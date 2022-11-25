Restaurant header imageView gallery

Froggy & Jeffro's Bar & Grill

4910 Port Royal Rd

Spring Hill, TN 37174

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Basket of French Fries
Backyard BBQ Burger

Appetizers

434 Combo

$14.50

4 Mozzarella Sticks, 3 Potato Skins, 4 Wings

Basket of French Fries

$5.50

Basket of French Fries

Basket of Onions Rings

$6.50

Basket of Onion Rings

Big As ToTs

Big As ToTs

$9.00

6 Jumbo Tots made with cheddar, bacon, and jalapeño

Buffalo Tenders

Buffalo Tenders

$10.00

3 tenders tossed in buffalo, served with fries.

Chips and salsa

$6.25

Tortilla chips and salsa

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

3 chicken tenders served with french fries.

Fried Cheese Sticks

Fried Cheese Sticks

$8.00

8 fried cheese sticks with marinara

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Fried pickles served with ranch

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.00

French fries with cheese, bacon, chives, and cajun ranch.

Mac Bites

Mac Bites

$8.50

Fried mac n cheese made with gouda and bacon

Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, queso, jalapeño, sour cream, salsa

Pot Stickers

$9.00

6 postickers with soy sauce

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.00

6 potato skins with cheese, bacon, chives, and sour cream

Quesadilla CHEESE

$7.50

Cheese quesadilla with sides of lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, salsa, and sour cream

Quesadilla CHICKEN

$10.00

Grilled chicken and cheese quesadilla with sides of lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, salsa, and sour cream

Quesadilla STEAK

$10.00

Steak and cheese quesadilla with sides of lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, sour cream, and salsa

Queso Dip

$6.25

Tortilla chips and queso

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$12.50

10oz steak tips with horseradish sauce

Wings 12

Wings 12

$16.00

Cajun, Buffalo, Hot Honey, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or Carolina Reaper

Wings 6

$8.50

Cajun, Buffalo, Hot Honey, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or Carolina Reaper

Fried Sushi

Fried Sushi

$8.00

6 pieces of fried sushi with soy sauce

Burgers/Weiner

Backyard BBQ Burger

$13.00

8oz beef patty, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring

Black Bean Burger

$9.25

6oz patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, salsa

Bratwurst ONE

Bratwurst ONE

$5.25

1 brat with sauerkraut, served with fries

Bratwurst TWO

$8.25

2 brats with sauerkraut, served with fries

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

8oz beef patty, fried egg, ham, American cheese

Cheeseburger

$12.00

8oz beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Hamburger

Hamburger

$11.25

8oz beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

LIL Cheese

LIL Cheese

$9.00

4oz beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

One Chili Ch Dog

$3.75

One hot dog with chili and cheese

One Hot Dog

$2.25

One Hot Dog Only No Side

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$13.00

8oz beef patty, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, grilled jalapeños and onions

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$11.25

6oz patty with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Kids

Abbey Lee's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American cheese on toasted white bread, served with fries

Ayden's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Two chicken tenders served with french fries

Ryan's Grilled Ham&Cheese

$7.00

Ham and American cheese on toasted white bread, served with fries

Sam's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Plain 4oz Cheeseburger served with fries

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

12" pizza with grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella

Billys Buffalo Pizza

$13.00

12" pizza with ranch base, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, bacon, mozzarella cheese

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$10.50

Meat $1, Veggies $.50 each

The Carnivore

$15.00

12' pizza with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and hamburger

The Herbivore

$13.00

12" pizza with green pepper, banana pepper, onion, mushroom, and tomato

The Kitchen Sink

The Kitchen Sink

$15.00

12" pizza with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, green pepper, onion, mushroom

Salad

Blackened Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Blackened grilled chicken, lettuce mix, tomato, cheese, croutons, bacon, onion

Chef Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, turkey, ham, American and provolone cheese, tomato, croutons, bacon, hard-boiled egg

Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, croutons, onion

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, croutons, bacon, onion

Garden Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, cheese, tomato, bacon, croutons, hard-boiled egg

HALF Garden Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, cheese, tomato, bacon, croutons, hard-boiled egg

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, croutons, onion

Southwest Steak Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, steak strips, black beans, corn, onion, cheese, bacon, Chipotle ranch

Sandwiches

Ancho Roast Beef

$10.00

Roast beef, pepper jack cheese, ancho chili mayo, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Blackened grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, mayo, pickle, brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, mayo, pickles

Club

$9.50

Toasted white bread, bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, honey mustard

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$9.50

Fried cod, American cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato

French Dip

$10.00

Roast beef, provolone, au jus

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, mayo, pickle

Gregs Phat Philly

Gregs Phat Philly

$10.25

Chopped beef, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, mayo, pickle

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.50

Breaded pork tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

Renie's BLT

$7.50

Toasted white bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Reuben

$10.00

Rye bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing

The Cuban

The Cuban

$9.50

Ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, Cuban sauce

Italian Sub

$10.00

Ham, turkey, salami, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana pepper, sub dressing

Sides

Basket of Chips

$4.50

Basket of kettle chips

Basket of French Fries

$5.50

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.50

Side of Chips

$3.25

Side of kettle chips

Side of French Fries

$3.50

Side of Onion Rings

$4.00

Side of Veggies

$3.25

Steamed seasonal veggies

Bowl of Chili

$6.50

Cup of Chili

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4910 Port Royal Rd, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

