Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Froggy's at the Lake 11065 County Road

267 Reviews

$$

11065 County Road

Lakeview, OH 43331

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza/Flatbreads

12 Inch Pizza

12 Inch Pizza

$10.99
16 Inch Pizza

16 Inch Pizza

$13.99
10 In Cauliflower

10 In Cauliflower

$11.99

You will never know!! Gluten-Free and made with Fresh Cauliflower florets.

Create Your Own Flatbread

Create Your Own Flatbread

$9.99
Specialty Flatbread

Specialty Flatbread

$13.99+

Crispy, Flaky crust topped with fresh ingredients.

Late Night

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

Freshly Baked Bread topped with Cheese and Garlic.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

8oz of Tender Chicken Breast with Bacon and Topped with Homemade Ranch.

Froggy's Sub

$11.99

Delicious mix of Ham, Pepperoni, Onion, Cheese, Lettuce, Pizza Sauce, Mayo and Italian Dressing.

Pizza Sub

$9.99

Toasted Sub Packed with Pepperoni, Marinara, and Cheese.

Smoked Piggy

$11.99

8oz of Smoked Pulled Pork topped with Onions, Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese with a side of Au Jus.

Ham and Cheese

$10.99

Sliced Ham and Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato.

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Italian

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

EAT | DRINK | UNWIND

Website

Location

11065 County Road, Lakeview, OH 43331

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Froggy's at the Lake image

Similar restaurants in your area

Track Side Treats
orange star4.7 • 176
320 W Main St Anna, OH 45302
View restaurantnext
Michael Angelo's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
215 S Detroit Street Kenton, OH 43326
View restaurantnext
Jac & Do's of Arlington
orange star4.5 • 361
635 North Main St Arlington, OH 45814
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lakeview

Acheson's Resort
orange star4.4 • 202
9050 Acheson Resort Drive Lakeview, OH 43331
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakeview
Bellefontaine
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lima
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
No reviews yet
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Findlay
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston