Front Row Bar

review star

No reviews yet

14903 Founders Crossing

Homer Glen, IL 60491

Order Again

Appetizers

Boneless Tenders (each)

$0.75

Hand breaded and tossed in your choice of sauce

Wings (each)

$0.75

Naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

Half dozen mozzarella sticks coated with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese.

Cheese Curds

$8.99

House-made beer battered cheesy goodness.

Pretzels

$5.99

Three freshly baked and lightly salted pretzels.

Artichoke and Spinach Dip

$8.99

Creamy gooey delicious house-made dip. Served with crostinis or tortillas for dipping.

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

A dozen delicious little chicken franks coated in a crispy honey breading.

Prime Time Tenderloin

$12.99

Marinated beef tenderloin served with sweet chili sauce.

Idaho Nachos

$10.99

Waffle fries topped with Colby cheese, bacon, tomatoes, sour cream, and green onions.

Bacon BBQ Bites

$9.99

Bite size crispy chicken tenders topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, then sprinkled with chopped green onions.

Hot & Spicy Shrimp

$11.99

Six large tiger shrimp sautéed in butter and Cajun seasoning.

Bruschetta

$7.99

Tomato, garlic, olive oil, basil, and balsamic vinegar on five baguette bread points, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.99

Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips topped with shredded chihuahua and jalapeno jack cheeses, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, and sour cream.

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

8 Jalapeno pepper halves stuffed with rich cream cheese and coated with a light, crunchy potato breading

Candied Walnuts

$4.50

House-made lightly sweetened and toasted walnuts.

Burgers

Build a Burger

$6.00

1/2lb Midwestern beef patty cooked to order, served with a side

Side Sauces

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$6.00

12" BBQ Pizza

$6.00

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$8.00

Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$10.99

Baked Mostaccioli

$9.99

Penne Pasta

$9.99

Spaghetti

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$12.99

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.99

Southwest Salad

$9.99

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Apple Walnut Salad

$10.99

Balsamic Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

14903 Founders Crossing, Homer Glen, IL 60491

