oz
Lettuce and Tomato
Hamburger 6 oz
Lettuce and Tomato
Cheeseburger 3 oz
Lettuce and Tomato
Cheeseburger 6 oz
Lettuce and Tomato
Chili Burger
chili cheeseburger
Clubs
BLT club
Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries
Turkey club
Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries
Roast Beef club
Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries
Ham and Cheese club
Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries
Tuna club
Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries
Chicken Salad club
Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries
Fried Chicken club
Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries
Grilled Chicken club
Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries
Hamburger 6 oz club
Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries
Cheeseburger 6 oz club
Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries
Steak and Cheese club
Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and French fries
House Specials
Veggie Wrap
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, spinach, and peppers with mozzarella cheese
Egg Salad Sandwich
Served with lettuce, and tomato on toast
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served with lettuce, and tomato on toast
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing
BBQ Chicken Wrap
5 oz. grilled chicken with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and BBQ sauce
Chicken and Broccoli Wrap
4 oz. Italian breaded chicken with broccoli, ham and creamy Italian dressing
Chicken Cordon Bleu
5 oz. grilled chicken with ham, and swiss served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato
Philly Cheesesteak (grinder)
6 oz. roast beef grilled with American cheese, fried onions, and peppers
Philly cheesesteak (sandwich)
Filet of Sole
4 oz. sole filet battered and deep fried with lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll
Hot Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Patty Melt
3 oz. burger with swiss and fried onions
Steak Sandwich
4 oz. rib eye served on toast with lettuce and tomato
Turkey Melt
Grilled cheese with turkey, tomato, and bacon
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad inside a grilled cheese
Rueben
Sauerkraut and swiss cheese on grilled rye
Corned Beef Special
Served hot with american cheese, tomato and onion on rye bread
Pastrami Special
Served hot with american cheese, tomato and onion on rye bread
Cod Filet
4 oz. breaded cod filet on a kaiser roll
BLT
Served on toast
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served on a kaiser roll
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Served on a kaiser roll
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Ranch
Fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, bacon and ranch dressing on a hard roll
Honey BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon and honey bbq sauce
Buffalo Chicken
Fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressin on a hard roll
Cold Sandwiches
Seafood
Fish and Chips
Fried Clam Strip Roll
Fried Belly Clam Roll
Lobster Roll
Lobster sauteed in butter
Fried Seafood Platter
Fried shrimp, clam strips, flounder, and french fries
Fried Clam Strips
clam strip platter
comes w/ one side
Fried Belly Clams
Market Price - Seasonal
Fried Shrimp
shrimp platter
comes w/ one side
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
