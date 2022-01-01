- Home
- Front Street Cantina - Plainfield
Front Street Cantina - Plainfield
226 Reviews
$$
15120 N Des Plaines St
Plainfield, IL 60544
Popular Items
Beginnings
Guacamole App
Made fresh daily. Serves two to four.
Chile Con Queso
Pepper Jack cheese with red and Jalapeno peppers.
Queso Fundido
Monterey Jack and Chihuahaua cheeses with mushrooms, peppers and/or chorizo with flour tortillas.
Elote
Roasted corn with mayo, cotija cheese, house-made chili powder and lime
Quesadilla Gringo App
A 10” tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, Poblano peppers, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Nachos Grande
Tortilla chips smothered with cheddar cheese, onions, sour cream, beans, tomatoes, black olives with ground beef, chicken or shredded beef.
Mexican Pizza
Chorizo sausage, ham, onions, Jalapeno peppers, mushrooms and/or black olives toppings on a grilled flour tortilla.
Taquitos
Six deep-fried cream cheese-filled Jalapeno peppers.
Chips & Salsa
1 bag of chips and 1 salsa complimentary with all to go orders. If additional are needed please add.
Tostada Nacho
Walking Taco
Small Nacho Special
Salads
Taco Salad
A flour tortilla basket filled with lettuce, refried beans, black olives, onions, choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef and topped with cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.
Dinner Salad
A lettuce blend served with cheddar cheese, tomato, black olives and red onions.
Fajita Salad
A blended lettuce topped with onions, red bell peppers, green bell peppers and mushrooms. With your choice of chicken, steak, shrimp, or Portabella mushroom
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Sandwiches
Fajita Sandwich
Tender chicken or steak served on a toasted French roll with roasted bell peppers, beans, onions and spicy Verde sauce. Served with French Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Tender grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and cheese garnished with avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with French Fries
Gringo Angus Steak Burger
Half-pound Angus steak burger. Garnished with lettuce and tomato. Add Jalapeno, onions and/or mushrooms. Served with Fries
Chicken Campos Torta
Steak Torta
Quesdilla Entree
Tacos
Tacos Fst
Shredded beef, chicken or ground beef with lettuce, cheese and tomato in doubled corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.
Tacos Mex
Spicy sauteed steak or chicken prepared with cilantro and onion with Verde sauce served with corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans
Tacos Campos
Grilled Chicken or steak sautéed in a ranchero sauce family style with chopped onion, cilantro and verde sauce with corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans
Tacos Stk
Grilled steak, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with flour tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.
Tacos Cod
Red cabbage, red onion, cilantro, Monterey Jack cheese, creamy chili and guacamole sauce on flour tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.
Tacos Shrimp
Shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on flour tortillas with tangy guacamole sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
Tacos Mahi Mahi
Tacos Al Pastor
Roasted pork simmered in Guajillo pepper sauce, topped with cilantro, chopped onion and Verde sauce. Served with corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans
Tacos Veggie
Avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chicken Fajita Tacos
Tacos Carnitas
2 Tacos Combination
Mix and match any 2 tacos from our menu. Price depends on selection made.
Burritos
Burrito Fajito
Fajitas in a lightly grilled flour tortilla with refried beans.
Macho Burrito
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed in a 13” flour tortilla. Served with rice and black beans
Burrito VEG
A burrito filled with mushrooms, onions, Poblano peppers, cheese and refried beans, baked with cheese on top. Black olives, onions and tomato topping. Served with refried beans and rice.
Burrito
Baked tortilla with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomato, and green onions. Served with rice and black beans..
Enchiladas
Enchiladas
Two enchiladas with choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or cheese topped with cheese and scallions. Served with rice and black beans.
Enchilada Combo
Mix and Match any two enchiladas with choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, spinach, steak, Poblano or Monterey Jack cheese topped with cheese and scallions. Served with rice and black beans.
Chimichangas
Tostadas
Dinner Entrees
Fajitas
Grilled with red and green peppers, onions and seasonings. Served with rice and black beans.
Pedro Pollo
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions and mushrooms sauteed in a spicy sauce and served on rice (beans not included).
Yucatecan Red Pork
Roasted pork tenderloin in a bold Guajillo/Arbol chili sauce topped with cilantro and radishes. Served with refried Pinto beans, rice and flour tortillas.
Chicken Picado
Seasoned chicken sauteed with onion, tomato, green and red bell pepper topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with refried Pinto Beans.
Shrimp Ranchero
Shrimp sauteed in a ranchero sauce with scallions and bell peppers. Served with flour tortillas.
Carne Asada Suiza
Dinner Combinations
Baja - Taco, Chimichanga & Enchilada
Served with rice and black beans
Chihuahua - Taco & Chimichanga
Served with rice and black beans
Durango - Taco, Burrito & Enchilada
Served with rice and black beans
Mazatlan - Burrito & Enchilada
Served with rice and black beans
Puebla - Chimichanga & Enchilada
Served with rice and black beans
Tampico - Tostada & Enchilada
Served with rice and black beans
Tijuana - Taco & Burrito
Served with rice and black beans
Veracruz - Taco, Enchilada & Tostada
Served with rice and black beans
Zacatecas - Taco & Enchilada
Served with rice and black beans
Kids Choices
Kids Quesadilla
A 6” flour tortilla packed with Monterey Jack cheese.
Kids Chicken Strips
Served with fries and barbeque sauce.
Kids Macroni & Cheese
Kraft brand macaroni and cheese.
KidsTaco
Ground beef, chicken or shredded beef filled taco with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla. Served with rice.
Kids Burrito
Ground beef, chicken, shredded beef or bean filling in a flour tortilla with melted cheese on top.
Kids Hamburger
A ¼ pound lean ground beef patty served with fries.
Sides
Side Sour Cream
Side Guacamole
Side Refried Beans
Side Rice
Side Queso
Side Rice & Beans
Side Fries
Side Avocado
Side Cheddar Cheese
Side Verde
Side Jack Cheese
Side Corn Tortilla
Side Flour Tortilla
Side Ranchero
Side Mole
Side Jalapeno
Side Black Beans
Side Chihua Cheese
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Onions
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Grilled Steak
Side Chili Sauce
Side Guac Sauce
Side Grilled Jalap
Chihuahua Chz Said
Side Salsa
Said Portabella
Big Bag Chips
Said Chorizo
A La Carte
Burrito A La
Burrito Fajito A La Carte
Chimichanga A La
Enchilada (1)
Flauta A La (1)
Macho A La
Choice of any meat with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed in a 13” flour tortilla.
Tacos A La (1)
Tostada A La
A crispy flat corn tortilla with your choice of meat covered with beans, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and topped with sour cream.
Ckn Mole Ench
2 Ckn Mole Ench
Taco Carnitas
Soups
Catering Food
Catering 36 Wings
Catering 72 Wings
Catering Bag of Chips
Catering Chicken Fajitas
Catering Chicken Taco Bar
Catering Ground Beef Taco Bar
Catering Porto Fajitas
Catering Shredded Beef Taco Bar
Catering Shrimp Fajitas
Catering Shrimp Taco Bar
Catering Steak Fajitas
Catering Steak Taco Bar
Catering Tortillas (6)
Catering 1/2 Chk 1/2 Stk Fajita Bar
Sunday Funday 10 for $30
1/2 Pan Black Beans
1/2 Pan Cheese Enchilada
1/2 Pan Chicken Enchilada
1/2 Pan Chicken Mini Burrito
1/2 Pan Chicken Mini Chimichanga
1/2 Pan Chicken Quesadilla
1/2 Pan Chicken Taco Meat
1/2 Pan Chicken Tamales
1/2 Pan Chili Con Queso
1/2 Pan Fish Enchilada
1/2 Pan Ground Beef Enchilada
1/2 Pan Ground Beef Mini Burrito
1/2 Pan Ground Beef Mini Chimichanga
1/2 Pan Ground Beef Taco Meat
1/2 Pan Quesadilla
1/2 Pan Refried Beans
1/2 Pan Rice
1/2 Pan Salad
1/2 Pan Shredded Beef Enchilada
1/2 Pan Shredded Beef Mini Burrito
1/2 Pan Shredded Beef Mini Chimichangas
1/2 Pan Shredded Beef Taco Beef
1/2 Pan Shrimp Enchilada
1/2 Pan Steak Enchilada
1/2 Pan Steak Mini Burrito
1/2 Pan Steak Mini Chimichanga
1/2 Pan Steak Quesadilla
1/2 Pan Steak Taco Meat
1/2 Pan Vegetarian Mini Burrito
1/2 Pan Vegetarian Mini Chimichanga
Pan Black Beans
Pan Cheese Enchilada
Pan Chicken Enchilada
Pan Chicken Mini Burrito
Pan Chicken Mini Chimichangas
Pan Chicken Quesadilla
Pan Chicken Tamales
Pan Fish Enchilada
Pan Ground Beef Enchilada
Pan Ground Beef Mini Burrito
Pan Ground Beef Mini Chimichangas
Pan Pork Tamales
Pan Quesadilla
Pan Refried Beans
Pan Rice
Pan Salad
Pan Shredded Beef Enchilada
Pan Shredded Beef Mini Burrito
Pan Shredded Beef Mini Chimichangas
Pan Shrimp Enchilada
Pan Steak Enchilada
Pan Steak Mini Burrito
Pan Steak Mini Chimichangas
Pan Steak Quesadilla
Pan Vegetarian Mini Burrito
Pan Vegetarian Mini Chimichangas
Pint Black Bean
Pint Guacamole
Pint Refried Beans
Pint Rice
Pint Salsa
Pint Sour Cream
Quart Black Beans
Quart Guacamole
Quart Refried Beans
Quart Rice
Quart Salsa
Quart Sour Cream
Rental Chafing Dishes & Rack
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Front Street Cantina has been serving great Mexican cuisine for over 25 years!
15120 N Des Plaines St, Plainfield, IL 60544