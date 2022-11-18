Restaurant header imageView gallery

Froggys, Monroe Ohio

10 American Way

Monroe, OH 45050

Popular Items

Popular Items

Skins
American Burger
Fish Basket

Appetizers

Bacon Cheddar Fries or Tots

Bacon Cheddar Fries or Tots

$7.99

Basket of Fries or Tots topped with cheddar cheese and crispy bacon then lightly toasted. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Basket of battered mozzarella cheese curds. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chips & Cheese

$6.50
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

House fried tortilla chips served warm with mild salsa.

Mini Tacos

Mini Tacos

$8.99

15 mini tacos filled with chicken and beans. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.99

( 6 ) Mozzarella sticks with Italian seasoned breading deep fried til golden brown. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Mushroom Basket

Mushroom Basket

$7.99

Deep fried battered mushrooms with your choice of dipping sauce.

Onion Rings

$7.25
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$7.25

Deep fried pretzel bits sprinkled with kosher salt. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Qdilla- CHEESE ONLY

$7.99
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.25

Grilled chicken or steak in a flour tortilla with cheeses, onions and jalapenos. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Skins

Skins

$7.99

4 house baked and prepared skins with mozzarella & provolone cheeses, topped with bacon bits. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Southwest Eggrolls

Southwest Eggrolls

$7.99

Tortillas filled with seasoned chicken, beans, corn, cheese then deep fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$7.99

Mildly spiced cauliflower bites deep fried and crispy. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.25

Spinach Artichoke Dip topped with Mozzarella and Provolone cheeses then browned. Served with house prepared warm tortilla chips. Add grilled chicken for $3.99

Wings - 6

Wings - 6

$9.00

6 wings- Baked or Fried with your choice of wing sauce.

Wings- 12

$17.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

American Burger

American Burger

$9.99

1/2 pound Angus beef grilled to order, served on a toasted Brioche bun.

Breakfast Burger

$11.75

1/2 pound Angus beef, crispy bacon, mild cheddar cheese and a fried egg served on a toasted Brioche bun.

Fried Icelandic Cod Sandwich

Fried Icelandic Cod Sandwich

$10.25

Golden fried Icelandic cod served on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with fries or tots. Add the garden at no charge. Mayo or Tartar sauce by request.

Frog Burger

Frog Burger

$11.75

1/2 pound Angus beef patty topped with crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and sweet BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Fries or Tots.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Thick slices of grilled sourdough with sharp Vermont cheddar, mild cheddar, Mozzarella and Provolone cheeses.

Hot Italian Hoagie

Hot Italian Hoagie

$7.99

Piled high with Ham, Genoa Salami, and Pepperoni. Topped with melted Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a drizzle of Italian dressing. Served with fries or tots.

Hot Turkey-Bacon Hoagie

Hot Turkey-Bacon Hoagie

$9.99

Slices of roasted turkey and crispy bacon on a toasted hoagie bun, topped with lightly browned Mozzarella & Provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with Fries or Tots.

Karlita

Karlita

$10.75

Grilled chicken tenderloins topped with spinach artichoke dip, mozzarella and provolone cheeses served on a toasted Brioche bun.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$11.49

1/2 pound Angus beef patty covered with grilled fresh mushrooms and topped with Swiss cheese. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with Fries or Tots.

Philly

Philly

$10.25

Classic steak, or chicken breast grilled with green peppers and onions. Topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses on a toasted hoagie bun.

Steak Hoagie

$9.99

Thick & juicy Steak Patty served with your choice of Pizza or Mushroom Sauce, topped with lightly browned Mozzarella & Provolone cheese.

Double Decker BLT

$9.25
Double Decker Ham & Turkey

Double Decker Ham & Turkey

$9.99

Prime Pork Chop

$13.99

8 oz Prime Tenderloin cut, thick and juicy grilled to perfection. Served on a Brioche bun. Your choice of Fries or Tots. * Please allow 18 mins to grill your pork tenderloin to perfection.

Sides

1 Fried Chicken Tenderloin

$2.99

1 Grilled Chicken Tenderloin

$2.99

Burger Patty

$4.00

Pork Chop

$9.99

2 Bacon Slices

$1.75

1 Egg

$1.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$0.75

Sautéed Onion

$0.50

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Basket Potato Chips

$2.49

Basket Pretzels

$1.99

Basket Tater Tots

$4.99

Basket Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Side Fries

$3.25

Side Onion Rings

$3.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

Crispy Iceburg lettuce with Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses, diced sweet onions, tomatoes and hot bacon bits.

Side Tater Tots

$3.25

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Add Mild Cheddar

$1.50

Add Pepperjack

$1.50

Add Shredded Cheddar

$1.75

Add Shredded Mozzarella/ Provolone

$1.75

Add Swiss

$1.50

Side Banana Peppers

$0.25

Side Celery

$0.50

Side Diced Green Pepper

$0.25

Side Diced Onions

$0.25

Side Diced Tomato

$0.25

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Pickle Chips

$0.25

Side Pickle Spear

$0.25

Side Balsamic

$0.60

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.60

Side Blue Cheese

$0.60

Side Buffalo

$0.60

Side Catsup

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.60

Side French

$0.60

Side Garlic Butter

$0.60

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.60

Side Honey Mustard

$0.60

Side Hot BBQ

$0.60

Side Italian

$0.60

Side Jalapeno Hot

$0.60

Side Malt Vinegar

$0.60

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.60

Side Ranch

$0.60

Side Salsa

$0.60

Side Sour Cream

$0.60

Side Southwest Ranch

$0.60

Side Spicy garlic parm

Side Sweet Chili

$0.60

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.60

Side Teriyaki

$0.60

Side Whipped Butter

$0.60

Baskets

Baskets are served with Fries or Tots

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

3 large Chicken Tenderloins Served golden brown in a basket of Fries or Tots, with dipping sauce of your choice.

Fish Basket

$10.25

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

2 large Chicken Tenders served golden brown in a basket of Fries or Tots and your choice of dipping sauce.

Salads

Side Salad with your choice of dressing and a bowl of the Soup of the Day.
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.75

Smoked Turkey Breast & Honey Ham on a bed of Crispy Lettuce with Diced Tomato, Sweet Onion, Crips Bacon Bits, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses

Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad

Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad

$11.25

A bed of Crisp Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Sweet Onions, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Crisp Bacon Bits topped with grilled or fried Chicken tenders

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

Crispy Iceburg lettuce with Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses, diced sweet onions, tomatoes and hot bacon bits.

Tom Soup & Side Salad

$9.25

Side Salad with your choice of dressing. Bowl of Tomato- Basil Bisque

Soup of Day & Side Salad

$9.25

Bowl Tomato-Basil Bisque

$4.99

Piping Hot Tomato-Basil Bisque

Grilled Cheese & Tom Soup

$11.99

Desserts

Dragonberry Xango

Dragonberry Xango

$6.99

Cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, lightly fried till golden brown, served hot on the outside, cool on the inside. Drizzled with a Dragonberry Rum & Mixed Berry jam glaze, with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Jim Beam Xango

Jim Beam Xango

$6.99

Cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, lightly fried till golden brown, served hot on the outside, cool on the inside. Served with a Jim Beam Vanilla & whipped cream topping with swirls of dark chocolate and chocolate chips.

Mixed Berry Xango

Mixed Berry Xango

$5.99

Cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, lightly fried till golden brown, served hot on the outside, cool on the inside. Drizzled with a Mixed Berry glaze and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Chocolate Drizzle Xango

Chocolate Drizzle Xango

$5.99

Cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, lightly fried till golden brown, served hot on the outside, cool on the inside. Served with whipped cream and swirls of dark chocolate and chocolate chips.

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.25

Orange juice

$3.25

Pineapple

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Ice Mountain bottled water

$1.00

16 oz bottle

Ice Water

Coffee

$2.25

Milk

$2.50

Refill Coke

$0.50

Refill Diet

$0.50

Refill Sprite

$0.50

Refill Mello

$0.50

Refill Ginger Ale

$0.50

Refill Tea

$0.50

Refill Lemonade

$0.50
Hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Come in and enjoy American pub foods featuring house prepared potato skins filled with a variety of unique fillings like spinach artichoke dip, topped with lightly browned cheeses. Have a soup of the day in housemade sourdough bread bowl or fill a bread bowl with Philly fixins topped with Mozzarella and Provolone. Live music Fri & Sat

10 American Way, Monroe, OH 45050

