American
Bars & Lounges
Frog Hollow Tavern
6,254 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
1282 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Augusta
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurant