Frog & The Bull Axle Division

review star

No reviews yet

4701 Hudson Bend Road

Hudson Bend, TX 78734

Breakfast Dessert

Cheesecake Empanada

$7.00

Churro Bites

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwiches & Burritos

El Tacotote

$9.00

Frog & The Bun

$9.00

The Texican

$9.00

Invader Coffee

Invader Original

$3.00+

Mexican Chocolate

$3.00+

Whiskey

$3.00+

Don't California

$17.00

Emergency Blend

$17.00

FJB Blend

$17.00

Invader Original

$17.00

Lucky Bastard

$17.00

Whiskey

$17.00

Other

Empanada

$7.00

Ensalada Basquez

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Plates

Ribs Full Rack

$21.00

Ribs Half Rack

$13.00

Sandwiches

Cochon

$9.00

Fenix

$11.00

Matador

$11.00

Picador

$13.00

Sides

Chips

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Plates

Brisket

$5.00

Chicken 1\2

$13.00

Chicken 1\4

$7.00

Ribs

$21.00

Salads

Ensalada Verde

$9.00

Sandwiches

Picador

$13.00

Sides

Baby Red Potatoes

$1.00

Cookie

$3.00

Corn on Cob

$3.00

Green Beans

$1.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come out and enjoy!

Location

4701 Hudson Bend Road, Hudson Bend, TX 78734

Directions

