Restaurant header imageView gallery

From Philly 612 Baker St

review star

No reviews yet

612 Baker St

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GARDEN SALAD
TRADITIONAL ITALIAN
PASTRAMI HOT

Hot Sandwiches

TRADITIONAL PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$8.99+

Crafted with premium steak, grilled onions, American cheese,mushrooms, bell peppers, provolone cheese, light mayo on our fresh baked bread.

CHICKEN PHILLY

$7.99+

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, American cheese grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & light Mayo on fresh baked bread.

TURKEY PHILLY

$8.49+

Sliced turkey, provolone cheese, American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell Peppers & light mayo on fresh baked bread.

PEOPLE’S FAVORITE

$8.49+

Turkey pastrami, American cheese, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, light mayo & mustard on fresh baked bread

MEATY MEATBALL

$7.49+

Italian meatballs with, provolone cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & light mayo on fresh baked bread.

ITALIAN SAUSAGE PHILLY

$7.49+

Italian sausage with, provolone cheese, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & light mayo with marinara sauce.

MOMMA DIETZ

$8.49+

Golden turkey, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, American and provolone cheese & light mayo.

SAMI’S FAVORITE

$8.49+

Turkey, beef hot links, American cheese, provolone cheese, bell peppers, onion, light mayo & mustard.

CALIFORNIA REUBEN

$8.49+

Piled High Pastrami, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, & sauerkraut Served on fresh hoagie roll.

PASTRAMI HOT

$8.49+

Navel Pastrami, Provolone Cheese, Pickle, Mustard & mayo Served on a Hoagie Roll.

VEGGIE PHILLY

$6.99+

Bell peppers, mushrooms, grilled onions with provolone and American cheese & light mayo.

PHILLY BURGER W/FRIES

$9.99

6 oz Beef Burger with bell peppers, mushrooms, grilled onions, Provolone & American cheese served with seasoned fries.

PHILLY DOG W/FRIES

$8.49

Beef hot dog, bell pepper, mushrooms, grilled onion, provolone & American cheese served with seasoned fries.

Cold Sandwiches

GREAT AMERICAN

$7.49+

Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, oil & vinegar.

BROTHERLY LOVE

$8.49+

Turkey, capicola, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard.

LIBERTY BELL

$8.99+

Ham, turkey, Genoa salami, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard & cherry sauce

TRADITIONAL ITALIAN

$8.99+

Genoa salami, capicola, ham, provolone, tomato, herbs, red onion, sweet cherry peppers, mayo, mustard, oil & vinegar.

SICILIAN

$8.99+

Soppressata, capicola, mortadella, hard salami, mozzarella, herbs, mayo, mustard, tomato, oil & vinegar.

OLD WORLD ITALIAN

$8.99+

Soppressata, proscuitto, capicola, provolone cheese, mozzarella, tomato, Herbs, mayo & mustard.

SCRAPPY ITALIAN

$8.49+

Mortadella, provolone cheese, herbs, mayo, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar.

JERSEY TUNA

$7.99+

White Albacore Tuna, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Fat Boy Pizza

CHEESE PIZZA

$6.99

VEGGIE PIZZA

$7.49

ITALIAN SAUSAGE PIZZA

$7.99

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$7.99

Salad & Wrap

PHILLY STEAK WRAP

$12.99

Sliced Steak, provolone cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & light mayo, in a spinach wrap

VEGGIE PHILLY WRAP

$10.99

Bell Peppers, mushrooms , grilled onions with provolone and American cheese & light mayo in a warm spinach tortilla.

GARDEN SALAD

$4.99+

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions served with our house dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$4.99+

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, parmesan cheese, with Caesar dressing.

Kiddos

KID'S PHILLY BURGER W/FRIES

$7.99

4 oz Beef Burger with bell peppers, mushrooms & grilled onions with Provolone cheese, served with seasoned fries.

PHILLY DOG W/FRIES

$7.49

Big Beef Hot Dog served with seasoned fries.

CHICKEN TENDER W/FRIES

$7.99

Fried chicken strips served with seasoned fries.

CORN DOG W/FRIES

$7.49

2 Beef corn dogs served with seasoned fries. Regular: $7.99 Regular: $7.49 Regular: $7.99 Regular: $7.49

Fries & Sides

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK FRIES

$13.99

Crispy seasoned fries covered with sliced steak, melted provolone cheese, Grilled onions, mushrooms, & bell peppers.

PASTRAMI CHEESE FRIES

$13.99

Crispy seasoned fries covered with sliced pastrami, melted provolone cheese, and grilled onions

CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

Crispy seasoned fries covered with melted provolone cheese $ American cheese.

CLASSIC FRIES

$3.49

Crispy fries the way you’ve always loved them.

ONION RING

$3.49

Crispy onion rings the way you've always love them.

CORN DOG

$2.49

Beef corn dog.

MAC/POTATO SALAD

$1.50+

Fresh potato salad

Red skin Potato Salad Large

$4.00

Fries Combo

$4.50

Chips Combo

$3.50

Onion Rings Combo

$4.50

Pickles Cup

$2.49

Peppers 8oz

$2.99

Salad Mix

$4.49

Chips

$1.99

Extras

Double Meat

$3.50

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Veggies

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Pickles

$1.00

Drinks

Hank's Soda

$2.49

D.Brown,s soda

$2.49

Virgil's soda

$2.49

Boylan soda

$2.49

Day's soda

$1.99

Birch beer soda

$1.99

Mexican glass

$2.49

Fanta glass

$2.49

Sprite glass

$2.49

Crash glass

$2.49

Squirt glass

$1.99

Ice tea

$2.89

Gator drink

$1.99

Yarbamate

$2.99

Fountain soda

$1.99

Arrowhead small

$1.50

Arrowhead Large

$2.99

Nestle Small

$1.50

Fiji Small

$1.99

Fiji Large

$2.99

Smart water small

$2.50

Smart water large

$3.25

Aquafina water

$1.75

Perrier small

$2.49

Perrier large

$3.49

Soda Cans

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Zero Pepsi

$2.59

Dessert

Colossal Cheesecake

$3.99

Nutella cheesecake

$3.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99

Limoncello Mascrapone Cake

$3.99

Tasty cake

$2.50

Cookies

$2.50

Platters

Small Cold Sandwich Platter

$70.00

Large Cold Sandwich Platter

$120.00

Small Hot Sandwich Platter

$80.00

Large Hot Sandwich Platter

$140.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best cheesesteaks in Orange County!

Website

Location

612 Baker St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Le Café
orange starNo Reviews
3070 S. Bristol # 170 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Salty Bear Brewing Co
orange star4.0 • 132
2948 Randolph Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Vitaly Caffe - Costa Mesa at The Camp - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2937 Bristol St Suite B103 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Bred Hot Chicken - 2930 Bristol st. Suite A104
orange starNo Reviews
2930 Bristol st. Suite A104 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Habana - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2930 Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Barbonzai Lebanese Eatery - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2930 Bristol St C104 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Costa Mesa

Umami Burger - Costa Mesa
orange star4.5 • 9,138
2981 Bristol St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 7,099
196 East 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Al's New York Cafe
orange star4.6 • 4,338
1673 Irvine Ave B Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Arc Food & Libations
orange star4.5 • 3,291
3321 Hyland Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,625
1420 Baker St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Costa Mesa)
orange star4.9 • 2,396
615 W 19TH ST COSTA MESA, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Costa Mesa
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston