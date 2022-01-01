Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Front Street Cantina Naperville

review star

No reviews yet

15 West Jefferson Avenue

Naperville, IL 60540

Order Again

Popular Items

Enchiladas
Burrito
Tacos Front Street

Beginnings

Guacamole App

$11.50

Made fresh daily. Serves two to four.

Chile Con Queso

$10.00

Pepper Jack cheese with red and Jalapeno peppers.

Elote

$6.00

Roasted corn with mayo, cotija cheese, house-made chili powder and lime

Quesadilla Gringo

$14.00

A 10” tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, Poblano peppers, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Nachos Grande

$14.00

Tortilla chips smothered with cheddar cheese, onions, sour cream, beans, tomatoes, black olives with ground beef, chicken or shredded beef.

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

1 bag of chips and 1 salsa complimentary with all to go orders. If additional are needed please add.

Masa Cakes

$11.00

An update to a Mexican classic. Six Masa cakes stuffed with chorizo, cheese, fresno peppers, cilantro over a spicy red sauce topped with fresh arugula.

Taquitos

$13.00

Six chicken taquitos served with sour cream over lettuce.

Salsa Trio

$5.00Out of stock

Sample three salsas made with fresh vegetables daily. Verde, morita pepper, and spicy.

Walking Taco

$6.00

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Tostada Nachos

$12.50

Tacos

Tacos Front Street

$14.00

Shredded beef, chicken or ground beef with lettuce, cheese and tomato in doubled corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.

Tacos Mex

$16.50

Spicy sauteed steak or chicken prepared with cilantro and onion with Verde sauce served with corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans

Tacos Campos

$16.50

Grilled Chicken or steak sautéed in a ranchero sauce family style with chopped onion, cilantro and verde sauce with corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans

Tacos Cod

$16.50

Red cabbage, red onion, cilantro, Monterey Jack cheese, creamy chili and guacamole sauce on flour tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.

Tacos Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on flour tortillas with tangy guacamole sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.50

Roasted pork simmered in Guajillo pepper sauce, topped with cilantro, chopped onion and Verde sauce. Served with corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans

Tacos Veggie

$13.00

Avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Blackened Mahi-Mahi with napa cabbage, pico de gallo, guac sauce, and a chili sauce served on flour tortillas with rice and refried beans.

2 Tacos Combination

$16.00

Mix and match any 2 tacos from our menu. Price depends on selection made.

Add Enchilada

$5.00

Walking Taco

$6.00

Tacos Carnitas

$16.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$15.00

Two enchiladas with choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or cheese topped with cheese and scallions. Served with rice and black beans.

Enchiladas Combination

$16.50

Add Taco

$4.00

Burritos/Chimis

Burrito

$15.00

Baked tortilla with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomato, and green onions. Served with rice and black beans..

Burrito Fajito

$15.00

Fajitas in a lightly grilled flour tortilla with refried beans.

Macho Burrito

$18.00

Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed in a 13” flour tortilla. Served with rice and black beans

Chimichanga

$15.00

A burrito with crispy deep-fried shell topped with cheese, tomato and onion. Served with rice and black beans.

Add Taco

$4.00

Add Enchilada

$5.00

Sandwiches

Half-pound Angus steak burger. Garnished with lettuce and tomato. Add Jalapeno, onions and/or mushrooms. Served with Fries

Fajita Sandwich

$13.00

Tender chicken or steak served on a toasted French roll with roasted bell peppers, beans, onions and spicy Verde sauce. Served with French Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Tender grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and cheese garnished with avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with French Fries

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Half-pound Angus steak burger. Garnished with lettuce and tomato. Add Jalapeno, onions and/or mushrooms. Served with Fries

Torta De Milanese Cerdo

$14.00

Pork Milanese, refried beans, chorizo, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomato pickled jalapenos, red onion, and chipotle mayonnaise served on a Mexican telera roll.

Burger

$13.50

Dinner Entrees

Fajitas

$19.50

Grilled with red and green peppers, onions and seasonings. Sour cream and guacamole included. Served with rice and black beans.

Pedro Pollo

$18.00

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions and mushrooms sauteed in a spicy sauce and served on rice (beans not included).

Carne Asada Suiza

$22.00

Marinated steak topped with roja sauce, cheddar cheese and green onions.

Caballero Short Rib

$14.00Out of stock

Braised short rib served on creamy masa, roasted peppers, and onions with a honey barbecoa sauce.

Add Taco

$4.00

Add Enchilada

$5.00

Yucatan Red Pork

$18.00

Veggie Dishes

Tacos Veggie

$13.00

Avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Burrito Vegeterian

$13.00

A burrito filled with mushrooms, onions, poblano peppers, cheese and refried beans, baked with cheese on top. Black olives, onions and tomato topping.

Burrito Fajito

$15.00

A burrito filled with portobello mushrooms, onions, peppers and refried beans.

Enchiladas

$15.00

Two enchiladas with choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or cheese topped with cheese and scallions. Served with rice and black beans.

Quesadilla Gringo

$14.00

A 10” tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, Poblano peppers, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Kids Choices

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

A 6” flour tortilla packed with Monterey Jack cheese.

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.50

Served with fries and barbeque sauce.

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$7.50

Kraft brand macaroni and cheese.

Kids Taco

$7.50

Ground beef, chicken or shredded beef filled taco with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla. Served with rice.

Kids Burrito

$7.50

Ground beef, chicken, shredded beef or bean filling in a flour tortilla with melted cheese on top.

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

A ¼ pound lean ground beef patty served with fries.

Walking Taco

$6.00

Soups

Chili

$6.00

Salads

Dinner Salad

$8.00

A lettuce blend served with cheddar cheese, tomato, black olives and red onions.

Taco Salad

$14.00

A flour tortilla basket filled with lettuce, refried beans, black olives, onions, choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef and topped with cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.

Salad - Fajita Salad

$15.00

A blended lettuce topped with onions, red bell peppers, green bell peppers and mushrooms. With your choice of chicken, steak, shrimp, or Portabella mushroom

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$17.00

Herb encrusted pan-seared shrimp served over a bed of arugula with red onion, hearts of palm, avocados, and tomatoes in a light vinaigrette.

Sides

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Guacamole

$1.99

Side Refried Beans

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Queso

$4.00

Side Rice & Beans

$3.00

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Cheddar Cheese

$0.99

Side Verde

$0.95

Side Jack Cheese

$0.99

Side Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Side Ranchero

$0.95

Side Mole

$0.95

Side Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Black Beans

$1.50

Side Chihua Cheese

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Side Grilled Onions

$3.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$4.50

Side Grilled Steak

$4.00

Side Chili Sauce

$1.00

Side Guac Sauce

$0.95

Side Grilled Jalap

$0.50

Chihuahua Chz Side

$1.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Regular Ckn

$3.00

A La Carte

Burrito A La Carte

$12.00

Burrito Fajito A La Carte

$12.00

Chimichanga A La Carte

$12.00

Enchilada A La Carte

$7.25

Taco A La Carte

$6.00

2x Taco A La Carte

$12.00

3x Taco A La Carte

$18.00

Burrito Macho A La Carte

$15.00

Combos

Zacatecas(Taco and Ench)

$16.00

Taco and Enchilada

Tijuana(Taco and Burr)

$16.00

Chihuahua(Taco and Chimi)

$16.00

Mazatlán(Burr and Ench)

$16.00

Puebla(Chimi and Ench)

$16.00

Baja(Taco,chimi,ench)

$20.00

Durango(Taco,burr,ench)

$20.00

Catering Food

Catering 36 Wings

$30.50

Catering 72 Wings

$61.00

Catering Bag of Chips

$3.00

Catering Chicken Fajitas

$195.00

Catering Chicken Taco Bar

$125.00

Catering Ground Beef Taco Bar

$125.00

Catering Porto Fajitas

$195.00

Catering Shredded Beef Taco Bar

$125.00

Catering Shrimp Fajitas

$225.00

Catering Shrimp Taco Bar

$165.00

Catering Steak Fajitas

$215.00

Catering Steak Taco Bar

$150.00

Catering Tortillas (6)

$1.25

Catering 1/2 Chk 1/2 Stk Fajita Bar

$167.00

Sunday Funday 10 for $30

$30.00

1/2 Pan Black Beans

$13.00

1/2 Pan Cheese Enchilada

$59.50

1/2 Pan Chicken Enchilada

$59.50

1/2 Pan Chicken Mini Burrito

$35.00

1/2 Pan Chicken Mini Chimichanga

$35.00

1/2 Pan Chicken Quesadilla

$44.50

1/2 Pan Chicken Taco Meat

$53.50

1/2 Pan Chicken Tamales

$53.50

1/2 Pan Chili Con Queso

$30.00

1/2 Pan Fish Enchilada

$71.50

1/2 Pan Ground Beef Enchilada

$59.50

1/2 Pan Ground Beef Mini Burrito

$35.00

1/2 Pan Ground Beef Mini Chimichanga

$35.00

1/2 Pan Ground Beef Taco Meat

$53.50

1/2 Pan Pork Tamales

$53.50

1/2 Pan Quesadilla

$34.50

1/2 Pan Refried Beans

$13.00

1/2 Pan Rice

$13.00

1/2 Pan Salad

$21.00

1/2 Pan Shredded Beef Enchilada

$59.50

1/2 Pan Shredded Beef Mini Burrito

$35.00

1/2 Pan Shredded Beef Mini Chimichangas

$35.00

1/2 Pan Shredded Beef Taco Beef

$53.50

1/2 Pan Shrimp Enchilada

$71.50

1/2 Pan Steak Enchilada

$71.50

1/2 Pan Steak Mini Burrito

$42.50

1/2 Pan Steak Mini Chimichanga

$42.50

1/2 Pan Steak Quesadilla

$44.50

1/2 Pan Steak Taco Meat

$62.50

1/2 Pan Vegetarian Mini Burrito

$35.00

1/2 Pan Vegetarian Mini Chimichanga

$35.00

Pan Black Beans

$26.00

Pan Cheese Enchilada

$119.00

Pan Chicken Enchilada

$119.00

Pan Chicken Mini Burrito

$99.00

Pan Chicken Mini Chimichangas

$99.00

Pan Chicken Quesadilla

$89.00

Pan Fish Enchilada

$143.00

Pan Ground Beef Enchilada

$119.00

Pan Ground Beef Mini Burrito

$99.00

Pan Ground Beef Mini Chimichangas

$99.00

Pan Quesadilla

$69.00

Pan Refried Beans

$26.00

Pan Rice

$26.00

Pan Salad

$42.00

Pan Shredded Beef Enchilada

$119.00

Pan Shredded Beef Mini Burrito

$99.00

Pan Shredded Beef Mini Chimichangas

$99.00

Pan Shrimp Enchilada

$143.00

Pan Steak Enchilada

$143.00

Pan Steak Mini Burrito

$135.00

Pan Steak Mini Chimichangas

$135.00

Pan Steak Quesadilla

$89.00

Pan Vegetarian Mini Burrito

$99.00

Pan Vegetarian Mini Chimichangas

$99.00

Pint Black Bean

$3.00

Pint Guacamole

$10.00

Pint Refried Beans

$3.00

Pint Rice

$3.00

Pint Salsa

$4.75

Pint Sour Cream

$6.00

Quart Black Beans

$5.50

Quart Guacamole

$20.00

Quart Refried Beans

$5.50

Quart Rice

$5.50

Quart Salsa

$7.50

Quart Sour Cream

$9.50

Rental Chafing Dishes & Rack

$15.00
