Front Porch Cafe Church Hill

THANKSGIVING DINNER PACKAGE

Our complete Thanksgiving meal to-go includes your choice of main entrée plus your choice of three sides. Feeds 4 to 6 people.
Family Style Dinner Package

Family Style Dinner Package

$45.00

Our complete holiday meal to-go includes choice of main entrée plus your choice of three sides. Feeds 4 to 6 people.

HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING PLATTERS

Assorted Chips & Dips Platter

Assorted Chips & Dips Platter

$25.00

Choose from: Crudité & Ranch Dressing Pita Chips & Hummus, Tortilla Chips & Salsa, Potato Chips & Onion Dip, Veggie Chips & Roasted Eggplant Dip

Baker's Dozen Cookie Platter

Baker's Dozen Cookie Platter

$25.00

(Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter Chunk)

Baker's Dozen Croissant Platter

Baker's Dozen Croissant Platter

$35.00

Fresh baked all butter croissants

Baker's Dozen Muffin Platter

Baker's Dozen Muffin Platter

$30.00

Blueberry, Banana Nut, Chocolate, Cranberry Orange

Breakfast Danish Platter

Breakfast Danish Platter

$30.00

Cheese Danish, Cherry Danish, Apple Danish, Butter Croissants, Cranberry Blueberry Muffin served with butter and Jam

Fresh Fruit Platter

Fresh Fruit Platter

$18.00

Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Pineapple, Strawberries, Grapes

Gourmet Cheese & Cracker Plater

Gourmet Cheese & Cracker Plater

$24.00

Three Cheeses, Crackers, Dried & Fresh Fruit, & Jam

Vegetable Crudité Platter

Vegetable Crudité Platter

$18.00

An assortment of seasonal raw vegetables with ranch dressing and crackers.

MAINS

Whole Roasted Chicken

Whole Roasted Chicken

$20.00

3 pound roasted chicken. Seasoned with garlic, onion, salt, spices, herbs, and orange zest. Serves 4 to 6.

Maple and Rosemary Pork Loin Roast

Maple and Rosemary Pork Loin Roast

$20.00

Pork loin lightly cured in-house with maple syrup, sage, rosemary, and crushed black pepper. Serves 4 to 6.

SIDES

Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Baked Macaroni and Cheese

$9.00

Classic elbow macaroni with sharp cheddar cheese sauce and crunchy breadcrumb crust. Serves 4 to 6.

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$9.00

Vegetarian collard greens. Slow cooked with caramelized onions and a savory vegetable broth. Serves 4 to 6.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Smashed red potatoes with cream, butter, and salt. Serves 4 to 6.

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette. Serves 4 to 6.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$9.00

Green cabbage, carrots, apples, apple cider vinegar and honey dressing. Serves 4 to 6.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$9.00

Red potatoes, onion, celery, mayo. Serves 4 to 6.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

More than just your neighborhood coffee shop • We’re on a mission to provide skill training and job experience to young people from Richmond's East End community.

Website

Location

2600 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA 23223

Directions

