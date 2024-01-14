Restaurant info

Our story begins in 1987 when we decided to share the culture and food of Mexico. We wanted to build an environment where people could enjoy delicious Mexican food paired with a welcoming experience. From this desire, our motto “Everyone leaves happy” was born and remains a foundation for our Frontera family, from interactions with our guests to how our employees carry out their work. Our dedication to service and quality food has remained the same over the years and we are so proud to continuously receive recognition from our community, including several accolades for best Mexican food in Gwinnett, Rockdale, Henry, Fulton and Cobb Counties. All of us at Frontera want to thank you for letting us share with you our passion for service as well as a true and authentic Mexican cuisine.