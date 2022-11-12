Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Frogs Hollow Tavern & Tavern

284 Reviews

$

2271 Pennsylvania 72

Jonestown, PA 17038

Order Again

Popular Items

BONE IN DOZEN
BONELESS DOZEN
Buffalo Chicken Dip

APPS

Broccoli & Cheese Bites

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$7.99

Calamari

$12.99

Chicken Biscuits

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$6.99

Fries

$4.00

Frog Fries

$9.99

Frog Legs

$5.99

Frog's Sampler

$11.99

Homemade Crab Dip

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Large Soft Pretzel

$9.99

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Philly Eggrolls

$9.99

Pierogies

$7.99

Shrimp in a basket

$9.99

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Tator Buff Keg

$6.99

Loaded sweet pot ff

$7.99

HANDHELDS

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Cheesteak

$9.99

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99

Frogs Cheesesteak

$9.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Steak Burrito

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$9.99

Bagel BFAST Burger

$9.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Old Fashion Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.75

Old Fashion Burger

$7.99

Old Fashion Cheeseburger

$8.75

Rodeo Burger

$9.99

WINGS

BONE IN DOZEN

$12.99

BONE IN 1/2 DOZEN

$6.50

BONELESS DOZEN

$12.99

BONELESS 1/2 DOZEN

$6.50

Frogs Specials

6 oz Sirloin

$11.99

8 oz Sirloin

$13.99

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$11.99

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

Large Soft Pretzel

$9.99

Philly Eggrolls

$9.99

Frog Legs

$5.99

1 LB Clams

$9.95

1 LB Mussels

$8.95

Calamari

$12.99

Breakfast Burger

$9.99

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Tuna Garden Salad

$9.99

3 Chicken Tacos

$6.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad W/Crispy Chicken

$10.99

Caesar Salad W/Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Garden Salad w/ CRISPY Chicken

$9.99

Garden Salad w/ GRILLED Chicken

$9.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE W/ FRESH CUT

$5.99

KIDS CHZBURGER W/FRESH CUT

$5.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS W/ FRESH CUT

$5.99

MAC N CHEESE W/ FRESH CUT

$5.99

BRUNCH

Froggy Brunch Special

$9.99

VIP

VIP TABLE

$50.00

T-SHIRT

T-shirt Guest

$20.00

T-Shirt Employee

$15.00

Sweatshirt

Employee

$25.00

Guest

$30.00

Tank Top

Employee

$15.00

Guest

$20.00

Food

Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Bratwurst

$9.99
check markSports
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2271 Pennsylvania 72, Jonestown, PA 17038

Directions

Gallery
Frogs Hollow Tavern image
Frogs Hollow Tavern image
Frogs Hollow Tavern image

Map
