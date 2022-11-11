Front Door Diner & Back Door Bar 3092 State Route 28

  • Home
N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

LG Milk

$4.00

SM Milk

$3.00

LG Juice

$4.00

Sm Juice

$3.00

Kids Soda

$1.75

Red Bull

$3.00

Local Coffee

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Soda Pitcher

$10.00

Traditional Breakfast

2 Eggs & Toast

$4.50

3 Eggs & Toast

$6.00

2 Eggs, Homefries & Toast

$6.00

3 Eggs, Homefries & Toast

$7.50

Corned Beef Hash, 2 Eggs & Toast

$10.00

Biscuits, Gravy & 2 Sausage Patties

$9.00

2 Pancakes

$7.00

1 Pancake

$4.00

French Toast

$7.00

Half Order French Toast

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

with 2 items on your choice of Bagel, English Muffin, White, Wheat or Rye $1 each additional item

Baby Pancake

$2.00

1\2 Biscuit N Gravy

$4.50

Omelet's

Tomelet

$13.00

Corned beef hash, mushrooms, onions, Jalapenos,peppers, and Americsn cheese

Herbivore

$12.00

Spinach, onion, tomatoes, peppers and American Cheese

Carnivore

$12.00

Bacon, sausage, ham and Americsn cheese

Western

$12.00

Ham, peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Create Your Own Omelet

$12.00

with 2 items $1 each additional item

Breakfast Burritos

Paul Bunyan

$12.00

Eggs, Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, & American cheese topped with hollandaise sauce.

Black Bearito

$11.00

Eggs, black beans, guacamole & cheddar cheese served with side of salsa & sour cream.

Philly Egg Rito

$12.00

Eggs, shaved steak, provolone, peppers, onions, mushrooms & side of sour cream.

Spinach Veggie Rito

$11.00

Eggs, Spinach, onion, tomatoes, peppers & cheddar cheese serverd with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Maple Ridge Rito

$11.00

Eggs Benedict

Ham Benny

$11.00

English muffin topped with poached eggs, ham & hollandaise sauce.

Green Bridge Benny

$11.00

English muffin topped with poached eggs, guacamole, spinach & hollandaise sauce.

Sausage Biscuit Benny

$11.00

Buttermilk biscuit topped with poached eggs, sausage patties & homemade sausage gravy

Skillets

Fran Pan

$14.00

2 eggs to order, sausage & homemade country gravy

Omnivore Skillet

$14.00

2 eggs to order, bacon, sausage, ham, spinach, peppers, onions, tomatoes & homemade country gravy.

CBH Skillet

$14.00

2 eggs to order, corned beef hash & hollandaise sauce

Breakfast Sides

Bagel

$3.00

Bagel

English Muffin

$2.00

English Muffin

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Toast

Ham

$3.00

Ham

Bacon

$3.00

Bacon

Sausage

$3.00

Sausage

1 Egg

$1.50

Side Egg

Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Corned Beef Hash

Home Fries

$3.00

Homefries

Hash Browns

$3.50

Hashbrowns

Side of Fruit

$3.00

Side Fruit

Real Syrup

$2.00

Side Gravy

$0.65

Side Hollandaise

$0.65

2 Side Eggs

$3.00

1 Sausage Patty

$1.50

Sd Strawberries

$2.00

Side Guac

$1.00

Appetizers

Chicken Wings (10)

$14.00

10 Jumbo Wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with celery and Bleu Cheese

Clam Strips

$10.00

served with New England style tartar sauce

Hot Feta & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

served with pita slices (GF w/ corn chips)

Onion Rings

$8.00

served with Honey Mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with Marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Served with ranch

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Served with ranch

Chicken Tenders w/ potato wedges

$12.00

Sauce available at your request

Loaded Potato Wedges

$10.00

Monterey Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon & sour Cream

Hot Sauce

$8.00

Burgers

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$12.00

1/3 pound burger, lettuce, tomato, onion & American Cheese

The Mushswiss Burger

$14.00

1/3 pound burger, mushrooms & swiss cheese

MG Burger

$15.00

1/3 pound burger, bacon, bleu cheese, onion ring & cattlemen's gold

Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$14.00

1/3 pound burger, bacon, jalapenos & cheddar cheese

Plain Hamburger

$10.00

1/3 pound burger

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

6 oz. chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & swiss cheese

Veggie Burger

$12.00

6 oz. garden burger, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo

Hofmann Hot Dog

$8.00

2 Hofmann Hot Dogs

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Grilled Chx

$3.00

Wrap City

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons & homemade caesar dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing

Italian Mix Wrap

$12.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & italian dressing

Honey Mustard Wrap

$12.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken, ham, honey mustard, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Spinach, lettuce, tomato, black olives, onion, guacamole, cheese & mayo

Salads/Soups

Caesar Salad

$10.00

fresh romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, & homemade Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons & homemade caesar dressing

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Fresh lettuce, grape tomatos, olives, onions, pepperoncini's ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone & homemade Italian dressing

Chicken Spinach Salad

$14.00

Romaine spinach mix, grilled chicken, bacon, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, black olives, red onion & homemade Italian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Romaine mix, crispy chicken, hot sauce, cherry tomatoes, celery, croutons & bleu cheese dressing

LG Tossed Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onion, black olives & croutons

Side Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onion, black olives & croutons

Cup of Soup

$3.00

French Onion Soup

$5.00

Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$4.00

Chili W Bread

$8.00

Hot Hoagies

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$14.00

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone cheese

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.00

Crispy chicken, red sauce & provolone cheese

Meatball Parm Sub

$14.00

Meatballs, red sauce & provolone cheese

Eggplant Parm Sub

$14.00

Fried eggplant, red sauce & provolone cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$14.00

Crispy Chicken, wing sauce, bleu cheese, provolone, lettuce & tomato

Cheeseburger Sub

$14.00

Fresh ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

International

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese served with sour cream & salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Shaved steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese served with sour cream & salsa

Spinach Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Fresh Spinach, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese served with sour cream & salsa

Burrito

$12.00

Choice of meat, rice, black beans, cheddar jack cheese served with salsa, sour cream & tortilla chips

Rice & Black Bean Bowl

$13.00

Choice of meat, rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese topped w/ salsa, sour cream & guacamole

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Choice of meat, over mixed greens, with cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion, black olives, jalapenos topped with salsa, sour cream & guacamole

Sandwiches

Reuben

$13.00

Corned Beef, Sour Kraut, Swiss & Russian Dressing On Rye

Rachel

$13.00

Turkey, Sour Kraut, Swiss & Russian Dressing on Rye

Gr Ham & Swiss

$13.00

Full Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Ham Sandwich

$13.00

BLT

$13.00

Breakfast Sand NO/HF

$7.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Ham Club

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kid Gr. Cheese

$7.00

Kid Kraft Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid Hot Dog

$8.00

With potato wedges

Kid Chicken Finger

$8.00

With potato wedges

Kid Pizza

$7.00

Cheese or Pepperonii

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Cheese and Red Sauce

Garlic Pizza

$14.00

Garlic sauce and Mozzarella

Meatlovers Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball & Ham

Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Spinach, tomato, peppers, red onions & black olives

Chicken Wing Pizza

$18.00

Bleu Cheese, hot sauce & crispy chicken strips

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.00

Bacon, ranch & crispy chicken strips

Everything Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives

Garlic Broccoli Pizza

$16.00

Garlic sauce & Broccoli

Cauliflower Pizza

$16.00

Gluten free crust with choice of toppings

Pizza Wing Special

$38.00

1\2 Hotel Pan Salad

$25.00

Sides

Potato Wedges

$3.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Side sauce

$0.65

Side Guac

$1.00

Sd American Chz

$1.00

Potato Chips

$1.50

Pasta Salad

Side Broccoli

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Side Pickle

$0.75

Weekly Specials

Meatloaf Monday

$15.00

Lasagna Tuesday

$12.00

Mexican Wednesday

$14.00

Hot Turkey Thursday

$16.00

Fish Fry Friday

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Saturday

$15.00

Chicken Riggie Sunday

$12.00

Hot Dog Special

$13.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Side Pasta Salad

$2.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken &Biscuits

$12.00

Bbq Pulled Chicken

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Rodeo Burger

$16.00

Chili Dog

$10.00

Fish No Side

$7.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork And Greens

$16.00

Cuban

$15.00

Pork & Sp Hash

$16.00

Garden Chicken

$16.00

Buff Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Sw Burger

$14.00

French Dip

$16.00

Chicken Italiano

$17.00

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Salisbury Steak

$17.00

1 Chili Dog

$12.00

2 Chili Dog

$15.00

Smash Burger

$15.00

Honey Bbq Chx

$14.00

Desserts

Tuxedo Bomb

$4.00

Cheese Cake

$3.50

Peanut Butter Explosion

$4.00

Cinnamon Bun

$3.50

Gift Certificate

Tshirt

$20.00

Shirt

$30.00

Postcard

$1.25

Clothing

Hoodie

$50.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Party

$640.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food in a relaxed atmosphere

Location

3092 State Route 28, Old Forge, NY 13420

Directions

