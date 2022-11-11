Front Street Diner 1190 W Front St
No reviews yet
1190 W Front St
Monroe, MI 48161
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast Favorites
Hungry Man
3 Eggs, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Choice of Hashbrowns, Homefries, or Pancakes, Choice of toast
Eggs and Toast
2 Eggs, Toast
Eggs, Meat, and Toast
2 Eggs, Choice of Meat, Toast
Eggs, Potatoes, Toast
2 Eggs, Choice of Hashbrowns, Homefries, or Pancakes, Toast
Eggs, Meat, Potatoes, Toast
2 Eggs, Choice of Meat, Choice of Hashbrown, Homefries, or Pancakes, Toast
Country Fried Steak
2 Eggs, Choice of Hashbrowns, Homefries, or Pancakes, Toast
NY Steak and Eggs
2 Eggs, Choice of Hashbrowns, Homefries, or Pancakes, Toast
Chopped Steak and Eggs
2 Eggs, Choice of Hashbrowns, Homefries, or Pancakes, Toast
Full Biscuits and Gravy
2 Biscuits and Sausage Gravy
1/2 Biscuit and Gravy
1 Biscuit and Sausage Gravy
Breakfast Wrap
Eggs, Meat, Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs, Meat, Cheese, Choice of Toast
Breakfast Omelettes
Plain Oml
Cheese Oml
American, Swiss, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Feta
Meat & Cheese Oml
Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
Philly Oml
Steak, Green pepper, Onion, Swiss
Hawaiian Oml
Ham, Onion, Green pepper, Pineapple, Mozzarella
Chicken & Cheese Oml
Chicken, Choice of cheese
Meat Lovers Oml
Bacon, Ham, Sausage and American
Western Oml
Ham, Onion, Green pepper, American
Farmers Oml
Ham, Onion, Green pepper, American, 1/2 Hashbrowns inside
Country Oml
Sausage, Onion, Green pepper, Hasbrowns, Gravy
Ultimate Oml
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Green pepper, Onion, Cheese
Spinach & Feta Oml
Spinach, Feta
Greek Oml
Gyro, Tomato, Onion, Feta
Vegetarian Oml
Tomato, Green pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Cheese
Mexican Oml
Ground beef, Green pepper, Onion, Cheddar, Homemade chili
Mushroom & Swiss Oml
Mushroom, Swiss
From the Grill
Pancakes
Pancakes & Meat
Bacon, Ham, or Sauasge
French Toast
French Toast & Meat
Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
Raisin French Toast
Raisin French Toast & Meat
Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
1/2 Pancakes
1/2 Pancakes & Meat
Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
Specialty French Toast
Specialty French Toast & meat
Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
1/2 French Toast
1/2 French Toast & Meat
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Silver Dollar Pancakes & Meat
Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
Specialty Pancakes
CC, BAN, STRAW, BLUE, PECAN
Specialty Pancakes & Meat
CC, BAN, STRAW, BLUE, PECAN, Choice of meat
Belgian Waffle
Belgian Waffle & Meat
Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
Specialty Waffle
Specialty Waffle & Meat
French Toast Club
1/2 Raisin French Toast
1/2 Raisin French Toast & Meat
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Meat
Homemade CBH
Bagel
Bagel & CC
Can CBH
Sausage Gravy
Toast
White, Wheat, or Rye
Specialty Toast
EM, RAISIN, BIS, TXS
Two Eggs
OE, OM, SC, POACH, OH, EW
Cup Oatmeal & Fruit
STRAW or BLUE
Bowl Oatmeal & Fruit
STRAW or BLUE
Potato
Hashbrowns or Homefries
Cup Grits
Bowl Grits
Cup Oatmeal
Bowl Oatmeal
Peanut Butter
Skillets
Country Skillet
Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, and Cheddar, Topped with Sausage Gravy
Hawaiian Skillet
Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, Pineapple, Mozzarella
Meat Lovers Skillet
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Cheese
Vegetarian Skillet
Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, and Mozzarella
Greek Skillet
Gyro, Tomato, Onion, Feta
Mexican Skillet
Seasoned Ground Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, and Cheddar. Topped with Homemade Chili
Ultimate Skillet
Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Green Pepper, Onion, and Cheddar
Polish Skillet
Kielbasa, Onion, Green Pepper, and Cheddar
Western Skillet
Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, and Cheese
CBH Skillet
Kids Menu
K-Mini Cheese Omelette
Mini American Cheese Omeletter Served with Toast
K-French Toast
4 Pieces of French Toast Served with Ham, Bacon, or Sausage
K-Pancakes
Tender Pancakes Served with Ham, Bacon, or Sausage
K-Breakfast
1 Egg, Choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, and Toast
K-Hot Dog
Plain Hot Dog on Bun and Fries
K-Fish and Chips
2 Pieces of Battered Alaskan Cod Served with Fries
K-Cheese Burger
Plain Cheese Burger Served with Fries
K-Chicken Strips
3 Crispy Chicken Tenders Served with Fries
K-Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese on White Bread Served with Fries
K-Grilled Bacon & Cheese
Grilled Bacon and Cheese on White Bread Served with Fries
K-Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled Ham and Cheese on White Bread Served with Fries
K-Spaghetti
Weekend Breakfast Specials
Starters
Onion Rings
Greek Nachos
Pita Chips, served with Gyro, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Feta
Sampler Platter
Wing DIngs, Chicken Tenders, Cheese Sticks, Onion Rings
Cheese Fries
Chili Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Cheese Nachos
Super Nachos
Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar
Broccoli Bites
Tater Tots
Loaded Tater Tots
Tots topped with Bacon, Cheese, and Sour Cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese, Green Pepper, Onion
Wet Burrito
Seasoned Ground Beef, Mexican Beans, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Olives, Jalapenos, Green Peppers, Cheese, Ole Sauce, Nacho Chips
Chicken Tenders
5 pieces
Wing Dings
5 pieces
Saganaki
Flaming Cheese served with Pita
Breaded Mushrooms
Cheese Sticks
5 pieces
Soups & Chili
Pitas & Wraps
Gyro
A blend of Lamb and Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, and Tzaziki Sauce
Chicken Gyro
Grilled Chicken Breast. Tomatoes, Onions, and Tzaziki Sauce
Grilled Chicken Pita
Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Swiss
Fried Chicken Pita
Fried Chicken, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Swiss
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Swiss
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Breast, Romaine. Caesar Dressing
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Club Wrap
BLT Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Beets, and Feta
Tuna Wrap
Sandwiches
BLT
BLT-A
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled Bacon & Cheese
Stacked Ham & Cheese
Slim Jim
Ham, Swiss, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Club
Super Club
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Cheese
Fish Sandwich
2 pieces of Fried Cod, Lettuce, Tomato
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Reuben
Corned Beef, Saurkraut, Swiss, on Grilled Rye
Cuban
Grilled Ham, Mustard, Pickles, Cuban Bun
BBQ Pulled Pork
Turkey Sandwich
Philly Cheese Steak
Philly Steak, Green Pepper, Onions, Swiss
Broiled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo
Chicken Salad Croissant
Chicken Salad, Tomato, Lettuce
Tuna Salad Croissant
Tuna Salad, Tomato, Lettuce
Chicken Salad Melt
Chicken Salad, Swiss, on Grilled Rye
Tuna Salad Melt
Tuna Salad, Swiss, on Grilled Rye
Patty Melt
Grilled Onion, Swiss, on Grilled Rye
Super Melt
Grilled Onion, American, Swiss, Bacon, on Grilled Rye
Corned Beef & Swiss
Corned Beef, Swiss, on Grilled Rye
Turkey Reuben
Grilled Turkey, Saurkraut, Swiss, on Grilled Rye
Burgers & Sliders
Hamburger
1/3lb Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Cheese Burger
1/3lb Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheese
Bacon Cheese Burger
1/3lb Burger, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3lb Burger, Swiss, Mushrooms
Front Street Big Burger
1/2lb Angus Burger with Green Pepper and Onion, Topped with Bacon, Cheddar, Onion, and Sweet Baby Ray's
1 Beef Slider
1/5lb Burger, Grilled Onion, Cheese, and Pickle
3 Beef Sliders
1/5lb Burger, Grilled Onion, Cheese, and Pickle
1 BBQ Slider
BBQ Pulled Pork
3 BBQ Sliders
BBQ Pulled Pork
Hot Sandwiches
Dogs
Fresh Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg
Cobb Salad
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Baby Greek Salad
Blend of Romaine and Iceburg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Beets, Olives, Feta
Small Greek Salad
Blend of Romaine and Iceburg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Beets, Olives, Feta
Large Greek Salad
Blend of Romaine and Iceburg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Beets, Olives, Feta
Chef's Salad
Ham, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Swiss and American Cheese
Tuna Salad
Fresh Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boild Egg
Taco Salad
Home Style Taco Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, Topped with Chili and Cheddar
Side Salad
Monday Lunch SP
Tuesday Lunch SP
Wednesday Lunch SP
Thursday Lunch SP
Friday Lunch SP
Senior Menu
Snr-Meatloaf
Homemade Meatloaf Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Snr-Fish and Chips
Battered Alaskan Cod Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Snr-Veal Cutlet
1 piece of Breaded Veal Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Snr-Roast Turkey
Roast Turkey, Stuffing Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Snr-Liver & Onions
Liver, Grilled Onions Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Snr-Chopped Sirloin
Seasoned Ground Sirloin Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Snr-Pork Chop
Pork Chop Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Snr-Chicken Parmesan
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Spaghetti topped with Marinera and Mozzeralla Cheese
Snr-Veal Parmesan
Breaded Veal Served with Spaghetti topped with Marinera and Mozzarella Cheese
Dinner
Roast Turkey Dinner
Roast Turkey and Stuffing Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Roast Beef Dinner
Sliced Roast Beef Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast, Smothered with Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella
Meatloaf Dinner
Hearty Slices of Homemade Meatloaf Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Chicken Tender Dinner
5 Breaded Tenders Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Wing Ding Dinner
8 Wing Dings Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Fish and Chips
3 Pieces of Battered Alaskan Cod Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Jumbo Shrimp
5 Pieces of Fried Jumbo Shrimp Served with Veggies and Potatoes
New York Strip
10oz Marinated Steak Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Chopped Sirloin
12oz Seasoned Ground Sirloin Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Pork Chops
2 Tender Pork Chops Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Veal Cutlet
2 Pieces of Breaded Veal Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Stir Fry
Sauteed Veggies Served in Soy Sauce and Teriyaki on a bed of Rice
Spaghetti
Served with Homemade Meat Sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Spaghetti topped with Marinera and Mozzeralla Cheese
Veal Parmesan
Breaded Veal Served with Spaghetti topped with Marinera and Mozzarella Cheese
Gyro Platter
Lamb and Beef Mix Served Open-Faced with Onion and Tomatoes
Beef Tips and Noodles
Tender Beef Tips Served with Onion, Mushroom, and Green Pepper in Beef Gravy
Liver & Onions
Liver, Grilled Onions Served with Veggies and Potatoes
Shrimp Basket
Goulash
Dessert
Pie
Choice of Cherry, Apple, or Coconut Cream
Hot Fudge Sundae
Strawberry Sundae
Homemade Rice Pudding
Homemade Rice Pudding Served with Cinnamon and Whipped Cream
Triple Layer Chocolate Cake
Milkshake
Choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, of Strawberrt
Ice Cream
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Cheese Cake
Giant Banana Split
3 Large Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Sprinkles, Chocolate Chips, Banana, Pineapple, and Strawberries
Brownie Sundae
Warm Homemade Brownie Topped with Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce
Strawberry Short Cake
Carrot Cake
Sides
Fresh Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg
Cobb Salad
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Baby Greek Salad
Blend of Romaine and Iceburg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Beets, Olives, Feta
Small Greek Salad
Blend of Romaine and Iceburg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Beets, Olives, Feta
Large Greek Salad
Blend of Romaine and Iceburg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Beets, Olives, Feta
Chef's Salad
Ham, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Swiss and American Cheese
Tuna Salad
Fresh Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boild Egg
Taco Salad
Home Style Taco Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, Topped with Chili and Cheddar
Extra Dressing
Beverages
Coffee or Hot Tea
Pepsi Products
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Mugs Root Beer, Sierra Mist, Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea, Lemonade
Home Brewed Iced Tea
Large Milk
Chocolate or Whole White Milk
Small Milk
Chocolate or Whole White Milk
Large Juice
Apple, Orange, Tomato, Cranberry
Small Juice
Apple, Orange, Tomato, Cranberry
Hot Chocolate
Vanilla Cappucino
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1190 W Front St, Monroe, MI 48161
Photos coming soon!