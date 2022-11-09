Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Frog Pond Pub

131 Coal St

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Popular Items

Sicilian
16" Round
1/2 Sicilian

Appetizers

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$7.95

Served with spicy ranch dipping sauce

French Fries-Large

$3.95

Can be topped with cheese sauce, chili, and bacon or all 3! $1 each topping

French Fries-Small

$2.50

Fresh Cut Potato Chips

$2.95

Hand cut potato chips, fried fresh to order. Can be topped with cheese sauce, chili, and bacon or all 3! $1 each topping

Fried Dill Pickles

$5.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.25

Lightly breaded Jalapenos stuffed with cheddar cheese. Served with spicy ranch dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25

Served with our house marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$6.50

Served with horseradish dipping sauce

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$7.95

4 Freshly baked Pretzel Sticks with choice of Cheese Sauce or Spicy Honey Mustard

Waffle Fries

$4.95

Can be topped with cheese sauce, chili, and bacon or all 3! $1 each topping

Pizza

Sicilian

$16.25

includes onions. Please specify if no onions wanted.

$9.50

includes onions. Please specify if no onions wanted.

White Sicilian

$17.50

blend of cheeses, onion & spices on a thick crust.

1/2 White Sicilian

$9.95

blend of cheeses, onion & spices on a thick crust.

White Original

$10.50

blend of cheeses, onion & spices in a double crust.

White Broccoli & Tomato

$14.50

Large pizza with blend of cheeses, broccoli, sliced tomato & spices

Pesto Pizza

$13.00

Blend of cheeses, basil pesto, spices, and tomato on a thin crust

Chicken Wing Pizza Medium

$12.00

Blend of cheeses, chicken and your choice of wing sauce

Chicken Wing Pizza Large

$14.00

Blend of cheeses, chicken and your choice of wing sauce

Bacon Dbl Cheese Pizza

$16.50

Large pizza with cheese, bacon, beef, and onion (try it with mustard & ketchup instead of pizza sauce)

The Works

$18.00

Choose 4 toppings and create your own specialty pizza

Taco Pizza

$18.00

Pagach Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

12" Round

$8.25

14" Round

$9.75

16" Round

$11.50

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$10.50

Burgers

Make Your Own Burger

$9.00

Hand cut beef burger, served on a brioche bun, with house made potato chips and a pickle spear. Make it your own!

Western Burger

$10.50

bbq sauce, bacon, and onion rings

Animal Burger

$10.50

lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, grilled onions, & 1000 island dressing

Frog Pond Burger

$11.00

Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, crispy fried onions, jalapenos & sriracha ranch

Platters

Wings & More

$12.95

Our award winning wings served with french fries, coleslaw, and your choice of sauce

Golden Breaded Shrimp

$12.50

8 Large breaded butterfly shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and cocktail sauce

Batter Dipped Fish

$13.75

Beer battered fish served with, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.75

served with fries, coleslaw, and your choice of wing sauce

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons and your choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, ham, pepperoni, cheese, and your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons, grilled chicken, and your choice of dressing

Tuna Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons, albacore solid white tuna, and your choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons, breaded chicken, and your choice of wing sauce

Sandwiches

Chicken Steak Sandwich

$10.25

Chicken cheesesteak with sauteed sweet peppers, onion, and sauce

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Blend of cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing. Choice of wing sauce

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$12.75

Beer battered fish fillet, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tartar sauce

Hot Smoked Ham

$9.25

Smoked ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sweet honey mustard dressing

Meatball Sub

$9.50

Italian seasoned meatballs topped with marinara sauce

Smoked Ham Sub

$9.00

Smoked ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sweet honey mustard dressing

Steak Sandwich

$10.25

Cheesesteak, with sauteed green peppers, onion, and sauce

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, and onion

Tuna Sub

$9.00

Albacore solid white tuna, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Misc./Sides

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Blue Cheese/Celery

$2.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Ranch/Celery

$2.00

Small Wing Sauce

$1.50

Large Wing Sauce

$2.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
For A Hoppin' Good Time!

Location

131 Coal St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Directions

