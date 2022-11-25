Southern
American
Frog & the Hen
319 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
"Local elevated comfort food" best describes the Frog Hollow Hospitality Group's newest concept. This market and eatery is based on all-natural, locally sourced foods focusing on Joyce Farm’s chicken. Designed for dine in or carry out meals for families on the go, coupled with a small market showcasing regional jams, jellies, Hen’s proprietary blend coffee beans, honey, retail wines, craft beers and cold press juices, as well as a Grab and Go food section.
Location
466 Flowing Wells Rd, #4, Augusta, GA 30907
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Augusta
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurant