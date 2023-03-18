Front Street Steakhouse Lounge & General Store imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses

Front Street Steakhouse Lounge & General Store Ogallala

792 Reviews

$$

519 E 1st St

Ogallala, NE 69153

Popular Items

Ogallala Steak Sandwich
Mini Corn Dogs
Rancher Burger


Appetizers

Bone In Wings

Bone In Wings

$13.00

8 bone in wings tossed in sauce or on the side. Served with carrot sticks.

Boneless Chicken Wings

$7.00+

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.00
Breaded Sweet Corn Nuggets

Breaded Sweet Corn Nuggets

$9.00

Garlic Cheese Curds

$9.00

Breaded Wisconsin deep fried cheese curds.

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Loaded Waffle Fries

$10.00
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Large wedge of mozzarella cheese, breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with marinara or your choice of dipping sauce.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Rocky Mountain Oysters

$12.00

Smoked Gouda Mac Bites

$10.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Buffalo Burger

$18.00

8 oz lean grilled buffalo burger served with one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Add cheese, pepper & onion mix, jalapenos, mushrooms or bacon for an additional fee.

Buffalo Chicken and Ranch Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing on Grilled Texas Toast with Cheddar Cheese

Campfire Burger

$17.00

Crystal Palace Steak Sandwich

$31.00

12 oz Ribeye steak grilled to order served on Texas toast and 1 side.

Front Street club

$15.00

A blend of Roast Beef, Bacon and Ham piled high on Rye Toast, with Swiss and American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with 1 side.

Grilled or Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Impossible Veggie Burger

$13.00

8 oz veggie burger topped with mushrooms, onions, peppers, Swiss cheese and tomato. Served with one side.

Ogallala Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Shaved rib meat grilled with peppers & onions and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of one side.

Patty Melt

$13.00

8 oz burger grilled Medium well with grilled onions, American & Swiss cheese on marble rye bread. Served with one side.

Ranch Hand Burger

$12.00

8 oz lightly seasoned burger served with one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Add cheese, pepper & onion mix, jalapenos, mushrooms or bacon for an additional fee.

Rancher Burger

Rancher Burger

$18.00

two 8 oz grilled beef burgers served with one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Add cheese, pepper & onion mix, jalapenos, mushrooms or bacon for an additional fee.

Rueben

$15.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on marble rye bread. Served with one side

BLT

$13.00

Entree's

Hamburger Steak

$19.00

12 oz, grilled hamburger steak. Grilled to order, served with 2 sides.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$21.00

8 ounce hand pounded tenderized steak, double breaded in buttermilk and our signature seasoned flour breading. Deep fried to perfection, served with country peppered gravy and 2 sides.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$19.00

8 oz hand pounded chicken breast, double breaded in buttermilk and our signature seasoned flour breading. Deep fried to perfection, served with country peppered gravy and 2 sides.

Smothered Chicken Breast

$19.00

8 oz. grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese. Served with 2 sides.

Rocky Mountain Oyster Dinner

Rocky Mountain Oyster Dinner

$29.00

A good portion of sliced bull fries, served with 2 sides and cocktail sauce.

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

2 breaded chicken strips, served with toast and one side

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Breaded mini corn dogs, served with 1 side.

Hot Dog

$5.00

Grilled 1/4 pound hot dog served with 1 side.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Traditional Grilled cheese on Texas Toast served with 1 side.

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Grilled hamburger cooked to desired temperature and served with 1 side.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Grilled hamburger to temperature, with choice of cheese and served with 1 side.

Light Meals

Grilled Steak Tips

Grilled Steak Tips

$18.00

8 ounce Flat Iron Steak cubed and cooked to desired temperature, served with 1 side and small salad.

Breaded Chicken Strips

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Strips served with one side and small salad.

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Three Jumbo breaded fantail shrimp, served with one side and small salad

6oz. New York Steak

$16.00

6 ounce New York Steak cooked to desired temperature, served with one side and a small salad.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.00

8 ounce grilled chicken breast served with one side and small salad.

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Hot Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Salads & Such

Chef's Salad

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled Steak Salad

$17.00

House Salad

$4.00

Seafood

Fish N Chips

$15.00

Generous breaded Pollock fillet served with your choice of fries.

Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$27.00

Five jumbo breaded fantail shrimp served with 2 sides.

Surf and Turf

$43.00

Three Jumbo Fantail Shrimp served with your choice of 12 ounce Ribeye or New York Steak cooked as desired. Served with 2 sides and cocktail sauce. Prime Rib is only available on Friday or Saturdays after 5:00pm Mtn

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Sides

Baked Beans Side

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Kid Fries Side

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mash Potatoes

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Steak Fries Side

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$3.00

Vegetable of the day

$1.50

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$4.00

Extra Gravy

$0.50

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50

Steaks

12 oz Ribeye Steak

12 oz Ribeye Steak

$34.00

12 oz hand cut marbled ribeye steak, aged and lightly seasoned for the best taste and tenderness. Served with 2 sides

12 oz New York Steak

$31.00

12 ounce New York Steak, hand cut, aged and lightly seasoned. Served with 2 sides.

Flat Iron Steak

$28.00

8 ounce Flat Iron Steak, lightly seasoned and grilled to desired temperature. Served with 2 sides.

6 oz New York Steak

$21.00

6 ounce New York Steak, hand cut, lightly seasoned and grilled to desired temperature. Served with 2 sides.

Wraps

Club Wrap

$16.00

Blend of Roast Beef, Bacon, Ham, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce and tomato wrapped into a flour tortilla shell. Served with 1 side.

Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeno Ranch Wrap

$16.00

Roast Beef Wrap

$16.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy in the comfort of your home or a cozy 1800's style cafe and bar.

Website

Location

519 E 1st St, Ogallala, NE 69153

Directions

Gallery
Front Street Steakhouse Lounge & General Store image

Map
