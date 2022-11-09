Restaurant header imageView gallery

Front Street Bar and Lounge

116 S. Front Street

Winona, MS 38967

Downtown Loaded Fries
8pc Wing
12pc Wing

Appetizer

8pc Wing

$10.00

fried wings with your choice of Honey BBQ, Gold, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild, Garlic Parmesan, or Front Street House Special Sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

12pc Wing

$15.00

fried wings with your choice of Honey BBQ, Gold, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild, Garlic Parmesan, or Front Street House Special Sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

20pc Wing

$25.00

fried wings with your choice of Honey BBQ, Gold, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild, Garlic Parmesan, or Front Street House Special Sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

Downtown Loaded Fries

$9.00

nacho cheese, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, bacon and chives | add chicken + $2 | add steak $3 | add shrimp $3

Sliders

$10.00

3 mini burgers with shredded lettuce, american cheese and mayo on brioche bun

Flatbread

$10.00Out of stock

topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings | Cheese | Pepperoni | BBQ Chicken

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Battered fried cheese sticks served with marinara.

Boneless Chicken Wing

$9.00

Chicken tenders battered in our in-house seasoning, served your choice of honey mustard or bbq sauce

Egg Rolls

$10.00

Catfish Nuggets

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Chicken on the Stick

$6.99

Entree

Chicken Tenders 3pc Dinner

$11.00

chicken tenders battered in our in-house seasoning, served with fries and your choice of honey mustard or bbq sauce

Chicken Tenders 5pc Dinner

$13.00

chicken tenders battered in our in-house seasoning, served with fries and your choice of honey mustard or bbq sauce

Front Street Burger

$9.00

beef patty served on brioche bun, and your choice of toppings | lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo or mustard

Front Street Cheeseburger

$10.00

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Chicken Philly

$13.00

3pc Catfish Dinner

$13.00

golden fried catfish fillets served with 3 hush puppies, fries, and a side of tarter sauce

5pc Catfish Dinner

$16.00

golden fried catfish fillets served with 3 hush puppies, fries, and a side of tarter sauce

Catfish PoBoy

$13.00

toasted french bread with tomatoes, romaine lettuce, pickle, mayo

Shrimp PoBoy

$13.00

toasted french bread with tomatoes, romaine lettuce, pickle, mayo

Front Street (Burger Only)

$7.00

Philly Cheese Steak (No Fries)

$10.00

Chicken Phily (NO FRIES)

$10.00

Club Sandwich

$9.00

Kids

Kids meal with your choice of Slider Burger, 2 Chicken Tender, or Catfish Fillet served with small fry and small drink.

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.00

Kids Catfish

$7.00

Salad

Chef Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad with ham, turkey, cheese, bacon, eggs, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of dressing

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Served with your choice of grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp, bacon, egg, cucumber, onion, and shredded cheese.

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce with croutons and parmesan cheese with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled shrimp

Side

Onion Rings

$4.00

Fries

$2.00

Large Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Dirty Rice - 4 Oz

$2.00

Fried Okra

$3.00Out of stock

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Potato Fry

$2.00

Soft Drink

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

RedBull

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Platters

Wing Platter

$100.00

50 Wings (Up to 4 Flavors) served with family fries and side salad

Wings & Tenders

$100.00

25 Wings (Up to 2 Flavors) 25 Tenders served with family fries and side salad.

Seafood Platter

$100.00

20 Catfish Fiilets, 20 Fried Shrimp & Fries

Wings & Things

$175.00

20 Wings 15 Tenders 15 Catfish Filets, 20 Boneless Wings with family fries and side salad.

Chicken Sandwich Special

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Chicken Wing Special

Bone In Wing 8 Pc

$6.00

BOTTLES

HENNESSY

$200.00

DUSSE

$200.00

CROWN ROYAL

$150.00

JAMESON

$150.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$150.00

CASAMIGOS

$200.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$150.00

PATRON

$150.00

AVION

$150.00

1800 SILVER

$125.00

PACKAGES

Platinum

$350.00

Gold

$250.00

Silver

$150.00

FOOD

Appetizer Platter

$75.00

Southern Platter

$125.00

Wing Platter 50 PC

$65.00

Wing Platter 100 PC

$125.00
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
New fun unique dining experience.

116 S. Front Street, Winona, MS 38967

Directions

