Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dessert & Ice Cream
Frontera Grill
4,564 Reviews
$$$
445 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60654
Order Again
BTG
Mandois GLS
$23.00
Estelado Brut Rose GLS
$12.00
Pazo Albarino GLS
$14.00
Peju Sauv Blanc GLS
$14.00
Magoni Manaz GLS
$15.00
Sandhi Chardonnay GLS
$15.00
Kessler "R" Riesling GLS
$12.00
Studio Rose GLS
$12.00
Rioja Alta Alberdi GLS
$14.00
Ancient Oak PN GLS
$15.00
Casa Magoni Sangiovese/Cabernet GLS
$15.00
Ridge Zinf GLS
$15.00
Tinto Negro Malbec GLS
$15.00
Vietti GLS
$11.00
Miner Sauv Blanc GLS vista
$15.00
BTB
Champagne Mandois BTL
$90.00
Estelado Brut Rose BTL
$45.00
Pazo Albarino BTL
$51.00
Peju Sauv Blanc BTL
$55.00
Magoni Manaz BTL
$65.00
Shandi Chardonnay BTL
$60.00
Kessler "R" Riesling BTL
$45.00
Studio Rose BTL
$45.00Out of stock
Rioja Alta Alberdi BTL
$55.00
Ancient Oak PN BTL
$60.00
Magoni Sang/Cab BTL
$65.00
Ridge Zinf BTL
$60.00
Tinto Negro Malbec BTL
$60.00
Vietti BTL
$40.00
Corkage Fee
$25.00
Miner Sauv Blanc BTL Vista
$50.00
Mexican
M3 Magoni Chard/Verm
$50.00
M5 Casa Jipi Sauv Blanc
$60.00
M6 Emeve Isabella
$61.00
M12 Casa Piedra Blanc Blanc
$66.00
M15 Lurton Chenin
$66.00
M24 AG Topolovino Red
$96.00
M27 Paralelo Colina
$75.00
M28 Paoloni Shiraz/Merlot
$51.00
M31 AG Gabriel
$91.00
M32 AG Serafiel
$91.00
M33 AG Rafael
$101.00
M37 Paoloni Sangiovesse
$58.00
M39 Paoloni Nebbiolo
$101.00
M40 Paoloni Aglianico
$94.00
M43 Tres Valles Kuwal
$91.00
M50 Canto de Luna
$75.00
M55 Vena Cava
$105.00
M57 Emeve Malbec
$100.00
M60 La Trinidad Minotauro
$151.00
M61 La Trinidad Fauno
$156.00
M67 Lurton Cab Sauv Reserva
$155.00
M75 Mariatinto Red Wine
$102.00
Bubbles
White
200 Miner Sauv Blanc
$50.00
202 Alph Dolly Sancerre
$61.00Out of stock
203 Lucien Sancerre
$100.00
211 Cotat Culs Beau
$111.00
212 PC Damnes Sancerre
$150.00
223 Frogs Leap Sauv Blanc
$60.00
226 Silex Sauv Blanc
$276.00Out of stock
230 Pur Sang Sauv Blanc
$201.00
275 Foreau Vouvray
$105.00
279 Dom Huet Le Haut Lieu
$90.00
280 Huet Le Mont
$100.00
281 F&J Pinon, Silex Noir
$60.00Out of stock
282 Lecole Chenin
$46.00
284 Mullineux Chenin
$80.00
285 Huet Bourg
$95.00
304 Borgogno Riesling
$100.00
307 Gunderloch Riesling
$55.00
308 Brooks Riesling
$61.00
311 Dr Pauly BB Ries Kab
$46.00
315 JJ Prum WS Kab
$76.00
314 Dom W Riesling
$75.00
316 '18 Dom Weinb Cuv Theo
$100.00
317 '17 Weinbach Ries Cuv Theo
$76.00
318 Weinbach Ries Schloss
$160.00
322 Heymann-Lowenstein "R" GG
$84.00
324 Von Buhl Ungeh
$121.00
329 Weinbach Ries Cuv Colette
$125.00
333 Nik Steiner Hund Riesl
$166.00Out of stock
337 Willi Graacher Riesl
$101.00
340 Ress HN GG
$91.00
350 JJPrumWSSpat
$151.00
353 JJPrumGHGKA
$231.00Out of stock
360 '09 JJPrum Riesl Ausl
$350.00
361 '13 JJPrum Riesl Ausl
$350.00
400 Wonderland Chardonnay
$60.00
405 Sauzet Bourgogne
$91.00
406 Boillot Combettes
$350.00
407 Boillot Truffieve
$271.00
410 LM Fourchaume
$101.00
414 '13 Sauzet Folatieres
$276.00
414a '15 Sauzet Folatieres
$350.00
415 '15 Sauzet Perrieres
$300.00
421 T. Morey Morgeot
$250.00
422 Sauzet Batard
$801.00
422A Sauzet Batard
$950.00
426 LM Grenouilles
$176.00
427 Shandi Sta Rita Chardonnay
$75.00
430 Alesia Chardonnay
$105.00
438 Kistler Les Noisetiers
$151.00
440 Chapellet Chardonnay
$120.00
466 Raul Perez Albarino
$60.00
468 Vinatigo Vijariego
$80.00
470 Vie Di Romans PG
$76.00
473 Weinbach P Gris
$100.00
480 Sto Assyrtiko
$61.00
482 Dom Sigalas Assyrtiko
$90.00
506 Gramona Gessami Blanco
$51.00
508 Marrone Arneis
$60.00
509 Sinskey Abraxas
$90.00
511 Tyrell's HDV Semillon
$97.00Out of stock
514 Kelley F Pinot Blanc
$75.00
516 Troon Vermentino
$57.00
518 Ogier Viognier
$100.00
523 Stolpman L'Avion Roussanne
$90.00
525 Perrin CNDP Bl
$90.00
6019 Ex Voto (E. Guigal)
$400.00
Rose
Red
543 Mongeard Vougeot
$326.00
545 Dom Eden PN
$101.00
550 Moonlight Pinot Noir
$90.00
560 Lindquist Pinot Noir
$75.00
580 Et Fille Pinot Noir
$80.00
581 Rex Jacob Hart
$121.00
582 EtFille HEREDITY
$120.00
590 ABC Pinot Noir
$71.00
601 KWC Shea
$136.00
602 KWC Guadalupe
$126.00
608 Kosta Browne SC
$251.00
610 Sea Smoke Southing
$176.00
611 Arterberry PN
$66.00
613 Sea Smoke Ten
$226.00
615 Murray Tous Les Jours
$51.00
616 Lindquist Syrah
$50.00
617 Gilles Robin CRZ
$61.00Out of stock
619 Jaboulet Crozes Thalabert
$97.00
620 CEP Syrah
$100.00
622 Shinas Estate Guilty
$61.00
633 Luca Syrah
$76.00
635 JIM BARRY
$96.00
650 Cayuse Cailloux
$251.00
651 Cayuse Armada
$276.00
652 Cayuse Bionic
$351.00
664 Saxum JBVnyd
$301.00
670 Bone Rock
$301.00
675 EL BUGADER
$151.00
680 Ochota Barrells
$81.00
682 Dom Bois Bousan CDP
$120.00
683 Yalumba Reserve
$300.00
684 Perrin Cdr Villages
$60.00
686 Argiolas Senes
$61.00
687 Perrin CDP
$100.00
688 Les Carretals
$120.00
689 Tablas Creek Rouge
$126.00
690 D Telegraph CDP
$136.00
691 CDMO Cuvee Papet CDP
$176.00
694 Acustic Auditori
$131.00
696 Beaucastel CDP
$276.00
698B 2006 CH Rayas CDP Rouge
$1,250.00
700 C Terrasses Laurel
$125.00
704 Terasses
$105.00
750 Andis Zin
$90.00
755 Tres Sabores Zinfandel
$80.00
760 Geyserville
$125.00
761 Ridge Lytton Zinf
$125.00
776 Turley Steacy
$100.00
778 Turley Cobb
$125.00
779 Turley Kirshenmann
$150.00
780 Biale, Black Chicken
$96.00Out of stock
781 Turley Presenti
$150.00
785 Turley Ueberroth
$175.00
786 Turley Rattlesnake
$150.00
787 Turley Dusi
$175.00
788 Martinelli G&L Zin
$110.00Out of stock
789 Klinker B Ghost Zinf
$100.00
790 One Future Zinf
$110.00
802 Lpz H Bosconia
$80.00
803 Topolo Tempranillo
$51.00
806 Artadi Rioja
$50.00
813 Muga Reserva
$63.00
826 Prado Enea
$225.00Out of stock
828 '09 Tondonia
$125.00
829 R. Finca Valpiedra Rioja
$105.00
830 M.Vargas S.Privada
$180.00
834 Bodegas Vega-S Valbuena
$401.00
837 Ramirez GR
$875.00
838 Artadi El Pison
$600.00
839 Flor de Pingus
$201.00
885 Farnetella Chianti
$41.00
890 Isole Chianti
$61.00
891 Felsina Berardensa
$61.00
903 Castello Di Ama Chianti
$150.00
905 Ceparello
$176.00
937 Hedges 3 Vnyds Cab Sauv-Mer
$61.00
940 Yates Merlot
$110.00
950 Sinskey POV
$110.00
953 Ornellaia Cab Blend
$125.00
960 VIK Milla Cala
$91.00
962 Bramare Cab Sauv
$91.00
965 Araujo Altagracia
$251.00
967 Frog's Leap Cab
$150.00
968 2005 Rudd Oakville
$500.00
968a 2006 Rudd Oakville
$500.00
968b 2007 Rudd Oakville
$550.00
973 Chateau Taillefer Pomerol
$151.00
975 Ch. Moulin Tricot
$150.00
977 Ch Grand P Bordeaux
$115.00
980 Freemark Cab
$150.00
983 Catena Zapata
$226.00
988 Ridge Monte Bello
$391.00
989 Shafer 1.5
$176.00Out of stock
992 Shafer Hillside
$570.00
993 '13 Shafer Hillside
$675.00
993A '14 Shafer Hillside
$660.00
1002 Kurtatsch Schiava
$66.00
1004 Tissot Arbois DD
$66.00
1005 Stolpman Trousseau
$65.00
1006 Jolie-Laide Dans le Vide
$80.00
1007 JP Vielles V Beaujolais
$60.00
1018 Maxime Magnon
$110.00
1039 Luca Beso Di Dante
$81.00Out of stock
1040 David S Amarone
$150.00
1042 Tenuta Amarone
$100.00
1043 Ca'del Monte Amarone
$120.00
1045 Pra Amarone
$165.00
1050 J Palacios Corullon
$126.00Out of stock
1052 Luca Malbec
$75.00
1053 Catena Alta Malbec
$110.00
1054 Bandol Classique
$150.00Out of stock
1060 Pira Barolo
$91.00
1063 Marrone Barolo
$150.00
6172 Vega Sicilia Res Esp
$1,200.00
6200 Harlan Estate
$2,300.00
6500 '02D Rom-C G-Éch Grand Cru
$2,000.00
6500 '03D Rom-C G-Éch Grand Cru
$2,200.00
1/2 Bottle
Dessert
5102 Warre's Otima 20yr
$100.00
5105 Noval Lbv
$76.00
5106 '08 Warres LBV
$80.00
5115 Nieport 10yr. Tawny
$91.00
5196 Maculan Dindarello
$41.00
5200 Kuhn Riesl Beerenauslese
$109.00
5202 Vietti Moscato
$41.00
5208 JO Victoria
$50.00
5210 Weinbach VT
$101.00
5212 Weinbach SGN
$201.00
5213 Elio Perrone
$46.00
5222 Huet Moelleux 'Bourg'
$151.00
5231 Justices Sauternes
$76.00
5236 Dmn L'Acienne
$61.00
5280 Churton P. Manseng
$91.00
5284 Ch Pajzos Tokaji Aszu
$120.00
5293 Canicatti Sciuscia
$51.00
Morales
La Vista
Garden Tour
Apps
Entree
Tacos
Sides
Seafood
Tacos & Ench
Entrees
Sides
Add Ons
Books
T-Shirt
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chef Rick Bayless's flagship restaurant serving authentic and delicious Mexican plates in a festive space.
Location
445 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654
Gallery
