Restaurant header imageView gallery

FP DELI SOUTHFIELD

362 Reviews

$

29145 Northwestern Hwy

Southfield, MI 48034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

#1 FRONT PAGE
2/FOR $7 EGGROLLS
#4 HEADLINER

SANDWICHES

#1 FRONT PAGE

$13.99

#2 SPORTS

$13.99

#3 LOCAL

$14.99

#4 HEADLINER

$13.99

#5 CLASSIFED

$13.99

#6 WEATHER

$13.99

#7 PRESS

$13.99

#8 BREAKING NEWS

$13.99

#9 DETROITER

$13.99

#10 BUSINESS

$13.99

#11 METRO

$13.99

#12 WALLSTREET

$13.99

#13 LOLA'S CLUB

$14.99

#14 EDITORAL

$13.99

#15 NEWS

$13.99

#16 LIFESTYLE

$10.99

#17 DOWNTOWN

$13.99

#18 TRAVELER

$13.99

#19 WEEKEND

$13.99

#20 AUTHORITY

$13.99

#21 MIAS CLUB

$14.99

#22 SONNY BOY

$14.99

#23 BIG BUSINESS

$24.99

BYO

$13.99

BYO 50/50

$13.99

WRAPS

#24 EDITORIAL WRAP

$12.99

#25 FRONT PAGE WRAP

$12.99

#26 LIFESTYLE WRAP

$10.99

#27 MIAS CLUB WRAP

$12.99

#28 DETROITER WRAP

$12.99

#29 TRAVELER WRAP

$12.99

#30 DOWNTOWN WRAP

$12.99

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$11.99+

CAESAR SALAD

$10.99+

BABY BLUE SALAD

$11.99+

JULIANNE SALAD

$12.99+

CLUB SALAD

$12.99+

TOSSED SALAD

$10.99+

TUNA SALAD

$12.99+

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99+

CORNED BEEF SALAD

$12.99+

MAURICE SALAD

$11.99+

BURGERS & DINNERS

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.99

Front Page Burger

$11.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Triple Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Wing Ding Dinner (8pcs)

$10.99

Chicken Tender Dinner (4pcs)

$9.99

Shrimp Dinner (6pcs)

$10.99

Fish Dinner (3pcs)

$10.99

SIDES

FRIES

$3.49

CURLY FRIES

$4.49

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.49

CAJUN FRIES

$4.49

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.49

CHEESE STICKS (6pcs)

$4.49

ONION RINGS

$4.49

CORNED BEEF FRIES

$7.49

CHEESE FRIES

$4.49

BACON N' CHZ FRIES

$6.49

CHEESE CUP

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.50+

Macaroni Salad

$2.50+

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Pasta Salad

$3.99+

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

CHIPS

$1.00

REGULAR FRIES COMBO

$2.99

ADD Side Item

SOUPS

Chicken Noodle

$3.99+

Chili

$4.99+

Chicken Chili

$4.99+

Soup Of The Day

$4.99+

Matzo Ball

$9.99

SALADS BY POUNDS

TUNA (lb)

$11.99

CHICKEN SALAD (lb)

$11.99

POTATO SALAD

$4.99

MACARONI SALAD

$4.99

SPECIALTY PASTA SALAD

$7.99

COLESLAW

$4.99

HOTDOGS

2/FOR $7

$7.00

SINGLE

$3.99

EGGROLLS

2/FOR $7 EGGROLLS

$7.00

EGGROLL

$3.99

DESSERTS

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Plain Cheesecake

$4.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Carrot

$4.99

Lemon

$4.99

Double Chocolate

$4.99

German Chocolate

$4.99

Superman

$4.99

Red velvet

$4.99

Caramel

$4.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99

Whole Cake

$44.99

GROCERY

Slice of Rye

$0.75

Loaf of Rye

$6.99

Bottle Ketchup

$2.99

Bottle of Mustard

$3.99

Wholbers Dressings

$3.99

Single Onion Roll

$1.25

Dozen Onion Roll

$8.99

Whole Pickle (4 Spears)

$1.50

Extra Pickle

$0.50

EXTRA SIDES

S/O KETCHUP PACKETS

S/O MUSTARD PACKETS

S/O MAYO PACKETS

S/O DUCK SAUCE

S/O HOT SAUCE

$0.75

S/O RUSSIAN

$0.75

S/O RANCH

$0.75

S/O BBQ

$0.75

S/O ITALIAN

$0.75

S/O HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

EXTRA PICKLE

$0.50

8OZ RUSSIAN

$5.99

16.0Z RUSSIAN

$9.99

8 OZ RANCH

$5.99

16. OZ RANCH

$9.99

ADD Side Item

Special

2 classic chz burgers W/Fries

1 LB CORNED BEEF, 1LB POTATO, 1 LB COLESLAW, 1 LOAF RYE, CUP RUSSIAN

$34.99

SANDWICHES

#1 FRONT PAGE

$14.99

#2 SPORTS

$14.99

#3 LOCAL

$15.99

#4 HEADLINER

$14.99

#5 CLASSIFED

$14.99

#6 WEATHER

$14.99

#7 PRESS

$14.99

#8 BREAKING NEWS

$14.99

#9 DETROITER

$14.99

#10 BUSINESS

$14.99

#11 METRO

$14.99

#12 WALLSTREET

$14.99

#13 LOLA'S CLUB

$15.99

#14 EDITORAL

$14.99

#15 NEWS

$14.99

#16 LIFESTYLE

$11.99

#17 DOWNTOWN

$14.99

#18 TRAVELER

$14.99

#19 WEEKEND

$14.99

#20 AUTHORITY

$14.99

#21 MIAS CLUB

$15.99

#22 SONNY BOY

$15.99

#23 BIG BUSINESS

$25.99

BYO SANDWICH

$14.99

BYO 50/50

$14.99

WRAPS

#24 EDITORIAL WRAP

$13.99

#25 FRONT PAGE WRAP

$13.99

#26 LIFESTYLE WRAP

$11.99

#27 MIAS CLUB WRAP

$13.99

#28 DETROITER WRAP

$13.99

#29 TRAVELER WRAP

$13.99

#30 DOWNTOWN WRAP

$13.99

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$10.99+

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99+

BABY BLUE SALAD

$10.99+

JULIANNE SALAD

$11.99+

CLUB SALAD

$11.99+

TOSSED SALAD

$9.99+

TUNA SALAD

$11.99+

CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99+

CORNED BEEF SALAD

$11.99+

MAURICE SALAD

$10.99+

BURGERS & DINNERS

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.99

Front Page Burger

$12.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Triple Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Wing Ding Dinner (8pcs)

$11.99

Chicken Tender Dinner (4pcs)

$10.99

Shrimp Dinner (6pcs)

$11.99

Fish Dinner (3pcs)

$11.99

SIDES

FRIES

$3.99

CURLY FRIES

$3.99

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

CAJUN FRIES

$3.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.99

CHEESE STICKS (6pcs)

$4.99

ONION RINGS

$4.99

CORNED BEEF FRIES

$7.99

CHEESE FRIES

$4.99

BACON N' CHZ FRIES

$6.99

CHEESE CUP

$2.00

Coleslaw 1/2 LB

$3.99

Coleslaw 1 LB

$6.99

Macaroni Salad 1/2 LB

$3.99

Macaroni Salad 1 LB

$6.99

Potato Salad 1/2 LB

$3.99

Potato Salad 1 LB

$6.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

CHIPS

$2.00

REGULAR FRIES COMBO

$3.99

SOUPS

Chicken Noodle

$5.99+

Chili

$5.99+

Chicken Chili

$5.99+

Soup of the Day

$5.99+

Matzo Ball

$10.99

SALADS BY POUNDS

TUNA (lb)

$12.99

CHICKEN SALAD (lb)

$12.99

POTATO SALAD

$5.99

MACARONI SALAD

$5.99

PASTA SALAD

$8.99

COLESLAW

$5.99

HOTDOGS

HOTDOG 2 FOR $8

$8.00

HOTDOG SINGLE

$4.49

EGGROLLS

2 FOR $8 EGGROLLS

$8.00

EGGROLL

$4.49

DRINKS

Pure Leaf Sweetened Tea

$2.99

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

BOYLAN CANE COLA

$2.99

BOYLAN BIRCH BEER

$2.99

BOYLAN BLACK CHERRY

$2.99

Pepsi

$3.49

Coca Cola

$3.49

DR BROWN BLACK CHERRY

$2.99

DR BROWN CREAM SODA

$2.99

DR BROWN ROOTBEER

$2.99

DR BROWN GINGERALE

$2.99

DR BROWN CREAM SODA DIET

$2.99

DR BROWN BLACK CHERRY DIET

$2.99

FIJI WATER

$2.99

REDBULL

$3.99

DESSERTS

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Plain Cheesecake

$5.99

Carrot

$5.99

Lemon

$5.99

Double Chocolate

$5.99

German Chocolate

$5.99

Superman

$5.99

Red velvet

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:15 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 7:45 pm
Friday10:15 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Best Food in Town PERIOD!!!

Location

29145 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034

Directions

Gallery
Front Page Deli image
Front Page Deli image
Front Page Deli image
Front Page Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bacco Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 1,384
29410 Northwestern Hwy Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Southfield
orange star4.2 • 1,090
29110 Franklin Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
SOUPDIVE - Southfield
orange star4.3 • 743
26051 W 12 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.4 • 4,646
24545 W 12 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Bar 7 - Southfield
orange starNo Reviews
24528 W 12 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Saroki's Crispy Chicken & Pizza - Farmington Hills
orange starNo Reviews
31066 W. 12 mile rd farmington hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Southfield

Wing Snob
orange star4.4 • 4,646
24545 W 12 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
National Coney Island - Southfield
orange star4.5 • 3,395
29795 Southfield Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Southfield
orange star4.6 • 2,619
26579 Evergreen Rd Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Southfield / Evergreen
orange star4.5 • 2,584
26185 Evergreene Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Bacco Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 1,384
29410 Northwestern Hwy Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Southfield
orange star4.2 • 1,090
29110 Franklin Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Southfield
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston