From Aisha’s Kitchen 905 Hawthorn Ctr

905 Hawthorn Ctr

Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Ala Carte

2 Piece Chicken Dinner inc. Dressing, green beans, roll & drink

$11.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Black Bean Burger

$5.69

Black Bean Burger w/fries

$10.69

Blackened Catfish

$7.99

Cajun Burger

$4.99

Cajun Burger w/fries

$9.49

Cajun Burger/chips

$6.29

Cajun Double Burger

$6.99

Cajun Shrimp w/rice

$12.99

Crab & Shrimp Poppers (4)

$8.99

Dirty Rice

$2.99

Extra piece of chicken

$1.49

Extra shrimp

$1.99

Extra steak

$1.99

Fried Corn

$2.99

Fries

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.99

Greens

$2.99

Gumbo Bowl/w Rice

$14.99

Gumbo Cup w/rice

$8.99

Hot Dog

$3.49

Hot Dog w/fries

$6.49

Hot Dog/chips

$5.19

Hush Puppies

$2.49

Lemon Pepper Wings

$10.49

Mac n Cheese

$2.99

Maxwell Street Polish

$6.99

Maxwell Street Polish w/fries

$10.99

Maxwell Street Polish/chips

$8.29

Red Beans and Rice

$2.99

Red Skin Potatoes

$2.99

Ribs

$8.99

Ribs, Fries & Coleslaw

$12.99

Rice/beans bowl

$5.59

Rice/beans cup

$4.59

Smothered Chicken w/rice

$13.99

Smothered Pork Chops

$9.99

Veggie Burger

$5.69

Veggie Burger w/fries

$10.69

White Rice

$2.99

Drinks

Cherry Pepsi

$1.25

Coffee

$1.25

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Ginger ale

$1.25

Juice box

$1.25

Orange Crush

$1.25

Orange Juice

$1.50

Root beer

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Water

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy both baked goods and Cajun and Creole food!

