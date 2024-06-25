- Home
This restaurant does not have any images
Frontera Mexican Kitchen - 530 Athens Hwy Loganville
530 Athens Hwy
LOGANVILLE, GA 30052
Full Menu
Botanas
- Cheese Dip
Frontera's favorite. It's warm, it's delicious and it's famous. Have it mild or spice it up with minced jalapeños$6.99
- Ultimate Cheese Dip
XL signature cheese dip with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, and fresh pico de gallo. Served with warm tortillas$14.99
- Frontera Wings
Ten wings in your choice of six wonderful flavors from mild to super hot. Served with fries$16.99
- Homestyle Guacamole
Made to order! With fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro and a hint of lime juice$12.99
- Ceviche Tropical
Low calorie. Tilapia and shrimp marinated and cured in freshly squeezed lime juice. Mixed with tomato, cilantro, avocado, mango, green apple, cucumber, and red onion$13.99
Appetizer & Nachos
- Nachos$8.49
- Corn on the Cob
Grilled with our secret seasoning. Served with fresco cheese and mayonnaise$5.99
- Fajita Nachos
Your choice of steak or chicken with grilled bell peppers and onions on a bed of frontera tortilla chips$17.49
- Nachos Supremos tradicional$17.49