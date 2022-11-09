Restaurant header imageView gallery

From Here On Cafe

433 W Van Buren St

Chicago, IL 60607

Popular Items

Americano
Latte
Roasted Garlic Hummus

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Freshly brewed rotating local Chicago roasted coffee (Hexe, BrewPoint, PassionHouse, etc). Usually a Med or Dark Roast

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

a double shot espresso (2oz) of Chicago roasted coffee (rotating selection of PassionHouse, Metropolis, Groundswell, BrewPoint, etc)

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

3oz drink consisting of double shot of espresso and a dollop of steamed milk foam

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

A 4oz drink consisting of 2oz of espresso and 2oz of steamed milk. Considered the best ratio of coffee to milk without the milk overpowering the coffee.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

A traditional 6oz Italian style coffee consisting of equal parts espresso, milk, and milk foam.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.00

A "flat" cappuccino. Same ratios of 2oz espresso and 4oz steamed milk, however there is minimal to no milk foam.

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

2oz espresso with textured, steamed milk. Served in 8, 12, or 16oz sizes. Iced drinks are 16oz only.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

16oz of cold water and slow extracted coffee for low acidity and higher caffeine content. Made with a rotating selection of Chicago roasted coffee (Hexe, PassionHouse, Big Shoulders, etc).

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

2oz of espresso diluted with hot water. Served in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz sizes. Iced drinks come in 16oz only.

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$3.00

12oz of steamed milk with our house made salted chocolate syrup.

Hot Cider (12oz)

Hot Cider (12oz)

$4.00

TEA

Chai

Chai

$4.00+

Spiced black tea with your choice of milk. Served 8, 12, or 16oz. All Iced Drinks served 16oz only.

Matcha

Matcha

$6.00+

Traditional powdered Japanese green tea made with choice of milk. Served hot (12oz only) or over ice (16oz only).

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh brewed iced tea. Choice of black, citrus green, or a hibiscus herbal tea.

Jade Cloud

Jade Cloud

$3.00

A lively, delicious everyday green tea.

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$3.00

Traditional, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and notes of dates and raisins.

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.00

Smooth yet bold with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges

Blueberry Hibiscus

Blueberry Hibiscus

$3.00

Vibrant, refreshingly tart herbal blend featuring luscious forest berries

Turmeric Ginger

$3.00

An enlivening blend of golden turmeric with spicy ginger and zesty citrus

Peppermint

$3.00

Revered pacific northwest peppermint varietal offering cooling, candy cane-like sweetness

Sandwiches/Wraps

Turkey & Apple

$11.00

Roasted Garlic & Herb Turkey Breast, Pickled Apples, Sharp White Cheddar, Romaine, Red Onion, Dijonaise, Sourdough [No Modifications]

Salami & Mozzarella

$11.00

Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato, Baby Kale, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Semolina [No Modifications]

Ham & Gruyere

$10.00

Sliced Ham, Gruyere, Herb Butter, Arugula, Sourdough [No Modifications]

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Cotija Cheese, Whole Wheat Tortilla [No Modifications]

Rotisserie Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro-Pepita Vinaigrette, Whole Wheat Flour Tortilla [No Modifications]

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap

$9.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Buffalo Sauce, Pickled Onion, Banana Peppers, Cabbage, Carrots, Bleu Cheese, Whole Wheat Tortilla

Al Pastor Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Romaine, Cabbage, Coconut Bacon, Roasted Squash, Avocado, Radish, Cilantro, Toasted Pepitas, Pickled Pineapple, Whole Wheat Tortilla [No Modifications]

Salads

Roma

$12.00

Baby Kale, Romaine, Pickled Broccolini, Tomato, Avocado, Ricotta, Salata, Sourdough Croutons, Cured Black Olive, White Truffle Balsamic Vinaigrette [No Modifications]

Ohm

$12.00

Savoy Cabbage, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Snap Pea, Carrot, Cashew, Mint, Cilantro, Chili Quinoa Crisp, Thai Ginger Vinaigrette [No Modifications]

Volt

$12.00

Baby Kale, Romaine, Avocado, Oranges, Ricotta Salata, Sunflower Sprouts, Pickled Red Onion, Hemp Seed Crunch, Zaatar, Electric Vinaigrette [No Modifications]

Al Pastor Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Savoy Cabbage, Pickled Pineapple, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Squash, Coconut Bacon, Cilantro, Radish, Seeded Cracker, Pepita Vinaigrette [No Modifications]

Cobb

$12.00

Kale, Romaine, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Coconut Bacon, Snap Peas, Electric Ranch [No Modifications]

Aura

$12.00Out of stock

Spinach, Savoy Cabbage, Puffed Rice, Turmeric Cauliflower, Carrot, Pickled Apple, Tomato, Mint, Cilantro, Coconut Bacon, Curry Fig Vinaigrette [No Modifications]

Miscellaneous

Red & Green Grapes

$5.00

Mixed Seedless Grapes

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Grapes, Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Melon

Fresh Berries

$5.00

Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries

Rotisserie Chicken

$4.00

4oz Chicken Breast, Dill, Parsley, Zaatar, Sumac, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Minced Onion, Salt, Pepper

Everything Spice Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.25

2 Hard Boiled Eggs, Everything Spice Blend (Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Black Sesame, White Sesame, Poppy Seeds, Salt, Pepper)

Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.00

2 Hard Boiled Eggs

Elote Guacamole

$6.00

Guacamole, Roasted Seasoned Corn, Cotija Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cilantro

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$6.00

Chickpeas, Tahini, Roasted Garlic Oil, Lemon

Whipped Feta Dip

$6.00

Whipped Feta Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Olive Tapenade

Pimento Cheese Dip

$7.00Out of stock

White Cheddar, Mayonnaise, Cream Cheese, Onions, Lemon Juice, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Serrano Peppers

Pita Chips

$3.00Out of stock

Twice Baked, Lightly Salted

Tortilla Chips

$3.00Out of stock

Corn Tortilla Chips, Lightly Salted

Overnight Oaties

$5.00

Berry Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Matcha Chia Pudding

$5.00

Drinks

Aquafina

Aquafina

$3.00
Pepsi Bottle

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00
Pepsi Zero

Pepsi Zero

$2.50
Cherry Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Pure Leaf - Unsweetened Black

$3.00

Pure Leaf - Raspberry

$3.00

Bubly - Lime

$2.00

Bubly - Blackberry

$2.00

Bubly - Strawberry

$2.00

Bubly - Grapefruit

$2.00

Ginger Kombucha

$5.00

Pineapple Peach Kombucha

$5.00

Sparkling VOSS

$4.50

Cafe Beverage Catering

Joe To Go

$35.00

96 oz. brewed hot coffee, served with 8 oz. cups, half & half, sweeteners & stir sticks

Tea Traveler

$35.00

96 oz. hot water, served with an assortment of Rishi tea sachets, 8 oz. cups, whole milk, sweeteners & stir sticks

From Here On Food Hall & Market

433 W Van Buren St, Chicago, IL 60607

