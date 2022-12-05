Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fronteras Restaurant 2311 West College Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2311 West College Ave

Appleton, WI 54914

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Guacamole

$10.99

Fresh avocado with pico de gallo and lime. Served with chips

Queso Dip

$8.99

Our blend of cheese and jalapeño. Served with chips

Ceviche

$9.99

Traditional marinated fishn and shrimp mixed toether with pico de gallo and lime juice. Served with chips.

Frijoles Con Queso

$4.99

Refried pinto beans with queso fresco on top. Served with chips

Frijoles Con Chorizo

$5.99

Refries pinto beans mixed with our home made chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served within chips.

Taquitos

$5.99

Shredded chicken rolled into two crispy corn tortillas and fried, served with salsa

Quesadilla

$10.99

Large flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side salad and sour cream.

Quesadilla Fajita

$13.99

Large flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, sautéed onions and bell pepper, and your choice of chicken, steak, or chorizo.

Nachos

$10.99

Our homemade tortilla chips topped with refried pinto beans, lettuce, mozzarella, jalapeños, queso dip, sour cream, and chicken. Steak, chorizo, carnitas barbacoa, or pastor $1.99 more

Frontera Fries

$12.99

Topped with queso dip and your choice of chicken, steak, or chorizo.

Mama Lupita's Corner

Cocodrilo

$15.99

A large sub with grilled ham, pastor, steak, lettuce, avocado, tomato, sour cream, jalapeños, and mozzarella.

Chile Rellenos

$12.99

two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, coated with egg and then fried. Served with rice and refried beans.

Guisado a La Mexicana

$14.99

Cut steak cooked with a pico de gallo blend and our Salsa Ranchera. Served with tortillas, rice and beans.

Enchiladas Rojas or Verdes

$13.99

Three corn tortillas dipped in our signature red or green sauce. Filled with your choice of queso fresco or shredded chicken. Topped with sour cream, cheese, a side of lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with beans and rice.

Enchiladas Tricolor

$13.99

Same as our Enchiladas but this plate is instead topped with our three amazing house salsas. Red, green, and queso dip.

Costillas De Puerco Rojas O Verdes

$14.99

Mexican style pork ribs simmered in red or green salsa. Served with flour or corn tortillas, beans, and rice.

Carnitas

$16.99

Generous portions of our slow cooked pork. Served with beans and rice and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Barbacoa

$16.99

Slow roasted beef witha hint of smoke and secret seasonings. Served with beans and rice and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Mexican Platters

Taco Platter

$13.99

Three taco with your choice of meat, served with rice and beans. Toppings either american or mexican style.

Sopes Platter

$11.99

Two sopes with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, beans, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream served with beans and rice

Gordita Platter

$11.99

Two Gorditas stuffed with beans and your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream. Served with beans and rice.

Flautas

$13.99

Three crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with beans and rice.

Empanada Platter

$11.99

Huarache Platter

$11.99

Burritos and Chimichangas

Burrito De La Casa

$12.99

A large flour tortilla filled with you choice of meat. Included inside is beans, rice, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream. served with beans and rice on the side.

Fajita Burrito

$15.99

A large flour tortilla filled with you choice of shreddedd chicken or steak with sautéed onions and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce ,tomatoes, and salsa ranchera. Served with beans and rice.

Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.99

A large flour tortilla filled with a whole cheese chile relleno, pico de gallo, and rice. Served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga De La Casa

$12.99

A large flour tortilla filed with your choice of meat with beans, rice, and mozzarella. Then its deepf friend and served with beans and rice.

Chimichanga De La Calle

$12.99

A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and pico de gallo, letttuce, cheese, and sour cream, then deep fried. Served with beans and rice.

Fajitas

Fajitas

$15.99

Your choice of meat with sautéed onions and bell peppers served on a skillet with guacamole. Also serve red with your choice of flour or corn tortilla and beans and rice.

Frontera Fajitas

$16.99

Steak, chicken, chorizo grilled alongside sautéed onions and bell peppers topped with guacamole. served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas and beans and rice.

From The Grill

- All from grill dishes served with corn or flour tortillas, a side salad with guacamole, one toreado jalapeño (Fried jalapeño), rice and beans.

Carne Ranchera

$17.99

Tender seasoned thin cut meat marinated and topped with our salsa.

Carne Asada

$18.99

Tender seasoned thin cut meat marinated.

Costilas

$18.99

Beef ribs cut in a Mexican style and grilled to perfection.

Chuleta Ahumada

$15.99

Smoked Mexican pork chops grilled to perfection.

Chuleta Ranchera

$16.99

Smoked Mexican pork chops grilled to perfection and topped with salsa

Carne Arrachera

$21.99

Skirt steak marinated and seasoned.

Pechuga Asada

$14.99

Thin cut chicken breast seasoned with Mexican spices and grilled.

Molcajete

$28.99

A hot lava dish filled to the brim with a mix of grilled Mexican ribs, smoked pork chop, grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, quest fresco, sautéed peppers and onions.

Tacos

Tacos

$3.50

Antojos

Sopes

$4.25

A thick tortilla topped with meat, queso fresco, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Gorditas

$4.25

A Mexican pastry made masa filled we meat, beans,queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Tostadas

$5.50

A hard flat shell topped with meat, beans, lettuce, queso fresco, tomato, and sour cream.

Tortas

$10.99

Mexican style sub filled with meat, lettuce, avocado, beans, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.

Huraches

$8.99

Masa made into an oblong shape and topped with meat, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, and sour cream.

Empanada

$4.99

A savory maxican pastry filled with your choice of chicken or cheese. Topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream.

Seafood

Mojarra

$18.99

Tilapia marinated in lime juice, seasoned with garlic salt, and then deep fried. Pick your way to enjoy! Served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas, beans, and rice.

Camarones A La Diabla

$18.99

Sautéed shrimp with onions and bell peppers simmered in a hot spicy chipotle salsa.

Acapulco

$18.99

Seafood medley with fish, shrimp, clams, octopus, sautéed onions and bell peppers in a signature chipotle salsa. Start with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, beans and rice.

Tostada de Ceviche

$5.99

Marinated fish and shrimp in lime juice on a hard corn shell tostada with avocado slices.

Camaron Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.99

A generous portion of shrimp cooked and served in garlic sauce. Served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas, beans and rice.

Coctel De Camaron

$16.99

Shrimp in a slightly sweet and cocktail salsa topped with avocados, tomatoes, and onions. Served with Mexican crackers.

Caldo 7 Mares

$17.99

A Mexican soup with a mix of seafood, surfboard and cilantro, onions, limes, and tortillas as a side.

Caldo De Camaron

$17.99

Mexican shrimp soup served with cilantro, onions, limes and tortillas as a side.

Camarones A La Mexicana

$18.99

Shrimp preferred with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños.

Ensaladas

Ensalada Fronteras

$11.99

A mix of greens topped with grilled chicken, grilled steak, chorizo, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and queso fresco.

Ensalada Fajita

$12.99

Mixed greens topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, and a blend of sautéed bell peppers and onions.

Caldos (soups)

Caldo De Res

$16.99

Beef soup served with onions, cilantro, rice, and corn tortillas on the side.

Pozole Rojo

$15.99

Traditional pork and hominy red soup with lettuce, onions, cilantro, lime and a hard shelled corn tortilla on the side.

Caldo De Pollo

$14.99

Traditional Mexican chicken soup served with onions, cilantro, and corn tortilla on the side.

Menudo (only on Saturday and Sunday)

$14.99

Mexican deli beef soup served with corn potatoes, onions, and cilantro on the side.

Desayuno (Breakfast)

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Is a traditional Mexican breakfast dish consisting of corn tortillas cut into quarters and lightly fried simmered in our salsa of the day. Topped with a fried egg.

Sides

Arroz Mexicano

$3.50+

Frijoles

$2.99+

Crema

$1.99

Queso Fresco

$1.99

Queso Mozzarella

$1.99

Guacamole

$2.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Cebollitas asadas

$2.99

Chile Toreado

$2.99

Tortillas

$1.50

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Queso Dip Side

$2.25

French Fries

$2.99

Tomatoes Side

$0.99

Lettuce Side

$0.99

Sodas & Aguas

Jarrito

$3.50

Coke

$3.99

Sidral

$3.50

Sangria

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Tamarindo

$3.50

Piña Colada

$3.50

Agua Grande

$4.75

Can soda

$1.75

Niños

You have the option to pick between rice and beans or fries as a side.

Plain Taco Asada

$4.99

Plain Taco Pollo

$4.99

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Pollo Asado (Grilled chicken)

$4.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Food

Location

2311 West College Ave, Appleton, WI 54914

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Melting Pot - Appleton WI
orange star4.5 • 1,237
2295 College Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co - 3025 W College Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3025 W College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Cinder's Charcoal Grille - W Wisconsin Ave
orange star3.6 • 300
2369 W Wisconsin Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Mill City Public House
orange starNo Reviews
1103 West College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Appleton Beer Factory
orange starNo Reviews
603 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Fika Tea Bar
orange star4.4 • 250
207 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Appleton

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Appleton
orange star4.5 • 1,746
3456 W College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Stone Arch Brewpub
orange star4.4 • 1,550
1004 S Olde Oneida St Appleton, WI 54915
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Appleton WI
orange star4.5 • 1,237
2295 College Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Antojitos Mexicanos
orange star4.4 • 1,199
204 E College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Draft Gastropub - 664 W Ridgeview Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,145
664 W Ridgeview Drive Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Home Burger Bar
orange star4.7 • 945
205 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Appleton
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston