Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Frog Hollow Tavern

6,254 Reviews

$$$

1282 Broad St

Augusta, GA 30901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Andouille Sausage

$10.00

Apple Carpaccio

$12.00

Autumn Salad

$12.00

Baby Iceberg Wedge

$10.00

Broccoli Bisque

$11.00

Clams

$14.00

Eggplant Fries

$14.00

Foie gras

$14.00

Oysters (3)

$7.00

Oysters (6)

$14.00

Quail App

$14.00

Scallop App

$15.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Collards

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Grits

$5.00

Side Mushrooms

$15.00

Side of Mac

$9.00

Side Risotto

$6.00

Side Seasonal Veg

$8.00

Side Succotash

$8.00

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Brulee

$8.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Dark Chocolate Creme Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Pharma Dessert

$8.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Open Menu

1/2 Pan of Mac

$80.00

8" Whole Cheesecake

$40.00

Pound Andouille

$11.00

Pound Bacon

$10.00

QT Collards

$20.00

Large Plates

Angus Butcher Steak

$36.00

Cioppino

$32.00

Cowgirl Ribeye

$42.00

Duck

$32.00

Grouper

$35.00Out of stock

Mushroom Gnocchi

$32.00

Pork Chop

$34.00

Scallop Entree

$36.00

Short Rib

$35.00

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Tilefish

$35.00

Takeout Menu

1lb Andouille

$11.00

1lb Bacon

$10.00

Non-Alcohol Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Espresso

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.00

OJ

$4.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$4.00

Water

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Plum Mocktail

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1282 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30901

Directions

Gallery
Frog Hollow Tavern image
Frog Hollow Tavern image
Frog Hollow Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Craft & Vine
orange star4.7 • 912
1204 Broad Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Fat Man's Mill Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Greene Street Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Frog & the Hen
orange star4.4 • 319
466 Flowing Wells Rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
The Highlander: A British Pub
orange starNo Reviews
133 B Georgia Ave North Augusta, SC 29841
View restaurantnext
The Loft Augusta - 927 Broad St
orange starNo Reviews
927 Broad St Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Sheehans Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 470
2571 Central Ave Augusta, GA 30904
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Augusta

Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
orange star4.3 • 2,527
3051 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Oliviana
orange star4.2 • 1,370
399 Highland Ave Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
orange star4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Craft & Vine
orange star4.7 • 912
1204 Broad Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama’s - 976 Broad St.
orange star4.6 • 547
976 broad st augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Sheehans Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 470
2571 Central Ave Augusta, GA 30904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Augusta
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Evans
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston