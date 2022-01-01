Frog Leg Inn imageView gallery

Frog Leg Inn

review star

No reviews yet

2103 Manhattan St

Erie, MI 48133

Order Again

Starters

Wings

$7.50+

Chicken Chunks

$13.00

Frog Legs

$19.00

Stuff Clams

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Jalapenos Poppers

$10.00

Bacon Wrapped Cheeses

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Homemade Onion Rings

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried Green Pepper RIngs

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Cheesy Bread

$7.00+

Nachos

$10.00+

Fries

$4.00

chips and salsa

$5.00

Brian Fries

$8.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Bread

$2.00

(2) Frog Legs

$6.50

Popcorn

$1.00

Chip

$3.00

Beer Cheese And Pretzels

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Mash Pot

$3.00

pickle bread

$9.00+

Cup Of Beer Cheese

$4.00

Fries With Beer Chees

$8.00

Kid Fries

$6.00

2 L Coke

$4.00

D Coke 2l

$4.00

Sprite 2 L

$4.00

Dinners

Fish and Chips

$13.00

Frog Legs

$25.00

Stuff Portabella Mushroom

$15.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Jiggs Dinner

$12.00

ex sauce and dressing

1000 island

$0.50+

Blue Cheese

$0.50+

buffalo

$0.50+

Caramel Sauce

$0.75+

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50+

French

$0.50+

garlic butter

$0.50+

garlic parmesan

$0.50+

Hoeny Garlic

$0.50+

Honey

$0.75+

Honey Hot

$0.50+

Italian

$0.50+

Jal Mayo

$0.50+

Mayo

Pizza Sauce

$0.50+

poppy seed

$0.69+

ranch

$0.50+

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75+

salsa

$0.75+

Honey

$0.75+

sweet chili

$0.50+

sour cream

$0.75+

Southwest

$0.50+

suicide sauce

$0.75+

Sweet B&Q

$0.50+

Sweet Teriyaki

$0.50+

sweet vinaigrette

$0.50+

Tarter

$0.50+

Side Of Feta

$2.00

Honey Must

$0.50

Dessert

Fried Snickers

$5.00

Fried Twinkies

$5.00

Fried Oreos

$5.00

Fried Cup Cakes

$5.00

Apple Pizza

$10.00

Cherry Pizza

$10.00

Cinnamon Bread PIzza

$10.00

S'mores Pizza

$10.00

Cookie

$5.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Hot Subs/ Wraps

Italian Hot

$13.00+

Chicken Club

$13.00+

Pizza Hot

$12.00+

Veggie

$12.00+

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.00+

CBR

$13.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00+

Meatball

$14.00+

BLT

$13.00+

Steak

$13.00+

Ham And Cheese

$12.00+

Soups and Salads

Cheddar and Broccoli Soup

$3.00+

Chef Salad

$9.00+

Chili

$3.00+

house salad

$6.00

Just About Everything Salad

$8.00+

Lentil Soup

$3.00+

Little Fruity Salad

$8.00+

Rikki Salad

$7.00+

Soup of the Day

$3.00+

Taco Salad

$8.00+

Burger and Sandwich

Classic Burger

$12.00+

Barbecue Bacon Burger

$11.00+

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$14.00+

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Frog Leg Mask

$10.00

Walleye burger

$12.00

10 inch Pizza

10 in Works Pizza

$13.00

10 in Meaty Pizza

$14.00

10 in Veggie Pizza

$12.00

10 in Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

10 in BLT Pizza

$12.00

10 in Taco Pizza

$14.00

10 in Chicken Ranch Pizza

$12.00

10 in California Pizza

$12.00

10 in B&Q Pizza

$13.00

10 in Jake Ryan Pizza

$13.00

10 in I'm Hot Pizza

$12.00

10 in Southwest Pizza

$13.00

10 in Mr. White Pizza

$13.00

10 in Mr. Potato Head Pizza

$12.00

10 in The Noodle Pizza

$12.00

10 Burger Pizza

$14.00

10 Philly cheese steak pizza

$14.00

10 Captain Tims

$13.00

10 in Half & Half Specialty

$11.00

10 in Half Specialty Half BYO

$11.00

10 inch BYO Pizza

$9.00

10 inch BYO Half & Half

$9.00

14 inch Pizza

14 in Works Pizza

$18.00

14 in Meaty Pizza

$19.00

14 in Veggie Pizza

$17.00

14 in Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

14 in BLT Pizza

$17.00

14 in Taco Pizza

$19.00

14 in Chicken Ranch Pizza

$17.00

14 in California Pizza

$17.00

14 in B&Q Pizza

$18.00

14 in Jake Ryan Pizza

$18.00

14 in I'm Hot Pizza

$17.00

14 in Southwest Pizza

$18.00

14 in Mr. White Pizza

$18.00

14 in Mr. Potato Head Pizza

$17.00

14 in The Noodle Pizza

$17.00

14 Burger Pizza

$19.00

14 philly cheese steak pizza

$19.00

14 captain Tim

$18.00

14 in Half & Half Specialty

$16.00

14 in Half Specialty Half BYO

$16.00

14 inch BYO Pizza

$13.00

14 inch BYO Half & Half

$11.00

Pizza On Toppin

$7.00

Beers

Shock Top

$4.50+

Bud Light Draft

$2.75+

Amberbock

$4.50+

Goose Island Ipa

$4.50+

Blue Moon

$4.00

Boddington

$5.00

Breckinridge Vanilla Porter

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Bud Selects

$3.00

Bud Selects 55

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Budweiser Platinum

$3.50

Busch

$2.00

Busch Light

$2.00

Coney Island Rootbeer

$4.25

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Devil Dog Oatmeal Stout

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.25

Dos Equis Amber

$4.25

Fat Tire

$4.25

Glass

Beer

$10.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Aluminum Bud Light

$3.50

Becks

$4.00

Goose Island IPA Bottle

$4.50

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$4.25

Heineken Light

$4.00

Labatt

$3.50

Labatt Light

$3.50

Labatt Non Alcoholic

$3.50

Leffe Blond Ale

$4.00

Leinenkugel's Grapefruit Shandy

$3.50

Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Natural LIght

$1.50

Not Your Father's Root Beer

$4.00

O'Doul's

$0.75

Pabst Blue Ribbon (16 oz Can)

$2.00

Perrin - Grapefruit IPA

$4.00

Perrin Black Berry IPA

$4.00

Saugatuck Peanut Butter

$4.50

Rolling Rock

$3.00

Samuel Adams

$4.00

Samuel Adams Cherry Wheat

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Woodchuck Amber (Cider)

$4.00

Glass

Smiroff Ice

$3.50

High Life

$3.00

Heineken N\A

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Liquor

Jose Cuervo Especial

$4.50+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$4.50+

Patron Silver

$7.00+

Patron XO

$5.00+

well Tequila

$3.75+

1800 Silver

$5.50+

Sailor Jerry

$4.50+

Malibu

$4.50+

Kraken

$5.00+

Bacardi

$4.00+

Bacardi Gragon Berry

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$4.50+

well rum

$3.75+

Tanqueray

$4.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00+

Beefeater

$6.00+

Well Gin

$3.75+

Yukon Jack

$5.00+

Drambure

$5.00+

Southern Comfort

$4.00+

Rumple

$4.00+

Goldschlager

$5.00+

Jagermeister

$5.00+

Bailey

$5.00+

Rum Chata

$4.00+

Godiva White Chocolate

$5.00+

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$5.00+

amaretto

$4.00+

Pearch Schapp

$4.00+

Sambia

$5.00+

grand mariner

$6.00

Black Berry B

$4.00

Skrewball

$5.00

Hennessy

$6.50+

Black Velvet

$4.00+

Bullet

$5.00+

Canadian Club

$4.00+

Crown Apple

$5.50+

Crown Royal

$5.50+

Fireball

$4.00+

Gentleman Jack

$6.00+

Jack Daniels

$4.50+

Jack Fire

$4.00+

Jack Honey

$4.00+

Jameson

$5.50+

Jim Beam

$4.00+

Jim Red Stag

$4.50+

Knob Creek

$5.00+

Makers Mark

$5.00+

Seagram 7

$4.00+

Seagram VO

$4.50+

Tullamore Dew

$5.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$4.50+

Jack Sour

$5.50

Jack Apple

$4.00

crown peach

$6.50+

Absolut

$4.75+

Belvedere

$6.00+

Brian Drink

$4.50

Ciroc Peach

$6.50+

Finlandia

$4.50+

Grey Goose

$6.00+

Ketel One

$6.00+

Mike Drink

$4.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$4.50+

Skyy

$4.50+

Skyy Dragon Berry

$5.00+

Smirnoff Blueberry

$4.50+

Smirnoff Caramel

$4.50+

Smirnoff Cherry

$4.50+

Smirnoff Citrus

$4.50+

Smirnoff Grape

$4.50+

Smirnoff Green Apple

$4.50+

Smirnoff Orange

$4.50+

Smirnoff Passionfruit

$4.50+

Smirnoff Peach

$4.50+

Smirnoff Pomegranate

$4.50+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$4.50+

Smirnoff Sour Watermelon

$4.50+

Smirnoff Strawberry

$4.50+

Stoli

$4.50+

svedka

$4.50+

Tito's

$4.50+

Voxx

$5.50+

well vodka

$3.75+

Glenlivet

$6.00+

Dewars

$4.50+

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00+

Pinot Noir

$6.00+

Merlot

$6.00+

Shiraz

$6.00+

Chardonnay

$5.00+

Miscotto

$5.00+

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

White Zinfandel

$5.00+

Riesling

$5.00+

Sweet Peach

$5.00+

Red Sangna

$5.00

Specialty Drinks

Chocolate Martini

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Ice -T

$6.00

Long Beach

$6.00

Melon Explosion

$7.00

Blue Frog

$7.00

margarita

$7.00

Fat Frog

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Classic Martinis

$7.00

Dirty Martinis

$8.50

chocolate Martinis

$8.50

espresso martinis

$8.50

Banana Split martinis

$7.00

Tropical martinis

$8.50

Lemon drop martinis

$7.00

Orange cosmo

$7.00

Bloody Merry

$7.00

Rum Runner

$8.50

White Russian

$6.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Little Beer

$5.00

Car Bomb

$7.00

Top Long Island

$9.00

2 Liter

$4.00

Gold Marg

$8.00

Mask Frog Leg Inn

$10.00

Frog T Shrit

$15.00

Sex On Beach

$7.00

Frkg Leg Inn Cup

$15.00

1800 Marg

$9.00

N/A

Chocolate milk no refill

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Chocolate no refill

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

milk no refill

$2.75

orange juice no refill

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

2 Liter

$2.75

Mask Frog Leg Inn

$2.75

Shots

lemon drops

$5.00

Washington apple

$5.50

little beers

$5.00

red headed sluts

$6.00

green tea

$6.00

royal flush

$5.50

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Johnny Vegas

$5.00

10 inch Pizza (Monday)

10 in Works Pizza

$7.00

10 in Meaty Pizza

$8.00

10 in Veggie Pizza

$7.00

10 in Hawaiian Pizza

$8.00

10 in BLT Pizza

$7.00

10 in Chicken Ranch Pizza

$7.00

10 in California Pizza

$7.00

10 in B&Q Pizza

$7.00

10 in Jake Ryan Pizza

$7.00

10 in I'm Hot Pizza

$7.00

10 in Southwest Pizza

$7.00

10 in Mr. White Pizza

$8.00

10 in Mr. Potato Head Pizza

$7.00

10 in The Noodle Pizza

$7.00

10 in Works Pizza (Copy)

$7.00

Cap Tim

$7.00

10 in Half & Half Specialty

$7.00

10 in Half Specialty Half BYO

$7.00

10 inch BYO Pizza

$7.00

10 inch BYO Half & Half

$7.00

Long Islands

Long Island Ice - T

$5.00

SUBS

ITALIAN SUB

$8.00

Chicken Club Sub

$8.00

Pizza sub

$8.00

Veggie Sub

$8.00

Chicken Teriyaki Sub

$8.00

CBR Sub

$8.00

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$8.00

Meatball Sub

$8.00

Steak Sub

$8.00

Bud light Draft

Bud light draft

$2.00

Half Pound Burger

Small Burger

$7.00

Draft Bud Light

16 ozDraft Bud Light

$2.00

25 oz

$4.00

Tadpole menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mac and cheese

$6.00

hot dog

$6.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2103 Manhattan St, Erie, MI 48133

Directions

Gallery
Frog Leg Inn image

Map
