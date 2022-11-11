Front Door Diner & Back Door Bar 3092 State Route 28
No reviews yet
3092 State Route 28
Old Forge, NY 13420
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Traditional Breakfast
2 Eggs & Toast
3 Eggs & Toast
2 Eggs, Homefries & Toast
3 Eggs, Homefries & Toast
Corned Beef Hash, 2 Eggs & Toast
Biscuits, Gravy & 2 Sausage Patties
2 Pancakes
1 Pancake
French Toast
Half Order French Toast
Breakfast Sandwich
with 2 items on your choice of Bagel, English Muffin, White, Wheat or Rye $1 each additional item
Baby Pancake
1\2 Biscuit N Gravy
Omelet's
Tomelet
Corned beef hash, mushrooms, onions, Jalapenos,peppers, and Americsn cheese
Herbivore
Spinach, onion, tomatoes, peppers and American Cheese
Carnivore
Bacon, sausage, ham and Americsn cheese
Western
Ham, peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
Create Your Own Omelet
with 2 items $1 each additional item
Breakfast Burritos
Paul Bunyan
Eggs, Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, & American cheese topped with hollandaise sauce.
Black Bearito
Eggs, black beans, guacamole & cheddar cheese served with side of salsa & sour cream.
Philly Egg Rito
Eggs, shaved steak, provolone, peppers, onions, mushrooms & side of sour cream.
Spinach Veggie Rito
Eggs, Spinach, onion, tomatoes, peppers & cheddar cheese serverd with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Maple Ridge Rito
Eggs Benedict
Skillets
Breakfast Sides
Bagel
Bagel
English Muffin
English Muffin
Side Toast
Side Toast
Ham
Ham
Bacon
Bacon
Sausage
Sausage
1 Egg
Side Egg
Corned Beef Hash
Corned Beef Hash
Home Fries
Homefries
Hash Browns
Hashbrowns
Side of Fruit
Side Fruit
Real Syrup
Side Gravy
Side Hollandaise
2 Side Eggs
1 Sausage Patty
Sd Strawberries
Side Guac
Appetizers
Chicken Wings (10)
10 Jumbo Wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with celery and Bleu Cheese
Clam Strips
served with New England style tartar sauce
Hot Feta & Artichoke Dip
served with pita slices (GF w/ corn chips)
Onion Rings
served with Honey Mustard
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara sauce
Fried Pickles
Served with ranch
Mac & Cheese Bites
Served with ranch
Chicken Tenders w/ potato wedges
Sauce available at your request
Loaded Potato Wedges
Monterey Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon & sour Cream
Hot Sauce
Burgers
Deluxe Cheeseburger
1/3 pound burger, lettuce, tomato, onion & American Cheese
The Mushswiss Burger
1/3 pound burger, mushrooms & swiss cheese
MG Burger
1/3 pound burger, bacon, bleu cheese, onion ring & cattlemen's gold
Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
1/3 pound burger, bacon, jalapenos & cheddar cheese
Plain Hamburger
1/3 pound burger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
6 oz. chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & swiss cheese
Veggie Burger
6 oz. garden burger, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
Hofmann Hot Dog
2 Hofmann Hot Dogs
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Burger Patty
Grilled Chx
Wrap City
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons & homemade caesar dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing
Italian Mix Wrap
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & italian dressing
Honey Mustard Wrap
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato
Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap
Crispy chicken, ham, honey mustard, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato
Veggie Wrap
Spinach, lettuce, tomato, black olives, onion, guacamole, cheese & mayo
Salads/Soups
Caesar Salad
fresh romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, & homemade Caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons & homemade caesar dressing
Antipasto Salad
Fresh lettuce, grape tomatos, olives, onions, pepperoncini's ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone & homemade Italian dressing
Chicken Spinach Salad
Romaine spinach mix, grilled chicken, bacon, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, black olives, red onion & homemade Italian dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Iceberg Romaine mix, crispy chicken, hot sauce, cherry tomatoes, celery, croutons & bleu cheese dressing
LG Tossed Salad
Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onion, black olives & croutons
Side Salad
Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onion, black olives & croutons
Cup of Soup
French Onion Soup
Chili
Bowl of Soup
Chili W Bread
Hot Hoagies
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone cheese
Chicken Parm Sub
Crispy chicken, red sauce & provolone cheese
Meatball Parm Sub
Meatballs, red sauce & provolone cheese
Eggplant Parm Sub
Fried eggplant, red sauce & provolone cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Crispy Chicken, wing sauce, bleu cheese, provolone, lettuce & tomato
Cheeseburger Sub
Fresh ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
International
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese served with sour cream & salsa
Steak Quesadilla
Shaved steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese served with sour cream & salsa
Spinach Veggie Quesadilla
Fresh Spinach, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese served with sour cream & salsa
Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, black beans, cheddar jack cheese served with salsa, sour cream & tortilla chips
Rice & Black Bean Bowl
Choice of meat, rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese topped w/ salsa, sour cream & guacamole
Southwest Salad
Choice of meat, over mixed greens, with cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion, black olives, jalapenos topped with salsa, sour cream & guacamole
Sandwiches
Kids Menu
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Cheese and Red Sauce
Garlic Pizza
Garlic sauce and Mozzarella
Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball & Ham
Veggie Pizza
Spinach, tomato, peppers, red onions & black olives
Chicken Wing Pizza
Bleu Cheese, hot sauce & crispy chicken strips
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Bacon, ranch & crispy chicken strips
Everything Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives
Garlic Broccoli Pizza
Garlic sauce & Broccoli
Cauliflower Pizza
Gluten free crust with choice of toppings
Pizza Wing Special
1\2 Hotel Pan Salad
Sides
Weekly Specials
Meatloaf Monday
Lasagna Tuesday
Mexican Wednesday
Hot Turkey Thursday
Fish Fry Friday
BBQ Chicken Saturday
Chicken Riggie Sunday
Hot Dog Special
Roast Beef Sandwich
Side Pasta Salad
Crabcake Sandwich
Chicken &Biscuits
Bbq Pulled Chicken
Pulled Pork
Rodeo Burger
Chili Dog
Fish No Side
Egg Salad Sandwich
Pulled Pork And Greens
Cuban
Pork & Sp Hash
Garden Chicken
Buff Mac N Cheese
Sw Burger
French Dip
Chicken Italiano
Baked Ziti
Salisbury Steak
1 Chili Dog
2 Chili Dog
Smash Burger
Honey Bbq Chx
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Great food in a relaxed atmosphere
3092 State Route 28, Old Forge, NY 13420