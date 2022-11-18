Froggys, Monroe Ohio
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy American pub foods featuring house prepared potato skins filled with a variety of unique fillings like spinach artichoke dip, topped with lightly browned cheeses. Have a soup of the day in housemade sourdough bread bowl or fill a bread bowl with Philly fixins topped with Mozzarella and Provolone. Live music Fri & Sat
Location
10 American Way, Monroe, OH 45050
