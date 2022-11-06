Frolic & Detour 3 Nagog Park
3 Nagog Park
Acton, MA 01720
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
BONELESS TENDERS
with your choice of plain, buffalo, sticky, or BBQ sauce
CHARCUTERIE BOARD - SMALL
chef's selection of cheeses, meats, crackers, pickled veggies, quince paste, and leek "pate"
CHARCUTERIE BOARD - LARGE
WINGS
jumbo wings with your choice of buffalo, sticky, or BBQ sauce, and served with blue cheese dressing
LOADED NACHOS
house-made tortilla chips piled high with cheddar cheese, black beans, red onions, jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream (v)
LOADED POTATO SKINS
TRUFFLE FRIES
- crispy French fries dusted with parmesan, and sprinkled with truffle oil, served with a savory dipping sauce (v)
GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
lightly breaded cauliflower florets, drenched in house buffalo sauce and served with ranch dressing (v)
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
spinach, artichokes, garlic, and cheeses, served with crusty bread (v)
PAN-SEARED TUNA
sushi-grade tuna pan-seared with toasted sesame seeds, and served with wasabi mayo, sweet ponzu sauce, and a seaweed salad
SALMON CRISPS
lox, red onion, capers, dill, and creme fraiche, on house-made potato crisps (gf)
SALADS & SOUPS
1/2 ARUGULA SALAD
peppery arugula, shaved parmesan, and crisp apples, dressed in a champagne vinaigrette (v)
1/2 CLASSIC CAESAR
romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, anchovies, and house-made Caesar dressing
1/2 RADICCHIO SALAD
ARUGULA SALAD
peppery arugula, shaved parmesan, and crisp apples, dressed in a champagne vinaigrette (v)
CLASSIC CAESAR
romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, anchovies, and house-made Caesar dressing
COBB SALAD
chopped salad greens, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg, broiled chicken, bacon, onion and blue cheese, served with your choice of champagne or balsamic vinaigrette (gf)
RADICCHIO SALAD
ROASTED BEET SALAD
BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP - CUP
BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP - BOWL
BEEF CHILI - CUP
BEEF CHILI - BOWL
SOUP/SALAD COMBO
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
ALTC SANDWICH
Super BLT SANDWICH
CAPRESE SANDWICH
CLASSIC CLUB SANDWICH
BBQ BURGER
prepared with house BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo
CLASSIC BURGER
(with or without cheese), with lettuce, tomato and onion
MAPLE BACON BURGER
prepared with bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, onion, and maple mayo
PORK BURGER
ground pork, chorizo sausage, bacon, shallots, fresh herbs and spices, and chiles de arbol, serve with Manchego cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli, and romesco
VEGGIE BURGER
loaded with fresh veggies, black beans, walnuts, brown rice, and herbs and spices, with lettuce, tomato and onion (vv)
CUBAN
roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, and pickles, on a French sandwich roll
GRILLED CHEESE
gruyere cheese and caramelized onions, sandwiched between two pieces of pumpernickel bread
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion
TACOS
CRISPY FISH TACOS
your way, served with pickled slaw, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole
PULLED PORK TACOS
your way, served with pickled slaw, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole
SHRIMP TACOS
your way, served with pickled slaw, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole
STEAK TACOS
your way, served with pickled slaw, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole
SWEET POTATO TACOS
your way, served with pickled slaw, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole (vv)
ENTREES
CORNISH GAME HEN
FILET MIGNON
HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN
NATHAN'S STEAK
PUMPKIN SAGE ORECCHIETTE
SHORT RIBS
braised boneless short ribs served over mashed potatoes with roasted carrots, in a rich wine sauce (gf)
STUFFED EGGPLANT
TERIYAKI SALMON
Mac And Cheese
KIDS MENU
DESSERT
ICE CREAM
two scoops of your choice of ice cream
WARM BROWNIE SUNDAE
warm chocolate brownie, topped with two scoops of vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel syrups, and whipped cream, with a cherry on top (of course) (v)
CHEESECAKE
rich, New York-style cheesecake, topped with wild blueberry compote and whipped cream (v)
Choco Bread Pudding
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
decadent chocolate cake, layered with mocha cream, topped with powdered sugar and fresh raspberries (v, gf)
Apple Pie
Pumpkin Pie
KIDS vanilla ice acream n/c
KIDS caramel ice cream n/c
KIDS ice cream sandwich n/c
KIDS berries n/c
SIDES
BROWN BUTTER CARROTS
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
crispy, maple-glazed Brussel sprouts with siracha and with (gf) or without bacon (gf, vv)
CORNBREAD
CORNBREAD STUFFING
FRENCH FRIES
JASMINE RICE
LINGUINE
MAPLE-GLAZED CARROTS
MASHED POTATOES
ONION RINGS
PICK-THREE
Want to make them a meal? Choose any 3 sides - $17
RED CABBAGE SLAW
RICE NOODLES
ROASTED POTATOES
ROASTED SEASONAL VEGGIES
STIR-FRIED BROCCOLI
SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
SWEET POTATO FRIES
TRUFFLE FRIES
- crispy French fries dusted with parmesan, and sprinkled with truffle oil, served with a savory dipping sauce (v)
SPECIALS
NON-ALCOHOLIC
ARNOLD PALMER
COFFEE
COLA
CRANBERRY
DEALER'S MOCKTAIL
DECAF COFFEE
DIET COLA
GINGER BEER
GINGERALE
GRAPEFRUIT
HOT TEA
ICED TEA
LEMONADE
MILK
ORANGE
PINEAPPLE
REFILL
ROOTBEER
ROY ROGERS
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
SODA WATER
SPRITE
TONIC WATER
VIRGIN BLOODY
KIDS DRINK CHOICE
VIRGIN PINA COLADA
VIRGIN DAQUARI
BOTTLED BEER
AMSTEL LIGHT
ANGRY ORCHARD
BERKSHIRE DANDY LION HAZE
BERKSHIRE JALAPENITO IPA
BERKSHIRE LAGER
BIG TREE GLAMPIN PILSNER
BL HARD SODA SELTZER
BLUE MOON
BUD
BUDLIGHT
BUENAVEZA
COORS LIGHT
CORONA
DOWNEAST CIDER
Exhibit A BRIEFCASE PORTER
Ghostfish GF Grapfruit IPA
HEINEKEN
IdleHands BROCKTOBERFEST
MICH ULTRA
MILLER LIGHT
N\A Sam Adams
NANTUCKET BLUE
SAM ADAMS LAGER
STELLA ARTOIS
SEASONAL COCKTAILS
ITS A BOY
APPLE CIDER DONUT
BANANA BREAD MARTINI
BLOOD ORANGE VESPER
CANUCK
CRANBERRY BOG
GEORGIA PEACH
MAPLE CARAMEL MARTINI
PUMPKIN NOG
PRICKLY PEAR
SPICED PUMPKIN MARGARITA
HOUSE BLOODY MARY
HOUSE WHITE SANGRIA
HOUSE RED SANGRIA
DEALER'S CHOICE
VIVIAN IN PINK
Best of Both Worlds
YES ON 4!
LEMON BASIL SPRITZER N/A
STRAWBERRY FAUX-ITO N/A
REASONABLE DOUBT
THE LAUGHING HEIRESS
UP IN SMOKE
WATERMELON SANGRIA
A REASONABLE MAN
LOVE IS SWEET
MARIE ANTOINETTE
DETOUR MARGARITA
FRENCH 75
HORIZONTAL AGREEMENT
VICARIOUS LIABILITY
DANCE OF THE HONEY BEE
AFTERNOON SIESTA
CIN CIN
FROLIC OLD FASHION
THE MAD HURST
MONDAY MORNING SANCTITY
CAPE COD KWASSA KWASSA
SIDECAR IN PARIS
HANKY-PANKY
THE ESQUIRE ESPRESSO MARTINI
COCKTAILS
AMARETTO SOUR
APEROL SPRITZ
APPLETINI
AVIATION
BAY BREEZE
BELLINI
BLACK RUSSIAN
BLOODY MARY
BOULEVARDIER
CAIPRINIA
CAPE CODDER
COSMO
DARK & STORMY
FRENCH 75
GIBSON
GIN GIMLET
GIN MARTINI
GRATEFUL DEAD
GREYHOUND
IRISH COFFEE
LEMON DROP
LIQUID MARIJUANA
LONDON MULE
LONG ISLAND ICE TEA
MADRAS
MAI TAI
MANHATTAN
MARGARITA
MIMOSA
MOJITO
MOSCOW MULE
NEGRONI
OLD FASHION
PALOMA
PAPERPLANE
RUM PUNCH
SAZERAC
SEABREEZE
SEX ON THE BEACH
SIDECAR
SOMBRERO
TEQUILA OLD FASHION
TOM COLLINS
VODKA COLLINS
VODKA GIMLET
VODKA MARTINI
WHISKEY SOUR
WHITE RUSSIAN
Espresso Martini
STRAWBERRY MOJITO
BOTTLED RED
BOTTLED WHITE
DESSERT COCKTAILS
SPECIALS
LONG-SLEEVE SHIRTS
SHORT-SLEEVE SHIRTS
TRUCKER HATS
YOUTH T-SHIRTS
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant I Bar I Catering I Events
3 Nagog Park, Acton, MA 01720