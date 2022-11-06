Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frolic & Detour 3 Nagog Park

review star

No reviews yet

3 Nagog Park

Acton, MA 01720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
CLASSIC BURGER
LOADED NACHOS

APPETIZERS

BONELESS TENDERS

$15.00

with your choice of plain, buffalo, sticky, or BBQ sauce

CHARCUTERIE BOARD - SMALL

$15.00

chef's selection of cheeses, meats, crackers, pickled veggies, quince paste, and leek "pate"

CHARCUTERIE BOARD - LARGE

$26.00

WINGS

$14.00

jumbo wings with your choice of buffalo, sticky, or BBQ sauce, and served with blue cheese dressing

LOADED NACHOS

$14.00

house-made tortilla chips piled high with cheddar cheese, black beans, red onions, jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream (v)

LOADED POTATO SKINS

$12.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

- crispy French fries dusted with parmesan, and sprinkled with truffle oil, served with a savory dipping sauce (v)

GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA

$12.00

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

lightly breaded cauliflower florets, drenched in house buffalo sauce and served with ranch dressing (v)

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00

spinach, artichokes, garlic, and cheeses, served with crusty bread (v)

PAN-SEARED TUNA

$16.00

sushi-grade tuna pan-seared with toasted sesame seeds, and served with wasabi mayo, sweet ponzu sauce, and a seaweed salad

SALMON CRISPS

$15.00

lox, red onion, capers, dill, and creme fraiche, on house-made potato crisps (gf)

SALADS & SOUPS

1/2 ARUGULA SALAD

$8.00

peppery arugula, shaved parmesan, and crisp apples, dressed in a champagne vinaigrette (v)

1/2 CLASSIC CAESAR

$8.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, anchovies, and house-made Caesar dressing

1/2 RADICCHIO SALAD

$10.00

ARUGULA SALAD

$14.00

peppery arugula, shaved parmesan, and crisp apples, dressed in a champagne vinaigrette (v)

CLASSIC CAESAR

$14.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, anchovies, and house-made Caesar dressing

COBB SALAD

$18.00

chopped salad greens, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg, broiled chicken, bacon, onion and blue cheese, served with your choice of champagne or balsamic vinaigrette (gf)

RADICCHIO SALAD

$16.00

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$16.00

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP - CUP

$5.00

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP - BOWL

$8.00

BEEF CHILI - CUP

$6.00

BEEF CHILI - BOWL

$8.00

SOUP/SALAD COMBO

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

ALTC SANDWICH

$14.00

Super BLT SANDWICH

$14.00

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$14.00

CLASSIC CLUB SANDWICH

$16.00

BBQ BURGER

$18.00Out of stock

prepared with house BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo

CLASSIC BURGER

$16.00

(with or without cheese), with lettuce, tomato and onion

MAPLE BACON BURGER

$18.00

prepared with bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, onion, and maple mayo

PORK BURGER

$18.00

ground pork, chorizo sausage, bacon, shallots, fresh herbs and spices, and chiles de arbol, serve with Manchego cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli, and romesco

VEGGIE BURGER

$16.00

loaded with fresh veggies, black beans, walnuts, brown rice, and herbs and spices, with lettuce, tomato and onion (vv)

CUBAN

$17.00Out of stock

roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, and pickles, on a French sandwich roll

GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00Out of stock

gruyere cheese and caramelized onions, sandwiched between two pieces of pumpernickel bread

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00Out of stock

with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion

TACOS

CRISPY FISH TACOS

$15.00

your way, served with pickled slaw, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole

PULLED PORK TACOS

$15.00

your way, served with pickled slaw, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

your way, served with pickled slaw, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole

STEAK TACOS

$18.00

your way, served with pickled slaw, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole

SWEET POTATO TACOS

$14.00

your way, served with pickled slaw, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and fresh guacamole (vv)

ENTREES

CORNISH GAME HEN

$27.00

FILET MIGNON

$28.00

HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN

$18.00

NATHAN'S STEAK

$25.00Out of stock

PUMPKIN SAGE ORECCHIETTE

$17.00

SHORT RIBS

$26.00

braised boneless short ribs served over mashed potatoes with roasted carrots, in a rich wine sauce (gf)

STUFFED EGGPLANT

$18.00

TERIYAKI SALMON

$24.00

Mac And Cheese

$18.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS HAMBURGER

$10.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

KIDS STEAK

$10.00

KIDS HONEY CHICKEN

$10.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

KIDS PASTA

$10.00

KIDS PASTA & RED SAUCE

$10.00Out of stock

KIDS SALMON

$10.00

KIDS SHRIMP

$10.00

KIDS TOFU

$10.00

KIDS WINGS

$10.00

DESSERT

ICE CREAM

$9.00

two scoops of your choice of ice cream

WARM BROWNIE SUNDAE

$12.00

warm chocolate brownie, topped with two scoops of vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel syrups, and whipped cream, with a cherry on top (of course) (v)

CHEESECAKE

$12.00Out of stock

rich, New York-style cheesecake, topped with wild blueberry compote and whipped cream (v)

Choco Bread Pudding

$12.00

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.00

decadent chocolate cake, layered with mocha cream, topped with powdered sugar and fresh raspberries (v, gf)

Apple Pie

$11.00

Pumpkin Pie

$11.00

KIDS vanilla ice acream n/c

KIDS caramel ice cream n/c

KIDS ice cream sandwich n/c

Out of stock

KIDS berries n/c

SIDES

BROWN BUTTER CARROTS

$8.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.00

crispy, maple-glazed Brussel sprouts with siracha and with (gf) or without bacon (gf, vv)

CORNBREAD

$6.00

CORNBREAD STUFFING

$8.00Out of stock

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

JASMINE RICE

$5.00

LINGUINE

$6.00Out of stock

MAPLE-GLAZED CARROTS

$6.00

MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

PICK-THREE

$17.00

Want to make them a meal? Choose any 3 sides - $17

RED CABBAGE SLAW

$4.00

RICE NOODLES

$6.00Out of stock

ROASTED POTATOES

$5.00

ROASTED SEASONAL VEGGIES

$6.00

STIR-FRIED BROCCOLI

$7.00

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

$8.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

- crispy French fries dusted with parmesan, and sprinkled with truffle oil, served with a savory dipping sauce (v)

SPECIALS

SOUP DU JOUR

$4.00+

SAUSAGE SPECIAL

$20.00

Potato Leek Soup

$10.00

Burrata Bruschetta

$12.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$19.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

COLA

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

DEALER'S MOCKTAIL

$6.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

DIET COLA

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

ORANGE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

REFILL

ROOTBEER

$3.00

ROY ROGERS

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

SODA WATER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TONIC WATER

$3.00

VIRGIN BLOODY

$6.00

KIDS DRINK CHOICE

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$5.00Out of stock

VIRGIN DAQUARI

$5.00Out of stock

BOTTLED BEER

AMSTEL LIGHT

$6.00

ANGRY ORCHARD

$6.00

BERKSHIRE DANDY LION HAZE

$6.00Out of stock

BERKSHIRE JALAPENITO IPA

$7.00Out of stock

BERKSHIRE LAGER

$6.00

BIG TREE GLAMPIN PILSNER

$7.00Out of stock

BL HARD SODA SELTZER

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00Out of stock

BUD

$5.00

BUDLIGHT

$5.00

BUENAVEZA

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA

$6.00

DOWNEAST CIDER

$7.00

Exhibit A BRIEFCASE PORTER

$8.00

Ghostfish GF Grapfruit IPA

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

IdleHands BROCKTOBERFEST

$9.00

MICH ULTRA

$5.00

MILLER LIGHT

$5.00

N\A Sam Adams

$6.00

NANTUCKET BLUE

$7.00

SAM ADAMS LAGER

$6.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

SEASONAL COCKTAILS

ITS A BOY

$10.00

APPLE CIDER DONUT

$11.95

BANANA BREAD MARTINI

$13.95

BLOOD ORANGE VESPER

$13.95

CANUCK

$13.95

CRANBERRY BOG

$12.95

GEORGIA PEACH

$12.95

MAPLE CARAMEL MARTINI

$13.95

PUMPKIN NOG

$13.95

PRICKLY PEAR

$13.95

SPICED PUMPKIN MARGARITA

$11.95

HOUSE BLOODY MARY

$12.00

HOUSE WHITE SANGRIA

$12.00

HOUSE RED SANGRIA

$12.00

DEALER'S CHOICE

$13.00

VIVIAN IN PINK

$14.00

Best of Both Worlds

$11.00

YES ON 4!

$12.00

LEMON BASIL SPRITZER N/A

$7.00

STRAWBERRY FAUX-ITO N/A

$7.00

REASONABLE DOUBT

$14.00

THE LAUGHING HEIRESS

$12.00

UP IN SMOKE

$12.00

WATERMELON SANGRIA

$12.00

A REASONABLE MAN

$14.00

LOVE IS SWEET

$9.00

MARIE ANTOINETTE

$10.00

DETOUR MARGARITA

$12.00

FRENCH 75

$13.00

HORIZONTAL AGREEMENT

$12.00

VICARIOUS LIABILITY

$12.00

DANCE OF THE HONEY BEE

$11.00

AFTERNOON SIESTA

$12.00

CIN CIN

$11.00

FROLIC OLD FASHION

$13.00

THE MAD HURST

$14.00

MONDAY MORNING SANCTITY

$13.00

CAPE COD KWASSA KWASSA

$13.00

SIDECAR IN PARIS

$13.00

HANKY-PANKY

$13.00

THE ESQUIRE ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

COCKTAILS

AMARETTO SOUR

$9.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$10.00

APPLETINI

$9.00

AVIATION

$9.00

BAY BREEZE

$8.00

BELLINI

$10.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$8.00

BLOODY MARY

$11.00

BOULEVARDIER

$8.00

CAIPRINIA

$10.00

CAPE CODDER

$8.00

COSMO

$12.00

DARK & STORMY

$8.00

FRENCH 75

$10.00

GIBSON

$10.00

GIN GIMLET

$10.00

GIN MARTINI

$10.00

GRATEFUL DEAD

$11.00

GREYHOUND

$9.00

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

LEMON DROP

$10.00

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$12.00

LONDON MULE

$8.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$11.00

MADRAS

$8.00

MAI TAI

$10.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

MARGARITA

$9.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

MOJITO

$9.00

MOSCOW MULE

$8.00

NEGRONI

$9.00

OLD FASHION

$9.00

PALOMA

$9.00

PAPERPLANE

$9.00

RUM PUNCH

$9.00

SAZERAC

$10.00

SEABREEZE

$8.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$9.00

SIDECAR

$13.00

SOMBRERO

$8.00

TEQUILA OLD FASHION

$10.00

TOM COLLINS

$9.00

VODKA COLLINS

$9.00

VODKA GIMLET

$11.00

VODKA MARTINI

$11.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$9.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$10.00

BOTTLED RED

SANTA CAROLINA PN BT

$34.00

CARMENET RESERVE MERL BT

$38.00

AIRFIELD MERL BT

$42.00

FINCA EL ORIGIN MALB BT

$38.00

JOSH LEGACY BLEND BT

$38.00

KUMUSHA CAB BT

$38.00

FEDERALIST CAB BT

$42.00

DAOU CAB BT

$50.00

JOSEPH CARR CAB BT

$54.00

BOTTLED WHITE

SANTA MARINA PG BT

$30.00

BARONE FINI PG BT

$38.00

FERATON SAMORENS CduR BT

$39.00

SCHLINK HAUS RIES BT

$35.00

BRANCOTT SB BT

$34.00

KIM CRAWFORD SB BT

$39.00

KENDALL JACKSON CHARD BT

$38.00

JOSH CELLARS CHARD BT

$42.00

WILLIAM HILL CHARD BT

$49.00

ZONIN PROSECCO 750

$38.00

ROSA REGALE BRACHETTO

$46.00

DESSERT COCKTAILS

HOT TODDY

$10.00

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

KATE MOSS ESPRESSO

$12.00

RAMOS PORT

$10.00

SPANISH COFFEE

$10.00

BEN RYE PORT

$12.00

SPECIALS

BUENAVENZA

$6.00

CORONA BUCKET

$20.00

JALAPENITO IPA

$7.00

MARGARITA FLIGHT

$18.00

PLATINO MARGARITA

$16.00

TEQUILA FLIGHT

$30.00

BECAUSE I SAID SO

$11.00

MAMMA'S SIPPY CUP

$14.00

PRETTY IN PINK

$11.00

SWEET AS HONEY

$11.00

THE MAD HURST

$12.00

YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE

$11.00

HOODIES

ADULT SMALL

$50.00

ADULT MEDIUM

$50.00

ADULT LARGE

$50.00

ADULT X-LARGE

$50.00

ADULT 2XL

$55.00

LONG-SLEEVE SHIRTS

ADULT SMALL

$25.00

ADULT MEDIUM

$25.00

ADULT LARGE

$25.00

ADULT X-LARGE

$25.00

SHORT-SLEEVE SHIRTS

ADULT SMALL

$20.00

ADULT MEDIUM

$20.00

ADULT LARGE

$20.00

ADULT X-LARGE

$20.00

ADULT 2XL

$25.00

TRUCKER HATS

BLACK HAT

$20.00

BLUE / TAN HAT

$20.00

YOUTH T-SHIRTS

YOUTH LARGE

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Restaurant I Bar I Catering I Events Come In & Enjoy!

Website

Location

3 Nagog Park, Acton, MA 01720

Directions

Gallery
The Red Raven Restaurant & Catering image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

NexDine - Insulet Corporation (301)
orange starNo Reviews
100 Nagog Park Acton, MA 01720
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Cafe - Acton
orange star4.7 • 2,218
342 Great Rd Acton, MA 01720
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast @ NetScout (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
orange starNo Reviews
310 Littleton Road Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Rapscallion Table and Tap
orange starNo Reviews
5 Strawberry Hill Rd Acton, MA 01720
View restaurantnext
Asian Plus Noodle & Rice
orange starNo Reviews
313 Littleton Road Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Stir Martini Bar + Kitchen - 2 Powers Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2 Powers Rd Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Acton

Blackbird Cafe - Acton
orange star4.7 • 2,218
342 Great Rd Acton, MA 01720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Acton
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Maynard
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Westford
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Sudbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Chelmsford
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Wayland
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston