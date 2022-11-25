Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
American

Frog & the Hen

319 Reviews

$$

466 Flowing Wells Rd

#4

Augusta, GA 30907

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Seared Salmon
ROAST QTR Chicken - 2 Sides
Cheddar Biscuits

Snacks

Hen Egg Roll

$9.00

Pulled chicken, collards, Sea Island red peas, Titan Farms peach sauce

Pimento Cheese Sampler

$11.00

All 3 of Hen's pimento cheeses & house made saltines

6 Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$16.00

Buffalo dusted, Hickory Hill buttermilk ranch or Point Reyes blue cheese (choose: Naked, Mild, Hot or Nashville Hot)

Cup Chicken & Rice

$5.00

Roasted chicken, rice, kale, carrots, onion & celery

Bowl Chicken & Rice

$8.00

Roasted chicken, rice, kale, carrots, onion & celery

Cheddar Biscuits

$8.00

4 Scratch buttermilk, cheddar biscuits w/ honey butter

Single Biscuit

$2.00

Fried Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Smoked gouda and cheddar cheese. Served with Calabrian ranch

Fries & Gravy

$9.00

House cut fries, Chicken Gravy, Wisconsin Cheese Curds and Chives

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

6 eggs, country ham dust

Salads

Market Greens

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, sweet onion and croutons

Shrimp - Mkt Greens

$15.00

Fried Chix - Mkt Greens

$14.00

Roast Chix - Mkt Greens

$12.00

Salmon - Mkt Greens

$14.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Greens, olives, Split Creek Farms feta, red onion, tomato, cucumber, oregano vinaigrette

Fried Chix - Greek Salad

$15.00

Roast Chix - Greek Salad

$13.00

Shrimp - Greek Salad

$16.00

Salmon - Greek Salad

$15.00

Southern Salad

$14.00

Plates

Sheet Tray Nachos

$14.00

ROAST QTR Chicken - 2 Sides

Roasted half chicken with 1 side, add jus if you like!

ROAST 1/2 Chicken - 2 Sides

$17.00

Roasted half chicken with 2 sides, add jus if you like!

QTR FRIED Chicken

1/2 FRIED Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.00

Pulled roast chicken, seasonal veggies, veloute cream, Anson Mills cornmeal pastry crust

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$14.00

Fried Chicken Strips

$13.00

Seared Salmon

$12.00+

Seared Atlantic Salmon w/ Adluh grits, buttered green beans, topped with a tomato, caper & red onion salsa

Fish & Chips

$14.00+

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00+

Tortellini

$16.00

3 Vegetable Plate

$12.00

4 Vegetable Plate

$14.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$10.00

2 Buttermilk fried chicken strips & one side

Kid's Shrimp

$10.00

SOLO QTR Roast Chicken

$7.00

SOLO ROAST 1/2 Chicken

$12.00

SOLO QTR FRIED Chicken

$7.00

SOLO 1/2 FRIED Chicken

$12.00

SOLO Whole ROAST Chicken

$16.00

SOLO Whole FRIED CHICKEN

$20.00

3 Tenders

$7.00

Meatloaf

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

The Big Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Good Morning Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Buttered Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes w/ Jus

$5.00

House Cut Fries

$5.00

Frog Hollow Tavern Collards

$5.00

Seasonal Veggie

$5.00

Buttered Green Beans

$5.00

Side Market Salad

$5.00

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

Jalapeno Honey Slaw

$5.00

Cucumber Dill Salad

$5.00

Zapp's Chips

$4.00

Grits

$5.00

Waffle

$5.00

Sauces

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Oregano Vinaigrette

$0.50

Creamy Avocado

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Hen's Sorghum BBQ

$0.50

Alabama White BBQ

$0.50

Calabrian Ranch

$0.50

Calabrian Chili & Garlic

$0.50

Honey Dijon

$0.50

Chimichurri

$0.50

Honey Butter

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Dill Caper Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Titan Farm's Jalapeno Peach

$0.50

Maple Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Hot Sauce Hollandaise

$2.00

Queso

$2.00

Chicken Gravy

$1.00

Tomato Caper Salsa

$2.00

Desserts

Desserts on this menu are individual portions unless otherwise noted.

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

1 Triple Chocolate Cookie

$2.00

2 Triple Chocolate Cookies

$4.00

1 Spiced Molasses Cookie

$2.00

2 Spiced Molasses Cookies

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Whoopie Pie

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$6.00

Apple Pie Bread Pudding

$6.00

Derby Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Apricot Turnover

$6.00

Spiced Apple Bundt Cake

$6.00

Bourbon Pecan Pralines

$3.00

Ice Cream Bar

Peanut Butter Custard Pie

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tea Unsweet

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Fiji Water

$2.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Water

Montane Sparkling Water

$2.00

Craft Soda

$3.50

NA Mix & Match 6 Pack

$10.00

Coffees

Hello Honey

$4.50+

Cinn Full

$4.50+

Hen's Mocha Cold Brew

$4.50+

Espresso

$2.00

Cappuccino

$3.25

Latte

$4.00+

Americano

$2.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Herbal Tea

$2.50

Market

Cinnamon Roll- SINGLE

$6.00

4pk Cinnamon Rolls

$16.00

FHHG Coffee Beans

$12.00

Sara's Goods

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hen Mug

$12.00

Mkt Pimento Cheese

$6.00+

Zapps Chips

$4.00

Augusta Honey

Hen Coffee Mug

$12.00

Market Family Size (Online)

Family Meal Special - Roast Chicken

$45.00

Available Daily - Whole Roasted Chicken, family size sides (choose 2), cheddar biscuits (4) and 1/2 gallon tea

Family Meal Special - Fried Chicken

$45.00

Available Daily - Whole Fried Chicken (8pc.), family size sides (choose 2), cheddar biscuits (4) and 1/2 gallon tea *** This item could take 30 minutes during Peak Times***

8 Piece Fried Chicken

$20.00

Whole Roast Chicken

$16.00

Chicken Pot Pie - Family Size

$30.00

Market Salad - Family Size

$16.00

Greek Salad - Family Size

$18.00

Mac & Cheese - Family Size

$20.00

Buttered Mashed Potatoes - Family Size

$16.00

Buttered Green Beans - Family Size

$16.00

FHT Collards - Family Size

$16.00

Grits - Family Size

$16.00

Quart Chicken and Rice Soup

$16.00

4 Cheddar Biscuits

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding- Lg

$25.00Out of stock

Tea Sweet - 1/2 gallon

$4.00

Tea Unsweetened - 1/2 gallon

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Local elevated comfort food" best describes the Frog Hollow Hospitality Group's newest concept. This market and eatery is based on all-natural, locally sourced foods focusing on Joyce Farm’s chicken. Designed for dine in or carry out meals for families on the go, coupled with a small market showcasing regional jams, jellies, Hen’s proprietary blend coffee beans, honey, retail wines, craft beers and cold press juices, as well as a Grab and Go food section.

Website

Location

466 Flowing Wells Rd, #4, Augusta, GA 30907

Directions

Gallery
Frog & the Hen image
Frog & the Hen image
Frog & the Hen image
Frog & the Hen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Man's Mill Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Greene Street Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Frog Hollow Tavern
orange star4.8 • 6,254
1282 Broad St Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
orange star4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Augusta

Frog Hollow Tavern
orange star4.8 • 6,254
1282 Broad St Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
orange star4.3 • 2,527
3051 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Oliviana
orange star4.2 • 1,370
399 Highland Ave Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
orange star4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Craft & Vine
orange star4.7 • 912
1204 Broad Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama’s - 976 Broad St.
orange star4.6 • 547
976 broad st augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Augusta
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Evans
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston