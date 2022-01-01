Frog Bar and Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Frog Bar and Grill 221 Wicomico Street

review star

No reviews yet

221 Wicomico Street

Ocean City, MD 21842

Soups & Salads

Country Chili

$5.99

Smoked chili with beans

Lily Pad Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Chix Corn Soup

$5.99

chefs special soup

$5.99

toss salad

$5.99

Appetizer

Loached Nachos

$15.99

Crispy tortilla chips smothered with your choice of grilled chicken or homemade chili. Layered with spicy cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salsa, jalapenos and sour cream

Queso Dunk

$9.99

Creamy queso served with crispy tortilla chips.

Mac Bites

$9.99

Deep fried macaroni & cheese bites served with ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Moons

$8.99

Four Mozzarella cheese wedges lightly battered & deep fried golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.

Guinness Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

Thick cut & beer battered with Guinness.

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.99

A basket of OC's famous fresh cut fries.

Frog Fries

$10.99

Our fresh cut fries are smothered in homemade chili, creamy cheese sauce, fresh onions, crispy thick bacon, & creamy cool ranch.

Old Bay Fries

$7.99

A basket of our hand cut fries served up Maryland style with Old bay seasoning & a side of our famous dipping sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Crispy Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese and served with our raspberry vinaigrette.

1/2 Pound Peel & Eat Shrimp

$16.99

Steamed shrimp cooked with Natty Boh beer, onions, and old bay.

1 lb. Peel & Eat Shrimp

$28.99

Steamed shrimp cooked with Natty Boh beer, onions, and old bay.

Clam Strips

$9.99

Our crispy deep fried clam strips served with cocktail sauce.

Hogg Lillies

$12.99Out of stock

Three slow cooked pork shanks then grilled and topped off with BBQ sauce

Ahi Tuna

$15.99

Appatizer Sampler

$15.99

Cheese Curds, Mozz Moons, Jalepeno poppers, Tenders, Clam Strips

Toss Salad

$5.99

Wings

Pound of Chicken Wings

$10.99

Pound of Boneless chicken wings

$10.99

Fries

Hand Cut Beach Fries

$5.99

Hand Cut Beach Fries

Old Bay Fries

$8.99

Hand Cut Beach Fries tossed with Old Bay spice.

Frog Fries

$10.99

Fresh Cut fries smothered with our country chili, creamy cheese sauce, chopped onions, smoked bacon & creamy ranch.

Baskets

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Our flaky fish is beer battered and served with homemade tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Chicken Tenders fried to a golden brown crisp served with hand cut Beach Fries

Clam Strip Basket

$16.99

Ocean Clam Strips fried to a golden brown crisp served with hand cut Beach Fries

Crab Bites Basket

$24.00

5pcs of 1.5oz Maryland Lump Crab Bites

Boneless chicken bites with french fries

$10.99

Ahi Tuna

$15.99

crab cake dinner

$25.00

Handhelds & Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Hawaiian Chicken

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Grilled white meat chicken breast tossed in wing sauce then stacked with LTO & Chunky Blu Cheese

Portabella Samich

$13.99

Whole Portabella cap marinated & grilled then served with LTO and choice of cheese

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Two flour tortillas with grilled fish, shredded cabbage, chopped tomatoe, onion & shreaded cheddar

Grilled Tuna

$17.99

Grilled Ahi Tuna

BLT

$8.99

BLT, choice of bread

Cheesesteak

$15.99

Tuna Salad Sammy

$15.99Out of stock

reuben sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Italian Sub

$14.99

Salami, Capicola Ham, Cheese, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing, Lett., Tomato, Onion

Ham and Cheese Sub

$14.99

Ham, Prov. cheese, lett., tomato, onion, banana peppers, Italian Dressing

Italian Sub

$15.99

Ham and Cheese Sub

$15.99

Turkey Bacon Sub

$15.99

coconut shrimp

$9.99

club sandwich

$9.99

Burgers

6 oz Angus Beef

$10.99

8oz Fresh Ground Certified Angus Beef

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss

$12.99

Hawaiian Burger

$16.99

Chili Cheeseburger

$11.99

Hot Dogs

Frog Dog

$6.99

1/4 pound, Grilled

Fiery Dog

$8.99

1/4 pound, Grilled then smothered with spicy queso cheese & jalapenos

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.99

1/4 pound, Grilled then smothered with smoked chili & creamy cheese sauce

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Choice of bread

SPEED SCREEN

Natural Light

$2.00

Domestic

$5.00

Import Beer

$6.00

Orange Crush

$5.00

Grapefruit Crush

$5.00

Frozen

$8.00

Rail Liquor

$3.50

Call

$7.50

Top Shelf

$8.00

Creamsicle Crush

$6.50

Beer

Bud Lite

$3.50

16oz Alum Can

Twisted T Half n Half

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Natty Boh

$2.50

Bud

$3.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

Natural Light

$2.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

EVO Lot 3

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.50

Draft Beer

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

12oz Draft

Summer Shandy

$2.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Landshark

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Specialty Drinks

Coconut Crush

$6.50

Frog Crush

$5.00

Deep E Crush

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Margarita

$5.00

Bombs

$7.00

Shots

$5.00

Hybrid Crush

$5.00

Half orange crush & half grapefruit crush

FroggyRita

$6.00

BlueFrog

$5.00

Icy Frog

$5.00

Frog Hop

$6.50

Cherry Limeade

$6.50

Lime in de coconut

$6.50

Lilly Pad

$6.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Passion Bay Breeze

$6.50

fruit passion vodka, with pineapple juice and a splash of cranberry

Choc covered Cherries

$6.50

Vodka

Titos

$6.50

Titos Vodka

Kettle ONE

$6.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.00

Smirnoff Grape

$5.00

Rum

Captin Morgan

$6.00

Captain Morgan Rum

Malibu

$6.00

Capt Morgan

$6.00

Myers Dark

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$6.00

DonJulio

$6.00

1800 Coconut

$6.00

Herradura Respo

$6.00

patron

$6.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$8.00

Cordials

DiSarono

$6.50

Di Sarono Armetto

Cointreau

$10.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Baileys

$6.00

DiSaronno

$10.00

Romana Sambuca

$6.50

Rail

House Vodka

$5.00

Rail Vodka

Rail Rum

$5.00

Rail Rum

Rail Gin

$5.00

Rail Gin

Rail Tequila

$5.00

Rail Tequila

Rail Cordial

$5.00

Frozen drinks

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Frozen

S. Daiquiri

$10.00

dirty banana

$10.00

rum runner

$10.00

mud slide

$10.00

Frozen of the day

$8.00Out of stock

Pina Colada

$10.00

Virgin frozen

$8.00

Peanut Butter Blast

$10.00

Skrewball, milk, choclate syrup, grape vodka, topped with whipped cream. drizzle with choc. syrup

Oc Cruise

$10.00

WHSKY/Scotch

Chivas

$12.00

Jameson

$8.00

SKREWBALL

$8.00

FIREBALL

$5.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

JACK Daniels

$8.00

Segrams 7

$8.00

Bullet

$8.00

Apricot Tea

$8.99

WINE

Barefoot Cab

$5.00

Barefoot P Grigio

$5.00

Barefoot White Ziff

$5.00

HIGH NOON

HN Blk Cherry

$6.00

HN Grapefruit

$6.00

HN Lime

$6.00

HN Mango

$6.00

HN Peach

$6.00

HN Watermelon

$6.00

White Claw

Black Cherry White claw

$6.00

Mango White Claw

$6.00

Hoop Tea

Hoop Tea

$6.50

Hoop Tea

$6.50

Beverage

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

Brewed Tea

$3.50

Brewed Tea

Brewed Coffee

$3.50

Brewed Coffee

Bottled Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled Root Beer

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Juice

$5.00

Troppican Juice

Red Bull

$5.99

Red Bull

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Meals

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$15.99

Drinks

Crushes

$6.00

Corona extra

$4.00

Corona light

$4.00

Bike week specials

Meatball Sub

$14.99

crab cake dinner

$38.99

Pastrami Reuben

$14.99

SPEED SCREEN

Natural Light

$2.00

Orange Crush

$5.00

Grapefruit Crush

$5.00

Frozen

$10.00

Rail Liquor

$5.00

Call

$7.50

Top Shelf

$8.00

Creamsicle Crush

$5.00

Beer

Bud Lite

$3.50

16oz Alum Can

Twisted T Half n Half

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Natty Boh

$2.50

Bud

$3.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

Natural Light

$2.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

bucket of Nattys

$12.00

Draft Beer

Summer Shandy

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Landshark

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Specialty Drinks

Coconut Crush

$5.00

Frog Crush

$5.00

Deep E Crush

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Bombs

$5.00

Shots

$5.00

Hybrid Crush

$5.00

Half orange crush & half grapefruit crush

FroggyRita

$6.00

BlueFrog

$6.00

Icy Frog

$6.00

Frog Hop

$6.00

Cherry Limeade

$6.00

Lime in de coconut

$6.00

Lilly Pad

$6.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.00

passion bay breeze

$6.00

passion fruit vodka, pineapple and splash of cranberry

Choc Covered Cherries

$6.00

Vodka

Titos

$9.00

Titos Vodka

Deep E Orange

$9.00

Deep E Peach

$9.00

Deep E Lemon

$9.00

Deep E Ruby Red

$9.00

Kettle ONE

$12.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.00

Smirnoff Grape

$5.00

Rum

Captin Morgan

$6.00

Captain Morgan Rum

Malibu

$8.00

Seacrets Spiced RUM

$9.00

Capt Morgan

$8.00

Myers Dark

$10.00

RUMhaven

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Froggy Tea

$10.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$10.00

DonJulio

$12.00

1800 Coconut

$9.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

patron

$10.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$10.00

Cordials

DiSarono

$8.00

Di Sarono Armetto

Cointreau

$12.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Baileys

$10.00

DiSaronno

$10.00

Romana Sambuca

$10.00

Rail

House Vodka

$5.00

Rail Vodka

Rail Rum

$5.00

Rail Rum

Rail Gin

$5.00

Rail Gin

Rail Tequila

$5.00

Rail Tequila

Rail Cordial

$5.00

Frozen drinks

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Frozen

S. Daiquiri

$10.00

dirty banana

$10.00

rum runner

$10.00

mud slide

$10.00

Frozen of the day

$8.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Virgin frozen

$8.00

WHSKY/Scotch

Chivas

$12.00

Jameson

$9.00

SKREWBALL

$9.00

FIREBALL

$5.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

JACK Daniels

$9.00

Segrams 7

$9.00

Bullet

$9.00

WINE

Barefoot Cab

$5.00

Barefoot P Grigio

$5.00

Barefoot White Ziff

$5.00

HIGH NOON

HN Blk Cherry

$6.00

HN Grapefruit

$6.00

HN Lime

$6.00

HN Mango

$6.00

HN Peach

$6.00

HN Watermelon

$6.00

White Claw

Black Cherry White claw

$6.00

Mango White Claw

$6.00

Hoop Tea

Hoop Tea

$6.50

Hoop Tea

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy your brew with a view!

Location

221 Wicomico Street, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Gallery
Frog Bar and Grill image

