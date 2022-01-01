Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers
American

Front Page Deli - Warren

1,486 Reviews

$

28893 Bunert Rd

Warren, MI 48088

SANDWICHES

#1 Front Page Special

$13.99+

#2 Sports

$13.99+

#3 Local

$14.99+

#4 Headliner

$13.99+

#5 Classified

$13.99+

#6 Weather

$13.99+

#7 Press

$13.99+

#8 Breaking News

$13.99+

#9 Detroiter

$13.99+

#10 Business

$13.99+

#11 Metro

$13.99+

#12 Wallstreet

$13.99+

#13 Lola's Club

$14.99+

#14 Editorial

$13.99+

#15 News

$13.99+

#16 Lifestyle

$7.99+

#17 Downtown

$13.99+

#18 Traveler

$13.99+

#19 The Weekend

$13.99+

#20 Authority

$13.99+

#21 MIA'S CLUB

$12.99+

#22 SONNY BOY

$12.99+

#23 BIG BUSINESS

$25.99

BYO

$13.99+

BLT

$13.99+

SOUPS

Chicken Noodle

$3.99+

Famous Chili

$4.99+

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Quart Soup

$3.99+

HOT DOGS & EGGROLLS

Chicago Style Dog

$3.99

Chili & Cheese Dog

$3.99

Bacon Dog

$3.99

Slaw Dog

$3.99

Plain Hot Dog

$3.99

2/FOR $7 Hot Dogs

$7.00

One CB Egg Roll

$3.99

2/FOR $7 EGGROLLS

$7.00

Coney Dog

$3.99

2\7$ Plain Dogs

$7.00

ONE PHILLY STEAK EGG ROLL

$3.99

2/FOR 7$ PHILLY STEAK EGG ROLLS

$7.00

BURGERS

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.99

Front Page Burger

$11.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Junior Cheeseburger

$7.99

SALADS

Julianne

$12.99+

Chicken Salad

$12.99+

Club

$12.99+

Baby Blue

$9.99+

Corned Beef Salad

$12.99+

Greek

$9.99+

Tossed

$8.99+

Caesar

$8.99+

Tuna Salad

$12.99+

MAURICE SALAD

$12.99+

Homemade Salads

Egg Salad by pound

$9.99

Tuna Salad by pound

$10.99

Chicken Salad by pound

$9.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99+

Potato Salad

$1.99+

Macaroni Salad

$1.99+

Pasta Salad

$6.99Out of stock

SIDES

Steak Fries

$2.49+

Cajun Fries

$2.99+

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.49+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49+

Onion Rings

$3.49+

Garlic Broasted Potatoes

$3.49+

Fried Mushrooms

$4.99

6pc Cream Chz Jalapeno poppers

$4.99

Fried Zucchini sticks

$4.99

5pc Fried Pickles

$4.99

6pc Mozzarella Sticks

$5.49

Corned Beef Fries

$7.49

Big Bag Chips

$1.50

BACON AND CHEESE FRIES

$6.49

STEAK AND CHEESE FRIES

$6.99

CURLY FRIES

$4.49

Lg Chz Fry

$4.49

Small Bag Chips

$1.00

Dinners

Cod Dinner

$10.99

Butterfly Shrimp Dinner

$10.99

Wing Ding Dinner

$10.99

Chicken Tender Dinner

$9.99

DESSERTS

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Plain Cheesecake

$4.99

Double Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.99

Raspberry Pound Cake

$4.99

Cookies

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99

Superman Cake

$4.99

Lemon Cake

$4.99

German Choc

$4.99

Pecan Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Red Velvet

$4.99Out of stock

Carmel Cake

$4.99

Yellow Cake W Choc Icing

$4.99Out of stock

Superman Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Lemon Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Combo

Combo

$2.99

Cajun Combo

$3.64

Fountain Drinks

Med. Fountain

$1.89

Water

$1.00

Pure Leaf

$2.00

Bottle Pops\ Root Beer

$2.49

Perrier

$2.00

2 Liters

2ltr Coke

$2.99

Dt Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Pepsi 2 Ltr

$2.99

Mt Dew 2 Ltr

$2.99

Cans

Can Coke

$1.09

Can Diet Coke

$1.09

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.09

Can Pepsi

$1.09

Can Sprite

$1.09

Lemonade

$1.09

Mt Dew

$1.09

Faygo

$1.09

Juice

Snapple

$1.99

Welchs

$1.79

Arizona

$1.00

Ibc

$1.89

Lg Gatorade

$2.99

Sm Gatorade

$1.89

V8

$1.79

Powerade

$1.79

Red Bull

$3.00

Nectar Juice

$1.69

Sparkling ICE

$1.89

Lipton Green Tea

$1.00

Sm Welchs

$1.50

CHICKEN ONLY

4pc

$10.49

8pc

$15.99

12pc

$19.99

16pc

$27.99

24pc

$34.99

50pc

$69.99

Tenders A la carte

$2.49

Leg

$2.99

Breast

$3.49

Wing

$1.79

Thigh

$2.99

Wing Ding 6pc

$6.99

Wing Ding 12pc

$11.99

Wing Ding 20pc

$19.99

All Dark

$1.49

All White

$1.49

DINNERS & COMBO

2PC dinner

$8.49

4PC dinner

$12.99

8PC dinner

$22.99

12PC dinner

$29.99

16PC dinner

$34.99

20PC dinner

$39.99

Chicken Tenders dinner

$9.99

Wing Ding dinner

$10.99

Butterfly Shrimp dinner 1/2 lb

$10.99

Cod dinner 1/2lb 2pc

$10.99

4PC Chicken dinner

$12.99

Chicken snack 2pc-DARK

$5.99

All White

$1.49

All Dark

$1.49

BBQ RIBS

Whole Slab Only (11-13 bones)

$19.99

Whole Slab dinner for 2 (11-13 bones)

$24.95

1/2 Slab dinner (5-7 bones)

$13.99

1/2 Slab Only (5-7 bones)

$10.99

Rib And Chicken Dinner

$19.99

SIDES

Chili Cheese fries

$2.99+

Steak fries

$1.99+

Cajun fries

$2.49+

Sweet Potato fries

$2.99+

Onion rings

$2.99+

Broasted Potatoes

$2.99+

Battered mushrooms

$4.49

Jalepeno poppers (6)

$4.49

Fried pickles (5)

$4.49

Fried Zucchini sticks

$4.49

Mozzarella sticks (6)

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99+

ADD SIDE OF

S/O RUSSIAN

$0.75

S/O RANCH

$0.75

S/O HOT SAUCE

$0.75

S/O HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

S/O BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

S/O Horseraddish

$0.75

S/O COLESLAW

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

28893 Bunert Rd, Warren, MI 48088

Directions

