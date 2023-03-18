Front Street Steakhouse Lounge & General Store Ogallala
792 Reviews
$$
519 E 1st St
Ogallala, NE 69153
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bone In Wings
8 bone in wings tossed in sauce or on the side. Served with carrot sticks.
Boneless Chicken Wings
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded Sweet Corn Nuggets
Garlic Cheese Curds
Breaded Wisconsin deep fried cheese curds.
Jalapeno Poppers
Loaded Waffle Fries
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Large wedge of mozzarella cheese, breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with marinara or your choice of dipping sauce.
Onion Rings
Rocky Mountain Oysters
Smoked Gouda Mac Bites
Burgers & Sandwiches
Buffalo Burger
8 oz lean grilled buffalo burger served with one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Add cheese, pepper & onion mix, jalapenos, mushrooms or bacon for an additional fee.
Buffalo Chicken and Ranch Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing on Grilled Texas Toast with Cheddar Cheese
Campfire Burger
Crystal Palace Steak Sandwich
12 oz Ribeye steak grilled to order served on Texas toast and 1 side.
Front Street club
A blend of Roast Beef, Bacon and Ham piled high on Rye Toast, with Swiss and American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with 1 side.
Grilled or Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Impossible Veggie Burger
8 oz veggie burger topped with mushrooms, onions, peppers, Swiss cheese and tomato. Served with one side.
Ogallala Steak Sandwich
Shaved rib meat grilled with peppers & onions and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
Patty Melt
8 oz burger grilled Medium well with grilled onions, American & Swiss cheese on marble rye bread. Served with one side.
Ranch Hand Burger
8 oz lightly seasoned burger served with one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Add cheese, pepper & onion mix, jalapenos, mushrooms or bacon for an additional fee.
Rancher Burger
two 8 oz grilled beef burgers served with one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Add cheese, pepper & onion mix, jalapenos, mushrooms or bacon for an additional fee.
Rueben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on marble rye bread. Served with one side
BLT
Entree's
Hamburger Steak
12 oz, grilled hamburger steak. Grilled to order, served with 2 sides.
Chicken Fried Steak
8 ounce hand pounded tenderized steak, double breaded in buttermilk and our signature seasoned flour breading. Deep fried to perfection, served with country peppered gravy and 2 sides.
Chicken Fried Chicken
8 oz hand pounded chicken breast, double breaded in buttermilk and our signature seasoned flour breading. Deep fried to perfection, served with country peppered gravy and 2 sides.
Smothered Chicken Breast
8 oz. grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese. Served with 2 sides.
Rocky Mountain Oyster Dinner
A good portion of sliced bull fries, served with 2 sides and cocktail sauce.
Kids Meals
Kids Chicken Strips
2 breaded chicken strips, served with toast and one side
Mini Corn Dogs
Breaded mini corn dogs, served with 1 side.
Hot Dog
Grilled 1/4 pound hot dog served with 1 side.
Grilled Cheese
Traditional Grilled cheese on Texas Toast served with 1 side.
Kids Hamburger
Grilled hamburger cooked to desired temperature and served with 1 side.
Kids Cheeseburger
Grilled hamburger to temperature, with choice of cheese and served with 1 side.
Light Meals
Grilled Steak Tips
8 ounce Flat Iron Steak cubed and cooked to desired temperature, served with 1 side and small salad.
Breaded Chicken Strips
Breaded Chicken Strips served with one side and small salad.
Shrimp Basket
Three Jumbo breaded fantail shrimp, served with one side and small salad
6oz. New York Steak
6 ounce New York Steak cooked to desired temperature, served with one side and a small salad.
Grilled Chicken Breast
8 ounce grilled chicken breast served with one side and small salad.
Fish & Chips
Hot Beef Sandwich
Salads & Such
Seafood
Fish N Chips
Generous breaded Pollock fillet served with your choice of fries.
Shrimp Dinner
Five jumbo breaded fantail shrimp served with 2 sides.
Surf and Turf
Three Jumbo Fantail Shrimp served with your choice of 12 ounce Ribeye or New York Steak cooked as desired. Served with 2 sides and cocktail sauce. Prime Rib is only available on Friday or Saturdays after 5:00pm Mtn
Grilled Salmon
Sides
Baked Beans Side
Cottage Cheese
Hash Browns
Kid Fries Side
Mac & Cheese
Mash Potatoes
Side Salad
Steak Fries Side
Sweet Potato Fries Side
Vegetable of the day
Waffle Fries
Bowl of Soup
Extra Gravy
Extra Salad Dressing
Steaks
12 oz Ribeye Steak
12 oz hand cut marbled ribeye steak, aged and lightly seasoned for the best taste and tenderness. Served with 2 sides
12 oz New York Steak
12 ounce New York Steak, hand cut, aged and lightly seasoned. Served with 2 sides.
Flat Iron Steak
8 ounce Flat Iron Steak, lightly seasoned and grilled to desired temperature. Served with 2 sides.
6 oz New York Steak
6 ounce New York Steak, hand cut, lightly seasoned and grilled to desired temperature. Served with 2 sides.
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Enjoy in the comfort of your home or a cozy 1800's style cafe and bar.
