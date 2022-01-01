Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Front Street Cantina - Plainfield

226 Reviews

$$

15120 N Des Plaines St

Plainfield, IL 60544

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos A La (1)
Enchiladas
Fajitas

Beginnings

Guacamole App

$11.50

Made fresh daily. Serves two to four.

Chile Con Queso

$10.00

Pepper Jack cheese with red and Jalapeno peppers.

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Monterey Jack and Chihuahaua cheeses with mushrooms, peppers and/or chorizo with flour tortillas.

Elote

$6.00

Roasted corn with mayo, cotija cheese, house-made chili powder and lime

Quesadilla Gringo App

$13.50

A 10” tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, Poblano peppers, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Nachos Grande

$12.50

Tortilla chips smothered with cheddar cheese, onions, sour cream, beans, tomatoes, black olives with ground beef, chicken or shredded beef.

Mexican Pizza

$11.00

Chorizo sausage, ham, onions, Jalapeno peppers, mushrooms and/or black olives toppings on a grilled flour tortilla.

Taquitos

$13.00

Six deep-fried cream cheese-filled Jalapeno peppers.

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

1 bag of chips and 1 salsa complimentary with all to go orders. If additional are needed please add.

Tostada Nacho

$12.50

Walking Taco

$6.00

Small Nacho Special

Salads

Taco Salad

$14.00

A flour tortilla basket filled with lettuce, refried beans, black olives, onions, choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef and topped with cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.

Dinner Salad

$6.00

A lettuce blend served with cheddar cheese, tomato, black olives and red onions.

Fajita Salad

$15.00

A blended lettuce topped with onions, red bell peppers, green bell peppers and mushrooms. With your choice of chicken, steak, shrimp, or Portabella mushroom

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$17.00

Sandwiches

Half-pound Angus steak burger. Garnished with lettuce and tomato. Add Jalapeno, onions and/or mushrooms. Served with Fries

Fajita Sandwich

$13.00

Tender chicken or steak served on a toasted French roll with roasted bell peppers, beans, onions and spicy Verde sauce. Served with French Fries

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.00

Tender grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and cheese garnished with avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with French Fries

Gringo Angus Steak Burger

$11.50

Half-pound Angus steak burger. Garnished with lettuce and tomato. Add Jalapeno, onions and/or mushrooms. Served with Fries

Chicken Campos Torta

$13.50

Steak Torta

$14.50

Quesdilla Entree

Quesadilla

$15.00

A 10” tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, Poblano peppers, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and black beans

Chorizo

$15.00

Ques Ck /Spinach

$15.00

Tacos

Tacos Fst

$14.00

Shredded beef, chicken or ground beef with lettuce, cheese and tomato in doubled corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.

Tacos Mex

$16.50

Spicy sauteed steak or chicken prepared with cilantro and onion with Verde sauce served with corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans

Tacos Campos

$16.50

Grilled Chicken or steak sautéed in a ranchero sauce family style with chopped onion, cilantro and verde sauce with corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans

Tacos Stk

$16.00

Grilled steak, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with flour tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.

Tacos Cod

$16.50

Red cabbage, red onion, cilantro, Monterey Jack cheese, creamy chili and guacamole sauce on flour tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.

Tacos Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on flour tortillas with tangy guacamole sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

Tacos Mahi Mahi

$17.00

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.50

Roasted pork simmered in Guajillo pepper sauce, topped with cilantro, chopped onion and Verde sauce. Served with corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans

Tacos Veggie

$13.00

Avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chicken Fajita Tacos

$14.50

Tacos Carnitas

$16.00

2 Tacos Combination

$10.00

Mix and match any 2 tacos from our menu. Price depends on selection made.

Burritos

Burrito Fajito

$15.00

Fajitas in a lightly grilled flour tortilla with refried beans.

Macho Burrito

$18.00

Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed in a 13” flour tortilla. Served with rice and black beans

Burrito VEG

$11.00

A burrito filled with mushrooms, onions, Poblano peppers, cheese and refried beans, baked with cheese on top. Black olives, onions and tomato topping. Served with refried beans and rice.

Burrito

$15.00

Baked tortilla with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomato, and green onions. Served with rice and black beans..

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$16.50

Two enchiladas with choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or cheese topped with cheese and scallions. Served with rice and black beans.

Enchilada Combo

$16.50

Mix and Match any two enchiladas with choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, spinach, steak, Poblano or Monterey Jack cheese topped with cheese and scallions. Served with rice and black beans.

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$12.00

Tostadas

Tostada

$11.00

A crispy flat corn tortilla with shredded beef, chicken or ground beef covered with beans, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and topped with sour cream. Served with rice and black beans.

Carnitas Tostada

$12.00

Dinner Entrees

Fajitas

$19.50

Grilled with red and green peppers, onions and seasonings. Served with rice and black beans.

Pedro Pollo

$18.00

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions and mushrooms sauteed in a spicy sauce and served on rice (beans not included).

Yucatecan Red Pork

$18.00

Roasted pork tenderloin in a bold Guajillo/Arbol chili sauce topped with cilantro and radishes. Served with refried Pinto beans, rice and flour tortillas.

Chicken Picado

$18.00

Seasoned chicken sauteed with onion, tomato, green and red bell pepper topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with refried Pinto Beans.

Shrimp Ranchero

$20.00

Shrimp sauteed in a ranchero sauce with scallions and bell peppers. Served with flour tortillas.

Carne Asada Suiza

$22.00

Dinner Combinations

Baja - Taco, Chimichanga & Enchilada

$20.00

Served with rice and black beans

Chihuahua - Taco & Chimichanga

$16.00

Served with rice and black beans

Durango - Taco, Burrito & Enchilada

$20.00

Served with rice and black beans

Mazatlan - Burrito & Enchilada

$16.00

Served with rice and black beans

Puebla - Chimichanga & Enchilada

$16.00

Served with rice and black beans

Tampico - Tostada & Enchilada

$16.00

Served with rice and black beans

Tijuana - Taco & Burrito

$16.00

Served with rice and black beans

Veracruz - Taco, Enchilada & Tostada

$20.00

Served with rice and black beans

Zacatecas - Taco & Enchilada

$16.00

Served with rice and black beans

Flautas

Chicken Flauta

$15.00

Sh Beef Flauta

$15.00

1 Chix/1 Sh Beef Flauta

$15.00

Kids Choices

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

A 6” flour tortilla packed with Monterey Jack cheese.

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.50

Served with fries and barbeque sauce.

Kids Macroni & Cheese

$7.50

Kraft brand macaroni and cheese.

KidsTaco

$7.50

Ground beef, chicken or shredded beef filled taco with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla. Served with rice.

Kids Burrito

$7.50

Ground beef, chicken, shredded beef or bean filling in a flour tortilla with melted cheese on top.

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

A ¼ pound lean ground beef patty served with fries.

Sides

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Guacamole

$1.99

Side Refried Beans

$1.50

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Queso

$4.00

Side Rice & Beans

$3.00

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Cheddar Cheese

$0.99

Side Verde

$0.95

Side Jack Cheese

$0.99

Side Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Side Ranchero

$0.95

Side Mole

$0.95

Side Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Black Beans

$1.50

Side Chihua Cheese

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Side Grilled Onions

$3.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$4.50

Side Grilled Steak

$4.00

Side Chili Sauce

$1.00

Side Guac Sauce

$0.95

Side Grilled Jalap

$0.50

Chihuahua Chz Said

$1.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Said Portabella

$3.00

Big Bag Chips

$6.50

Said Chorizo

$4.00

A La Carte

Burrito A La

$8.00

Burrito Fajito A La Carte

$8.00

Chimichanga A La

$8.00

Enchilada (1)

$6.00

Flauta A La (1)

$5.50

Macho A La

$9.00

Choice of any meat with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed in a 13” flour tortilla.

Tacos A La (1)

$4.00

Tostada A La

$6.00

A crispy flat corn tortilla with your choice of meat covered with beans, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and topped with sour cream.

Ckn Mole Ench

$6.00

2 Ckn Mole Ench

$10.00

Taco Carnitas

$6.00

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Chicken breast and three types of beans in a flavorful broth topped with tortilla stips and cilantro. Add cheese upon request.

Chili

$6.50

Ground beef, kidney beans, and onions.

Catering Food

Catering 36 Wings

$30.50

Catering 72 Wings

$61.00

Catering Bag of Chips

$5.00

Catering Chicken Fajitas

$195.00

Catering Chicken Taco Bar

$125.00

Catering Ground Beef Taco Bar

$125.00

Catering Porto Fajitas

$195.00

Catering Shredded Beef Taco Bar

$125.00

Catering Shrimp Fajitas

$225.00

Catering Shrimp Taco Bar

$165.00

Catering Steak Fajitas

$215.00

Catering Steak Taco Bar

$150.00

Catering Tortillas (6)

$1.25

Catering 1/2 Chk 1/2 Stk Fajita Bar

$167.00

Sunday Funday 10 for $30

$30.00

1/2 Pan Black Beans

$13.00

1/2 Pan Cheese Enchilada

$59.50

1/2 Pan Chicken Enchilada

$59.50

1/2 Pan Chicken Mini Burrito

$35.00

1/2 Pan Chicken Mini Chimichanga

$35.00

1/2 Pan Chicken Quesadilla

$44.50

1/2 Pan Chicken Taco Meat

$53.50

1/2 Pan Chicken Tamales

$53.50

1/2 Pan Chili Con Queso

$30.00

1/2 Pan Fish Enchilada

$71.50

1/2 Pan Ground Beef Enchilada

$59.50

1/2 Pan Ground Beef Mini Burrito

$35.00

1/2 Pan Ground Beef Mini Chimichanga

$35.00

1/2 Pan Ground Beef Taco Meat

$53.50

1/2 Pan Quesadilla

$34.50

1/2 Pan Refried Beans

$13.00

1/2 Pan Rice

$13.00

1/2 Pan Salad

$21.00

1/2 Pan Shredded Beef Enchilada

$59.50

1/2 Pan Shredded Beef Mini Burrito

$35.00

1/2 Pan Shredded Beef Mini Chimichangas

$35.00

1/2 Pan Shredded Beef Taco Beef

$53.50

1/2 Pan Shrimp Enchilada

$71.50

1/2 Pan Steak Enchilada

$71.50

1/2 Pan Steak Mini Burrito

$42.50

1/2 Pan Steak Mini Chimichanga

$42.50

1/2 Pan Steak Quesadilla

$44.50

1/2 Pan Steak Taco Meat

$62.50

1/2 Pan Vegetarian Mini Burrito

$35.00

1/2 Pan Vegetarian Mini Chimichanga

$35.00

Pan Black Beans

$26.00

Pan Cheese Enchilada

$119.00

Pan Chicken Enchilada

$119.00

Pan Chicken Mini Burrito

$99.00

Pan Chicken Mini Chimichangas

$99.00

Pan Chicken Quesadilla

$89.00

Pan Chicken Tamales

$107.00

Pan Fish Enchilada

$143.00

Pan Ground Beef Enchilada

$119.00

Pan Ground Beef Mini Burrito

$99.00

Pan Ground Beef Mini Chimichangas

$99.00

Pan Pork Tamales

$107.00

Pan Quesadilla

$69.00

Pan Refried Beans

$26.00

Pan Rice

$26.00

Pan Salad

$42.00

Pan Shredded Beef Enchilada

$119.00

Pan Shredded Beef Mini Burrito

$99.00

Pan Shredded Beef Mini Chimichangas

$99.00

Pan Shrimp Enchilada

$143.00

Pan Steak Enchilada

$143.00

Pan Steak Mini Burrito

$135.00

Pan Steak Mini Chimichangas

$135.00

Pan Steak Quesadilla

$89.00

Pan Vegetarian Mini Burrito

$99.00

Pan Vegetarian Mini Chimichangas

$70.00

Pint Black Bean

$3.00

Pint Guacamole

$7.50

Pint Refried Beans

$3.00

Pint Rice

$3.00

Pint Salsa

$3.75

Pint Sour Cream

$5.00

Quart Black Beans

$5.50

Quart Guacamole

$14.00

Quart Refried Beans

$5.50

Quart Rice

$5.50

Quart Salsa

$6.50

Quart Sour Cream

$9.50

Rental Chafing Dishes & Rack

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Front Street Cantina has been serving great Mexican cuisine for over 25 years!

Website

Location

15120 N Des Plaines St, Plainfield, IL 60544

Directions

Gallery
Front Street Cantina image
Front Street Cantina image
Front Street Cantina image
Front Street Cantina image

