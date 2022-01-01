Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dessert & Ice Cream

Frontera Grill

4,564 Reviews

$$$

445 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60654

Order Again

BTG

Mandois GLS

$23.00

Estelado Brut Rose GLS

$12.00

Pazo Albarino GLS

$14.00

Peju Sauv Blanc GLS

$14.00

Magoni Manaz GLS

$15.00

Sandhi Chardonnay GLS

$15.00

Kessler "R" Riesling GLS

$12.00

Studio Rose GLS

$12.00

Rioja Alta Alberdi GLS

$14.00

Ancient Oak PN GLS

$15.00

Casa Magoni Sangiovese/Cabernet GLS

$15.00

Ridge Zinf GLS

$15.00

Tinto Negro Malbec GLS

$15.00

Vietti GLS

$11.00

Miner Sauv Blanc GLS vista

$15.00

BTB

Champagne Mandois BTL

$90.00

Estelado Brut Rose BTL

$45.00

Pazo Albarino BTL

$51.00

Peju Sauv Blanc BTL

$55.00

Magoni Manaz BTL

$65.00

Shandi Chardonnay BTL

$60.00

Kessler "R" Riesling BTL

$45.00

Studio Rose BTL

$45.00Out of stock

Rioja Alta Alberdi BTL

$55.00

Ancient Oak PN BTL

$60.00

Magoni Sang/Cab BTL

$65.00

Ridge Zinf BTL

$60.00

Tinto Negro Malbec BTL

$60.00

Vietti BTL

$40.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Miner Sauv Blanc BTL Vista

$50.00

Mexican

M3 Magoni Chard/Verm

$50.00

M5 Casa Jipi Sauv Blanc

$60.00

M6 Emeve Isabella

$61.00

M12 Casa Piedra Blanc Blanc

$66.00

M15 Lurton Chenin

$66.00

M24 AG Topolovino Red

$96.00

M27 Paralelo Colina

$75.00

M28 Paoloni Shiraz/Merlot

$51.00

M31 AG Gabriel

$91.00

M32 AG Serafiel

$91.00

M33 AG Rafael

$101.00

M37 Paoloni Sangiovesse

$58.00

M39 Paoloni Nebbiolo

$101.00

M40 Paoloni Aglianico

$94.00

M43 Tres Valles Kuwal

$91.00

M50 Canto de Luna

$75.00

M55 Vena Cava

$105.00

M57 Emeve Malbec

$100.00

M60 La Trinidad Minotauro

$151.00

M61 La Trinidad Fauno

$156.00

M67 Lurton Cab Sauv Reserva

$155.00

M75 Mariatinto Red Wine

$102.00

Bubbles

102 Gimonnet L'Accord

$100.00

104 Raventos De Nit

$60.00

106 Brundlmayer Rose

$91.00

107 Jean Vesselle Rose

$125.00

108 Vilmart Brut Rose

$200.00

109 RH Coutier Rose

$120.00

110 Davis F Rose

$90.00

113 Delamotte Brut

$150.00

115 Charpentier

$115.00

123 Jacquesson Cuvee

$161.00Out of stock

White

200 Miner Sauv Blanc

$50.00

202 Alph Dolly Sancerre

$61.00Out of stock

203 Lucien Sancerre

$100.00

211 Cotat Culs Beau

$111.00

212 PC Damnes Sancerre

$150.00

223 Frogs Leap Sauv Blanc

$60.00

226 Silex Sauv Blanc

$276.00Out of stock

230 Pur Sang Sauv Blanc

$201.00

275 Foreau Vouvray

$105.00

279 Dom Huet Le Haut Lieu

$90.00

280 Huet Le Mont

$100.00

281 F&J Pinon, Silex Noir

$60.00Out of stock

282 Lecole Chenin

$46.00

284 Mullineux Chenin

$80.00

285 Huet Bourg

$95.00

304 Borgogno Riesling

$100.00

307 Gunderloch Riesling

$55.00

308 Brooks Riesling

$61.00

311 Dr Pauly BB Ries Kab

$46.00

315 JJ Prum WS Kab

$76.00

314 Dom W Riesling

$75.00

316 '18 Dom Weinb Cuv Theo

$100.00

317 '17 Weinbach Ries Cuv Theo

$76.00

318 Weinbach Ries Schloss

$160.00

322 Heymann-Lowenstein "R" GG

$84.00

324 Von Buhl Ungeh

$121.00

329 Weinbach Ries Cuv Colette

$125.00

333 Nik Steiner Hund Riesl

$166.00Out of stock

337 Willi Graacher Riesl

$101.00

340 Ress HN GG

$91.00

350 JJPrumWSSpat

$151.00

353 JJPrumGHGKA

$231.00Out of stock

360 '09 JJPrum Riesl Ausl

$350.00

361 '13 JJPrum Riesl Ausl

$350.00

400 Wonderland Chardonnay

$60.00

405 Sauzet Bourgogne

$91.00

406 Boillot Combettes

$350.00

407 Boillot Truffieve

$271.00

410 LM Fourchaume

$101.00

414 '13 Sauzet Folatieres

$276.00

414a '15 Sauzet Folatieres

$350.00

415 '15 Sauzet Perrieres

$300.00

421 T. Morey Morgeot

$250.00

422 Sauzet Batard

$801.00

422A Sauzet Batard

$950.00

426 LM Grenouilles

$176.00

427 Shandi Sta Rita Chardonnay

$75.00

430 Alesia Chardonnay

$105.00

438 Kistler Les Noisetiers

$151.00

440 Chapellet Chardonnay

$120.00

466 Raul Perez Albarino

$60.00

468 Vinatigo Vijariego

$80.00

470 Vie Di Romans PG

$76.00

473 Weinbach P Gris

$100.00

480 Sto Assyrtiko

$61.00

482 Dom Sigalas Assyrtiko

$90.00

506 Gramona Gessami Blanco

$51.00

508 Marrone Arneis

$60.00

509 Sinskey Abraxas

$90.00

511 Tyrell's HDV Semillon

$97.00Out of stock

514 Kelley F Pinot Blanc

$75.00

516 Troon Vermentino

$57.00

518 Ogier Viognier

$100.00

523 Stolpman L'Avion Roussanne

$90.00

525 Perrin CNDP Bl

$90.00

6019 Ex Voto (E. Guigal)

$400.00

Rose

533 Ch Minuty Rose Prestige

$55.00

534 Miraval L'Art Du Rose

$65.00

535 Montenidoli Rosato

$55.00

536 Dom Delaporte Rose

$60.00

537 Tablas Creek Rose

$55.00

Red

543 Mongeard Vougeot

$326.00

545 Dom Eden PN

$101.00

550 Moonlight Pinot Noir

$90.00

560 Lindquist Pinot Noir

$75.00

580 Et Fille Pinot Noir

$80.00

581 Rex Jacob Hart

$121.00

582 EtFille HEREDITY

$120.00

590 ABC Pinot Noir

$71.00

601 KWC Shea

$136.00

602 KWC Guadalupe

$126.00

608 Kosta Browne SC

$251.00

610 Sea Smoke Southing

$176.00

611 Arterberry PN

$66.00

613 Sea Smoke Ten

$226.00

615 Murray Tous Les Jours

$51.00

616 Lindquist Syrah

$50.00

617 Gilles Robin CRZ

$61.00Out of stock

619 Jaboulet Crozes Thalabert

$97.00

620 CEP Syrah

$100.00

622 Shinas Estate Guilty

$61.00

633 Luca Syrah

$76.00

635 JIM BARRY

$96.00

650 Cayuse Cailloux

$251.00

651 Cayuse Armada

$276.00

652 Cayuse Bionic

$351.00

664 Saxum JBVnyd

$301.00

670 Bone Rock

$301.00

675 EL BUGADER

$151.00

680 Ochota Barrells

$81.00

682 Dom Bois Bousan CDP

$120.00

683 Yalumba Reserve

$300.00

684 Perrin Cdr Villages

$60.00

686 Argiolas Senes

$61.00

687 Perrin CDP

$100.00

688 Les Carretals

$120.00

689 Tablas Creek Rouge

$126.00

690 D Telegraph CDP

$136.00

691 CDMO Cuvee Papet CDP

$176.00

694 Acustic Auditori

$131.00

696 Beaucastel CDP

$276.00

698B 2006 CH Rayas CDP Rouge

$1,250.00

700 C Terrasses Laurel

$125.00

704 Terasses

$105.00

750 Andis Zin

$90.00

755 Tres Sabores Zinfandel

$80.00

760 Geyserville

$125.00

761 Ridge Lytton Zinf

$125.00

776 Turley Steacy

$100.00

778 Turley Cobb

$125.00

779 Turley Kirshenmann

$150.00

780 Biale, Black Chicken

$96.00Out of stock

781 Turley Presenti

$150.00

785 Turley Ueberroth

$175.00

786 Turley Rattlesnake

$150.00

787 Turley Dusi

$175.00

788 Martinelli G&L Zin

$110.00Out of stock

789 Klinker B Ghost Zinf

$100.00

790 One Future Zinf

$110.00

802 Lpz H Bosconia

$80.00

803 Topolo Tempranillo

$51.00

806 Artadi Rioja

$50.00

813 Muga Reserva

$63.00

826 Prado Enea

$225.00Out of stock

828 '09 Tondonia

$125.00

829 R. Finca Valpiedra Rioja

$105.00

830 M.Vargas S.Privada

$180.00

834 Bodegas Vega-S Valbuena

$401.00

837 Ramirez GR

$875.00

838 Artadi El Pison

$600.00

839 Flor de Pingus

$201.00

885 Farnetella Chianti

$41.00

890 Isole Chianti

$61.00

891 Felsina Berardensa

$61.00

903 Castello Di Ama Chianti

$150.00

905 Ceparello

$176.00

937 Hedges 3 Vnyds Cab Sauv-Mer

$61.00

940 Yates Merlot

$110.00

950 Sinskey POV

$110.00

953 Ornellaia Cab Blend

$125.00

960 VIK Milla Cala

$91.00

962 Bramare Cab Sauv

$91.00

965 Araujo Altagracia

$251.00

967 Frog's Leap Cab

$150.00

968 2005 Rudd Oakville

$500.00

968a 2006 Rudd Oakville

$500.00

968b 2007 Rudd Oakville

$550.00

973 Chateau Taillefer Pomerol

$151.00

975 Ch. Moulin Tricot

$150.00

977 Ch Grand P Bordeaux

$115.00

980 Freemark Cab

$150.00

983 Catena Zapata

$226.00

988 Ridge Monte Bello

$391.00

989 Shafer 1.5

$176.00Out of stock

992 Shafer Hillside

$570.00

993 '13 Shafer Hillside

$675.00

993A '14 Shafer Hillside

$660.00

1002 Kurtatsch Schiava

$66.00

1004 Tissot Arbois DD

$66.00

1005 Stolpman Trousseau

$65.00

1006 Jolie-Laide Dans le Vide

$80.00

1007 JP Vielles V Beaujolais

$60.00

1018 Maxime Magnon

$110.00

1039 Luca Beso Di Dante

$81.00Out of stock

1040 David S Amarone

$150.00

1042 Tenuta Amarone

$100.00

1043 Ca'del Monte Amarone

$120.00

1045 Pra Amarone

$165.00

1050 J Palacios Corullon

$126.00Out of stock

1052 Luca Malbec

$75.00

1053 Catena Alta Malbec

$110.00

1054 Bandol Classique

$150.00Out of stock

1060 Pira Barolo

$91.00

1063 Marrone Barolo

$150.00

6172 Vega Sicilia Res Esp

$1,200.00

6200 Harlan Estate

$2,300.00

6500 '02D Rom-C G-Éch Grand Cru

$2,000.00

6500 '03D Rom-C G-Éch Grand Cru

$2,200.00

1/2 Bottle

1122 1/2 Le Chene

$55.00

1125 1/2 Brndl GV

$46.00

1134 1/2 Chablis

$41.00

1153 1/2 Weinbach P Gris

$53.00

1220 1/2 Talley Pinot Noir

$49.00

1238 1/2 Muga

$36.00

1244 Shafer Merlot

$61.00

1265 1/2 Shafer Cab

$101.00

Dessert

5102 Warre's Otima 20yr

$100.00

5105 Noval Lbv

$76.00

5106 '08 Warres LBV

$80.00

5115 Nieport 10yr. Tawny

$91.00

5196 Maculan Dindarello

$41.00

5200 Kuhn Riesl Beerenauslese

$109.00

5202 Vietti Moscato

$41.00

5208 JO Victoria

$50.00

5210 Weinbach VT

$101.00

5212 Weinbach SGN

$201.00

5213 Elio Perrone

$46.00

5222 Huet Moelleux 'Bourg'

$151.00

5231 Justices Sauternes

$76.00

5236 Dmn L'Acienne

$61.00

5280 Churton P. Manseng

$91.00

5284 Ch Pajzos Tokaji Aszu

$120.00

5293 Canicatti Sciuscia

$51.00

Morales

Dinner Option 1

$80.00

Dinner Option 2

$95.00

Dinner Option 3

$150.00

Dinner Option 4- 5 course

$150.00

Passed Apps

$18.00

Carne Asada

$15.00

Party Chips & Guac

$15.00

La Vista

Option 1

$90.00

Option 2

$110.00

Drink Package-2 hours

$85.00

Drink Package-Extra Hour

$25.00

Tortillera Fee

$100.00

Drink Package $50

$50.00

Library

Topolo Library Menu

$150.00

Topolo Library Menu

$175.00

Passed Apps

$22.00

Garden Tour

Garden Tour

$50.00

Apps

TG Chips & Salsa

$6.00

TG Guac

$17.00

TG Taquitos

$15.00

TG Ceviche

$21.00

TG Salad

$12.00

TG Sopa Azteca

$16.00

Entree

TG Carne Asada

$60.00

TG Brava

$38.00

TG Shrimp

$39.50

TG Sp Fish

$36.00

TG Sp Pork

$35.00

TG Sp Chicken

$33.00

TG Asada Guajillo

$44.00

Tacos

TG Taco Chicken

$25.50

TG Taco Pork

$25.50

TG Taco Steak

$29.50

TG Taco Mushroom

$23.50

TG Taco Arabe

$23.50

TG Taco Trio

$55.00

Drinks

32oz Topolo

$65.00

16oz Topolo

$45.00

32oz Mezcal

$75.00

16oz Mezcal

$50.00

Sides

TG Bean

$7.50

TG Rice

$7.50

TG Plantians

$7.50

TG Mash

$7.50

TG Knob Onions

$6.25

Xtra Tortillas

$1.88

TG Xtra Tortillas

$1.88

TG SIDE CHIPS

$4.00

Seafood

Ceviche

$19.00

Tacos & Ench

Taco Pork

$22.00

Taco Chicken

$22.00

Taco Steak

$26.00

Taco Mushroom

$18.00

Taco Arabe

$23.00

Taco Trio

$52.00

Entrees

Shrimp Delicata Crema

$35.00

Puerco en Mole Negro

$27.00

Pollo Borracho

$28.00

Brava

$30.00

Carne Asada

$48.00

Vegetables

Little Gem Salad

$10.00

Mushroom Mixiote

$22.00

Sides

Beans

$6.00

Veg Beans

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Plantains

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Knob Onions

$5.00

Side Steak

$14.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

12oz Green Salsa

$9.00

Red 12oz

$9.00

Green Salsa 12oz

$9.00

Green Sals 12oz

$9.00

Red Salsa 12 Oz

$9.00

Red Salsa 12oz

$9.00

Mole 12oz

$15.00

Mole 24oz

$30.00

Add Ons

Sd Chihuahua

$3.00

Sd Queso Fresco

$3.00

Sd Avocado

$3.00

Sd Guac

$5.00

Sd Cream

$2.00

Sd Mole

$4.00

Sd Rajas

$2.00

Sd Chorizo

$5.00

Sd Tomato

$3.00

Xtra M Ques

$4.35

Xtra Sope

$4.35

Books

Authentic Mexican

$37.50

Mexican Everyday

$29.95

More Mexican Everyday

$35.00

Mexico-One Pate at a Time

$35.00

Rick Bayless's Mexican Kitchen

$35.00

Fiesta at Rick's

$35.00

Frontera - Margaritas, Guacamoles and Snacks

$24.95

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$30.00

Other

Bag Coffee

$14.95

Bag Granola

$8.50

Bag Hot Chocolate

$7.50

DVD

Season 1-7

$10.00

Season 10

$20.00

Volume 11

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Rick Bayless's flagship restaurant serving authentic and delicious Mexican plates in a festive space.

Location

445 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Gallery
Frontera Grill image
Frontera Grill image

Map
