Frobie's Cafe
101 Broadway Rd.
Dracut, MA 01826
Hot
Hot Coffee
Tell us how you like your coffee in the comment box
Hot Latte
Organic espresso & steamed milk
Cappuccino
Organic espresso & steamed milk topped with a layer of foamed milk
Hot Mocha Latte
Organic espresso, dark chocolate & steamed milk
Hot Caramel Latte
Organic espresso, caramel & steamed milk
Hot Americano
Espresso poured over hot water
Hot Chai Latte
Chai tea (black tea, honey and spices) & steamed milk
Hot Red Eye
Organic brewed coffee topped with shots of organic espresso
Hot Apple Cider
Steamed apple cider
Hot Chaider
A blend of steamed apple cider and chai tea
Hot Tea
Steeped tea
Hot Cocoa
Steamed milk and dark chocolate
Hot Matcha
Steamed milk and Organic Matcha tea
Cafe Au Lait
Organic coffee topped with steamed milk
Espresso Shot
Organic Espresso
Macchiato
Organic espresso topped with a spoonful of foamed milk
Hot Eggnog Latte
Organic espresso poured over steamed eggnog & milk
Hot Grogg
Steamed chai and eggnog
Iced
Iced Coffee
Homemade organic cold brew
Iced Tea
Brewed iced tea
Nitro Cold Brew
Iced Caramel Latte
Organic espresso, caramel sauce and milk over ice
Iced Mocha Latte
Espresso, dark chocolate sauce and milk over ice
Iced Chai Latte
Chai tea & milk over ice
Iced Red Eye
Brewed coffee & espresso over ice
Iced Matcha Latte
Organic Matcha Tea with your choice of milk on ice
Iced Latte
Organic espresso & milk over ice
Iced Americano
Organic espresso and water over ice
Iced Cappuccino
Organic epresso & milk over ice topped with foam
Iced Apple Cider
Apple cider poured over ice
Iced Chaider
Apple cider and chai tea over ice
Arnold Palmer
Iced tea & lemonade over ice
Hibiscus Ginger Lime Iced Tea
Hibiscus berry iced tea, fresh juiced ginger & lime, agave nectar, topped with mixed berries
Lemonade
Lemonade over ice
Iced Eggnog Latte
Organic espresso poured over eggnog and milk
Iced Grogg
Eggnog and chai tea poured over ice
Milk
Smoothies
Skinny Monkey
Bananas, crunchy peanut butter, raw cacao, vanilla Greek yogurt, organic coconut oil, dark chocolate, skim milk
Space Monkey
Gifford's chocolate ice cream, banana, crunchy peanut butter, dark chocolate, whole milk
Strawberry Banana
Strawberries, banana, vanilla Greek yogurt, cinnamon, agave nectar, whole milk
Mango Pineapple
Mango, pineapple, vanilla Greek yogurt, agave nectar, whole milk
Green Mamba
Banana, pineapple, avocado, kale, green superfood, chia seeds, orange juice
Dirty Berry
Gifford's black raspberry frozen yogurt with chocolate chips, organic espresso grounds, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, whole milk
Purple Haze
Blueberries, banana, dates, almond butter, almond milk
Allberry
Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, vanilla Greek yogurt, whole milk
P B+J
Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, crunchy peanut butter, granola, vanilla Greek yogurt, whole milk
Forager
Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, cherries, banana, granola, almond butter, honey, almond milk
Banana Bread 86 Flax
Bananas, maca, oats, flax, cinnamon, walnuts, honey, almond milk
Banana Chai
Bananas, chai tea, cinnamon, vanilla Greek yogurt, whole milk
Banana Cream Pie
Bananas, chia seeds, granola, almond butter, organic coconut oil, vanilla Greek yogurt, almond milk
Berry Detox
Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, bananas, chia seeds, cinnamon, honey, kale, ginger, whole milk
Banana Nectar
Banana, kale, cinnamon, honey, whole milk
Blueberry Peach Cobbler
Blueberries, peaches, vanilla Greek yogurt, granola, whole milk
Cherry Avocado
Cherries, strawberries, avocado, vanilla Greek yogurt, whole milk
Cherry Pineapple
Cherries, pineapple, raspberries, whole milk
Pumpkin Pie
Bananas, granola, pumpkin puree, almond butter, honey, vanilla Greek yogurt, pumpkin spice & almond milk
Smoothie Bowls
Berry-Thing
Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, banana, agave and almond milk; topped with granola, almond butter, strawberries & bananas
Mango Crunch
Blended frozen mango, vanilla Greek yogurt, agave and almond milk, on top of crunchy granola; topped with coconut, a homemade dragon fruit sauce, frozen mango, banana and more granola
Crunchy Monkey
Our skinny monkey smoothie with almond milk as the base on top of crunchy granola; topped with bananas, coconut, cacao nibs and more granola
Super Green
Blended frozen mango, pineapple, banana, spinach, green superfood & orange juice on top of crunchy granola; topped with banana, strawberries, dragon fruit sauce, chia, hemp & pumpkin seeds
Juices
Sun Dragon
Granny Smith apple, oranges, ginger & lemon
Fruit Punch
Gala apples, pineapple, beets, carrots
Farmer's Friend
Gala apples, kale & strawberries
Orange Kiss
Oranges , strawberries & pineapple
Fresh OJ
Fresh juiced oranges
Carrot Apple Ginger
Granny Smith apples, ginger & carrots
Raw Cider
Gala apples juiced & mixed with cinnamon
Raw Rickey
Granny Smith apples, lime & kale
Apple Snap
Granny Smith apples, ginger & kale
Mo' Beta
Gala apples, carrots, pineapple & sweet potato
Orange Beet
Oranges & beets
Ginger Shot
Frojito
Smashies
Signature Sandwiches
Sweet One
Turkey bacon, egg, cheddar & homemade Maple Walnut cream cheese on a cinnamon raisin bagel
Wildfire
Turkey bacon, egg, homemade pickled jalapenos, red onion, red peppers & smoked Gouda cheese on a toasted everything bagel
The Fullness
Hummus, tomato, avocado, spinach, red onion & salsa on a toasted everything bagel
The Hempfest
Hummus, avocado, hemp hearts on a toasted spinach & herb bagel
Spin Dip
Our homemade spinach, artichoke & asiago cream cheese on a spinach & herb bagel toasted & broiled
Lox
Dill & Chive cream cheese & smoked salmon on your choice of a toasted bagel
Get Toasted
Avo Toast
Our homemade guacamole, hard boiled egg, homemade pickled shallots, hemp & pumpkin seeds on a toasted English muffin
Avo Toast on Bagel
Our homemade guacamole, hard boiled egg, homemade pickled shallots, hemp & pumpkin seeds on a toasted bagel of your choice
Jessies Jam
Our homemade raspberry jam, granola & almond butter on toasted multigrain
The Greek One
Hummus, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, spinach, feta & roasted red pepper flakes on toasted sour dough
Mango Red Pepper Jam
Cream cheese, mango red pepper jam and chopped scallions on toasted sour dough bread
PB Banana Hemp
Creamy peanut butter, sliced banana , hemp hearts and a drizzle of honey on toasted multigrain
Burritos
Loaded Burrito
Turkey bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, avocado & tomato with homemade bacon & chive cream cheese on a white or wheat wrap
Spicy Burrito
Turkey bacon, egg, pepper jack cheese, tomato, homemade jalapeno Sriracha cream cheese on a white or wheat wrap + your choice of Frank's or Sriracha
Veggie Burrito
Egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, spinach & tomato with homemade veggie cream cheese on a white or wheat wrap
Burrito BYO
Bagel
English
Croissant
Gluten Free
8 oz. Tubs of Cream Cheese (Pictured is a 2 oz side)
Lunch
The Classic
Your choice of turkey, chicken salad, tuna or roasted chicken on toasted ciabatta bread with lettuce & tomato
The Motzy
Mozzarella cheese, arugula, tomato, homemade basil pesto and balsamic drizzle on toasted ciabatta
New England Road Block
Turkey, cheddar cheese, homemade pickled shallots, Bibb lettuce, turkey bacon & homemade cranberry sauce on a toasted pumpernickel bagel
Sweet Fire
Roasted chicken, homemade barbecue sauce, roasted pineapple and jalapenos on Portuguese sweet bread
Hayden's Inferno
Roasted chicken, homemade honey Sriracha, red leaf lettuce & avocado on ciabatta
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Electric Garden Party86lentils
Kale, homemade pickled cherry tomatoes, red onion, crushed root vegetable chips, hummus, sprouted lentils & a homemade caramelized onion vinaigrette on a white or wheat wrap
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of cheese grilled on your choice of bread
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our homemade chicken salad with Frank's red hot, red leaf lettuce & avocado on a toasted garlic bagel
BLT
Turkey bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted ciabatta bread
Nonagon
Salads
Roasted Rancher
Spinach, homemade pickled cherry tomatoes, sprouted lentils, turkey bacon & a homemade roasted garlic buttermilk ranch dressing
Earthbound86beets
Kale, roasted beets, red onion, organic quinoa, toasted pistachios & sesame seeds tossed in a homemade tahini ginger lemon dressing
Pastries
Muffins
Cookies
Oatmeal
Banana Walnut
Organic steel cut oats with cinnamon, maple syrup, hemp hearts, walnuts and bananas
Blueberry Trails
Organic steel cut oats with cinnamon, maple syrup, granola, almond butter and fresh blueberries
Chocolate Almond Banana
Organic steel cut oats, maple syrup, almond butter, banana and mini chocolate chips
Old School
Organic steel cut oats, cinnamon, maple syrup and raisins
Frappes (For ice cream scoops & ice cream sandwiches call ahead or order at the counter)
Frappe
Your choice of ice cream blended with milk
Froboccino
Gifford's chocolate & coffee ice cream and a shot of organic espresso, blended with your choice of our homemade cold brew iced coffee or milk
Cold Brew Frappe
Your choice of ice cream blended with organic nitro cold brew
Campfire Frappe
Gifford's Campfire S'mores ice cream blended with milk topped with marshmallows, Graham cracker crumbs and whipped cream
Coffee Oreo Special
Gifford's coffee & Oreo ice cream blended with our homemade cold brew iced coffee topped with crushed Oreos and whipped cream
Chai Frappe
Gifford's vanilla ice cream blended with organic chai
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Organic coffee & espresso, fresh smoothies & juices, breakfast & lunch sandwiches, homemade pastries & treats, ice cream & frappes
101 Broadway Rd., Dracut, MA 01826