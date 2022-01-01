FP DELI SOUTHFIELD
362 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:15 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:15 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:15 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:15 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|10:15 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:15 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info
Best Food in Town PERIOD!!!
Location
29145 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Southfield
4.2 • 1,090
29110 Franklin Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Southfield
National Coney Island - Southfield
4.5 • 3,395
29795 Southfield Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurant
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Southfield
4.6 • 2,619
26579 Evergreen Rd Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Southfield / Evergreen
4.5 • 2,584
26185 Evergreene Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurant