Front Street Diner 1190 W Front St

Breakfast Favorites

Hungry Man

$9.99

3 Eggs, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Choice of Hashbrowns, Homefries, or Pancakes, Choice of toast

Eggs and Toast

$2.49

2 Eggs, Toast

Eggs, Meat, and Toast

$5.29

2 Eggs, Choice of Meat, Toast

Eggs, Potatoes, Toast

$4.99

2 Eggs, Choice of Hashbrowns, Homefries, or Pancakes, Toast

Eggs, Meat, Potatoes, Toast

$5.99

2 Eggs, Choice of Meat, Choice of Hashbrown, Homefries, or Pancakes, Toast

Country Fried Steak

$10.49

2 Eggs, Choice of Hashbrowns, Homefries, or Pancakes, Toast

NY Steak and Eggs

$12.99

2 Eggs, Choice of Hashbrowns, Homefries, or Pancakes, Toast

Chopped Steak and Eggs

$9.99

2 Eggs, Choice of Hashbrowns, Homefries, or Pancakes, Toast

Full Biscuits and Gravy

$5.79

2 Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

1/2 Biscuit and Gravy

$3.69

1 Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

Breakfast Wrap

$4.99

Eggs, Meat, Cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Eggs, Meat, Cheese, Choice of Toast

Breakfast Omelettes

Plain Oml

$4.99

Cheese Oml

$5.99

American, Swiss, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Feta

Meat & Cheese Oml

$7.99

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

Philly Oml

$9.99

Steak, Green pepper, Onion, Swiss

Hawaiian Oml

$8.49

Ham, Onion, Green pepper, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Chicken & Cheese Oml

$8.49

Chicken, Choice of cheese

Meat Lovers Oml

$9.49

Bacon, Ham, Sausage and American

Western Oml

$7.99

Ham, Onion, Green pepper, American

Farmers Oml

$8.49

Ham, Onion, Green pepper, American, 1/2 Hashbrowns inside

Country Oml

$9.49

Sausage, Onion, Green pepper, Hasbrowns, Gravy

Ultimate Oml

$9.49

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Green pepper, Onion, Cheese

Spinach & Feta Oml

$8.49

Spinach, Feta

Greek Oml

$8.99

Gyro, Tomato, Onion, Feta

Vegetarian Oml

$7.99

Tomato, Green pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Cheese

Mexican Oml

$8.49

Ground beef, Green pepper, Onion, Cheddar, Homemade chili

Mushroom & Swiss Oml

$7.49

Mushroom, Swiss

From the Grill

Pancakes

$5.49

Pancakes & Meat

$7.99

Bacon, Ham, or Sauasge

French Toast

$6.49

French Toast & Meat

$8.99

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

Raisin French Toast

$5.99

Raisin French Toast & Meat

$7.99

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

1/2 Pancakes

$3.99

1/2 Pancakes & Meat

$6.49

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

Specialty French Toast

$8.49

Specialty French Toast & meat

$9.49

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

1/2 French Toast

$5.49

1/2 French Toast & Meat

$7.99

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.49

Silver Dollar Pancakes & Meat

$7.49

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

Specialty Pancakes

$5.99

CC, BAN, STRAW, BLUE, PECAN

Specialty Pancakes & Meat

$8.99

CC, BAN, STRAW, BLUE, PECAN, Choice of meat

Belgian Waffle

$6.99

Belgian Waffle & Meat

$8.99

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

Specialty Waffle

$7.49

Specialty Waffle & Meat

$9.49

French Toast Club

$7.99

1/2 Raisin French Toast

$4.99

1/2 Raisin French Toast & Meat

$7.49

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast Meat

$2.99

Homemade CBH

$5.99

Bagel

$2.29

Bagel & CC

$2.49

Can CBH

$3.49

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Toast

$1.49

White, Wheat, or Rye

Specialty Toast

$2.49

EM, RAISIN, BIS, TXS

Two Eggs

$1.79

OE, OM, SC, POACH, OH, EW

Cup Oatmeal & Fruit

$2.99

STRAW or BLUE

Bowl Oatmeal & Fruit

$4.49

STRAW or BLUE

Potato

$1.99

Hashbrowns or Homefries

Cup Grits

$1.99

Bowl Grits

$3.49

Cup Oatmeal

$1.99

Bowl Oatmeal

$3.49

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Skillets

Country Skillet

$10.49

Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, and Cheddar, Topped with Sausage Gravy

Hawaiian Skillet

$8.99

Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Meat Lovers Skillet

$9.99

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Cheese

Vegetarian Skillet

$8.99

Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, and Mozzarella

Greek Skillet

$9.49

Gyro, Tomato, Onion, Feta

Mexican Skillet

$9.49

Seasoned Ground Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, and Cheddar. Topped with Homemade Chili

Ultimate Skillet

$10.49

Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Green Pepper, Onion, and Cheddar

Polish Skillet

$9.99

Kielbasa, Onion, Green Pepper, and Cheddar

Western Skillet

$8.99

Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, and Cheese

CBH Skillet

$8.99

Kids Menu

K-Mini Cheese Omelette

$5.99

Mini American Cheese Omeletter Served with Toast

K-French Toast

$5.49

4 Pieces of French Toast Served with Ham, Bacon, or Sausage

K-Pancakes

$4.49

Tender Pancakes Served with Ham, Bacon, or Sausage

K-Breakfast

$3.20

1 Egg, Choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, and Toast

K-Hot Dog

$4.99

Plain Hot Dog on Bun and Fries

K-Fish and Chips

$6.99

2 Pieces of Battered Alaskan Cod Served with Fries

K-Cheese Burger

$5.29

Plain Cheese Burger Served with Fries

K-Chicken Strips

$5.49

3 Crispy Chicken Tenders Served with Fries

K-Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Grilled Cheese on White Bread Served with Fries

K-Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Bacon and Cheese on White Bread Served with Fries

K-Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese on White Bread Served with Fries

K-Spaghetti

$5.99

Weekend Breakfast Specials

Waffle & Meat

$7.99

French Toast Club

$7.49

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$9.99

BG w/2 Eggs

$6.99

Starters

Onion Rings

$4.75

Greek Nachos

$6.99

Pita Chips, served with Gyro, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Feta

Sampler Platter

$7.99

Wing DIngs, Chicken Tenders, Cheese Sticks, Onion Rings

Cheese Fries

$3.49

Chili Fries

$4.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Cheese Nachos

$4.95

Super Nachos

$5.99

Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar

Broccoli Bites

$5.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Loaded Tater Tots

$4.99

Tots topped with Bacon, Cheese, and Sour Cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49

Cheese, Green Pepper, Onion

Wet Burrito

$8.99

Seasoned Ground Beef, Mexican Beans, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Olives, Jalapenos, Green Peppers, Cheese, Ole Sauce, Nacho Chips

Chicken Tenders

$6.75

5 pieces

Wing Dings

$6.75

5 pieces

Saganaki

$8.49

Flaming Cheese served with Pita

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

5 pieces

Soups & Chili

Cup Soup

$2.50

Bowl Soup

$3.50

Cup Coney Chili

$2.99

Bowl Coney Chili

$3.99

Cup Homemade Chili

$3.99

Bowl Homemeade Chili

$4.99

Quart Soup

$8.50

Quart Homemade Chili

$9.50

Pitas & Wraps

Gyro

$7.99

A blend of Lamb and Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, and Tzaziki Sauce

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast. Tomatoes, Onions, and Tzaziki Sauce

Grilled Chicken Pita

$7.49

Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Swiss

Fried Chicken Pita

$7.49

Fried Chicken, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Swiss

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Swiss

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.49

Chicken Breast, Romaine. Caesar Dressing

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$5.49

Club Wrap

$7.49

BLT Wrap

$5.99

Veggie Wrap

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Beets, and Feta

Tuna Wrap

$6.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.95

BLT-A

$6.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.49

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$5.49

Stacked Ham & Cheese

$6.29

Slim Jim

$7.99

Ham, Swiss, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Club

$6.99

Super Club

$8.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Cheese

Fish Sandwich

$8.49

2 pieces of Fried Cod, Lettuce, Tomato

Tuna Sandwich

$6.49

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Reuben

$9.00

Corned Beef, Saurkraut, Swiss, on Grilled Rye

Cuban

$9.49

Grilled Ham, Mustard, Pickles, Cuban Bun

BBQ Pulled Pork

$6.99

Turkey Sandwich

$7.49

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99

Philly Steak, Green Pepper, Onions, Swiss

Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.99

Chicken Salad, Tomato, Lettuce

Tuna Salad Croissant

$7.99

Tuna Salad, Tomato, Lettuce

Chicken Salad Melt

$7.49

Chicken Salad, Swiss, on Grilled Rye

Tuna Salad Melt

$6.99

Tuna Salad, Swiss, on Grilled Rye

Patty Melt

$6.99

Grilled Onion, Swiss, on Grilled Rye

Super Melt

$7.99

Grilled Onion, American, Swiss, Bacon, on Grilled Rye

Corned Beef & Swiss

$7.99

Corned Beef, Swiss, on Grilled Rye

Turkey Reuben

$7.49

Grilled Turkey, Saurkraut, Swiss, on Grilled Rye

Burgers & Sliders

Hamburger

$5.99

1/3lb Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Cheese Burger

$6.49

1/3lb Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheese

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.49

1/3lb Burger, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.99

1/3lb Burger, Swiss, Mushrooms

Front Street Big Burger

$9.99

1/2lb Angus Burger with Green Pepper and Onion, Topped with Bacon, Cheddar, Onion, and Sweet Baby Ray's

1 Beef Slider

$2.50

1/5lb Burger, Grilled Onion, Cheese, and Pickle

3 Beef Sliders

$5.99

1/5lb Burger, Grilled Onion, Cheese, and Pickle

1 BBQ Slider

$2.50

BBQ Pulled Pork

3 BBQ Sliders

$5.99

BBQ Pulled Pork

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Roast Beef on White Bread, Mashed Potates, Veggies

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey on White Bread, Mashed Potatoes, Veggies

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.99

Homemade Meatloaf on White Bread, Mashed Potatoes, Veggies

Dogs

Coney

$2.49

Hot Dog Topped with Coney Chili and Onions

Plain Hot Dog

$1.99

Coney Special

$3.49

Hot Dog Topped with Seasoned Ground Beef and Onion

Loose Burger

$2.99

Hot Dog Bun stuffed with Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped with Onion

Fresh Salad

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$10.25

Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg

Caesar Salad

$6.75

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Baby Greek Salad

$3.99

Blend of Romaine and Iceburg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Beets, Olives, Feta

Small Greek Salad

$6.99

Blend of Romaine and Iceburg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Beets, Olives, Feta

Large Greek Salad

$7.99

Blend of Romaine and Iceburg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Beets, Olives, Feta

Chef's Salad

$9.99

Ham, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Swiss and American Cheese

Tuna Salad

$9.49

Fresh Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Boild Egg

Taco Salad

$9.49

Home Style Taco Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Onions, Topped with Chili and Cheddar

Side Salad

$2.49

Monday Lunch SP

Blt and ff

$7.49

Cheese burger and ff

$7.49

Gyro and ff

$9.49

Super melt and ff

$9.49

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.49

Tuesday Lunch SP

Mushroom swiss burger and ff

$8.49

Tuna wrap and ff

$8.49

2 coneys and ff

$6.49

Stacked Ham and ff

$7.79

Smothered chix pita and ff

$10.49

Wednesday Lunch SP

Gyro and baby greek

$10.49

Reuben and ff

$9.99

Tuna Melt and ff

$8.49

Blt Wrap and ff

$7.49

Chicken Salad Melt and ff

$8.99

Thursday Lunch SP

LG Greek w/ gyro

$10.49

Super melt and ff

$8.99

Philly and ff

$9.99

Cuban and ff

$9.99

Goulash

$9.99

Friday Lunch SP

Fish Sandwich and ff

$9.49

Tuna wrap and ff

$7.99

2pc. Fish and Mac

$9.99

2pc. Fish and ff

$9.49

Gyro and baby greek

$9.99

Senior Menu

Snr-Meatloaf

$8.99

Homemade Meatloaf Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Snr-Fish and Chips

$8.99

Battered Alaskan Cod Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Snr-Veal Cutlet

$8.99

1 piece of Breaded Veal Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Snr-Roast Turkey

$8.99

Roast Turkey, Stuffing Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Snr-Liver & Onions

$8.99

Liver, Grilled Onions Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Snr-Chopped Sirloin

$8.99

Seasoned Ground Sirloin Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Snr-Pork Chop

$8.99

Pork Chop Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Snr-Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Spaghetti topped with Marinera and Mozzeralla Cheese

Snr-Veal Parmesan

$8.99

Breaded Veal Served with Spaghetti topped with Marinera and Mozzarella Cheese

Dinner

Roast Turkey Dinner

$9.99

Roast Turkey and Stuffing Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Roast Beef Dinner

$10.49

Sliced Roast Beef Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Breast, Smothered with Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella

Meatloaf Dinner

$9.99

Hearty Slices of Homemade Meatloaf Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Chicken Tender Dinner

$10.99

5 Breaded Tenders Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Wing Ding Dinner

$11.99

8 Wing Dings Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Fish and Chips

$11.99

3 Pieces of Battered Alaskan Cod Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Jumbo Shrimp

$10.49

5 Pieces of Fried Jumbo Shrimp Served with Veggies and Potatoes

New York Strip

$13.99

10oz Marinated Steak Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Chopped Sirloin

$11.49

12oz Seasoned Ground Sirloin Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Pork Chops

$10.99

2 Tender Pork Chops Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Veal Cutlet

$9.99

2 Pieces of Breaded Veal Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Stir Fry

$8.49

Sauteed Veggies Served in Soy Sauce and Teriyaki on a bed of Rice

Spaghetti

$10.45

Served with Homemade Meat Sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Spaghetti topped with Marinera and Mozzeralla Cheese

Veal Parmesan

$11.99

Breaded Veal Served with Spaghetti topped with Marinera and Mozzarella Cheese

Gyro Platter

$10.99

Lamb and Beef Mix Served Open-Faced with Onion and Tomatoes

Beef Tips and Noodles

$11.99

Tender Beef Tips Served with Onion, Mushroom, and Green Pepper in Beef Gravy

Liver & Onions

$10.99

Liver, Grilled Onions Served with Veggies and Potatoes

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Goulash

$9.99

Dessert

Pie

$3.99

Choice of Cherry, Apple, or Coconut Cream

Hot Fudge Sundae

$2.49

Strawberry Sundae

$2.49

Homemade Rice Pudding

$2.49

Homemade Rice Pudding Served with Cinnamon and Whipped Cream

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

$4.29

Milkshake

$3.99

Choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, of Strawberrt

Ice Cream

$1.99

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.49

Cheese Cake

$4.49

Giant Banana Split

$6.99

3 Large Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Sprinkles, Chocolate Chips, Banana, Pineapple, and Strawberries

Brownie Sundae

$3.99

Warm Homemade Brownie Topped with Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce

Strawberry Short Cake

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.29

Broccoli

$2.99

Mashed or Baked Potato

$2.29

Pita Bread and Tzaziki

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.29

Apple Sauce

$2.29

Rice Pilaf

$1.99

Pita Bread

$1.59

Tater Tots

$2.99

French Fries

$2.29

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Beverages

Coffee or Hot Tea

$2.49

Pepsi Products

$2.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Mugs Root Beer, Sierra Mist, Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea, Lemonade

Home Brewed Iced Tea

$2.00

Large Milk

$3.49

Chocolate or Whole White Milk

Small Milk

$2.49

Chocolate or Whole White Milk

Large Juice

$3.25

Apple, Orange, Tomato, Cranberry

Small Juice

$2.25

Apple, Orange, Tomato, Cranberry

Hot Chocolate

$2.69

Vanilla Cappucino

$2.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1190 W Front St, Monroe, MI 48161

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Search popular restaurants
Map
