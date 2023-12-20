From Mouth to Mouth 67730 East Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 101-103
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
67730 East Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 101 - 103, Cathedral City, CA 92234
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Luchows Palm Springs - Gene Autry
No Reviews
4771 East Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurant
Daniel's Table - 68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive
No Reviews
68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurant
Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine - 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103
No Reviews
68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103 Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurant
More near Cathedral City