Frontier Public House.

4909 Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue

Vancouver, WA 98663

Order Again

Virgin Cocktails

Mocktails

$7.00

Fruit Lemonade

$5.00

Refreshments

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Decaf

$3.50

Diet

$3.00

French Press

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Relevant Coffee

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sharables (Online)

Smothered Fries

$12.00

Chicken Fried Oysters

$15.00

Steak Kababs

$19.00

Beer Battered Onions Rings

$19.00

Tommy'Os Kalua Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Tommy'Os Kalua pork Nachos

$15.00

Cream Brussel Sprout & Kale

$15.00

GREENS (Online)

The Wedge

$8.00

Caesar salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens

$7.50

Beet Goat Cheese & Apple Salad

$14.00

Handhelds (online)

Frontier Cheese Burger

$19.00

Mama's Ruben

$16.00

Po Boy

$16.00

Classic BLT

$14.00

Grill Chicken Club

$16.00

Entree's

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Chicken N Dumplings

$19.00

Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$19.00

Chicken Macfredo

$22.00

Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Egg

$2.00

Cheese

$2.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

side salad

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

