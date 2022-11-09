Front Street Bar and Lounge
116 S. Front Street
Winona, MS 38967
Popular Items
Appetizer
8pc Wing
fried wings with your choice of Honey BBQ, Gold, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild, Garlic Parmesan, or Front Street House Special Sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
12pc Wing
fried wings with your choice of Honey BBQ, Gold, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild, Garlic Parmesan, or Front Street House Special Sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
20pc Wing
fried wings with your choice of Honey BBQ, Gold, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild, Garlic Parmesan, or Front Street House Special Sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
Downtown Loaded Fries
nacho cheese, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, bacon and chives | add chicken + $2 | add steak $3 | add shrimp $3
Sliders
3 mini burgers with shredded lettuce, american cheese and mayo on brioche bun
Flatbread
topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings | Cheese | Pepperoni | BBQ Chicken
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered fried cheese sticks served with marinara.
Boneless Chicken Wing
Chicken tenders battered in our in-house seasoning, served your choice of honey mustard or bbq sauce
Egg Rolls
Catfish Nuggets
Fried Pickles
Chicken on the Stick
Entree
Chicken Tenders 3pc Dinner
chicken tenders battered in our in-house seasoning, served with fries and your choice of honey mustard or bbq sauce
Chicken Tenders 5pc Dinner
chicken tenders battered in our in-house seasoning, served with fries and your choice of honey mustard or bbq sauce
Front Street Burger
beef patty served on brioche bun, and your choice of toppings | lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo or mustard
Front Street Cheeseburger
Grill Chicken Sandwich
Philly Cheese Steak
Chicken Philly
3pc Catfish Dinner
golden fried catfish fillets served with 3 hush puppies, fries, and a side of tarter sauce
5pc Catfish Dinner
golden fried catfish fillets served with 3 hush puppies, fries, and a side of tarter sauce
Catfish PoBoy
toasted french bread with tomatoes, romaine lettuce, pickle, mayo
Shrimp PoBoy
toasted french bread with tomatoes, romaine lettuce, pickle, mayo
Front Street (Burger Only)
Philly Cheese Steak (No Fries)
Chicken Phily (NO FRIES)
Club Sandwich
Kids
Salad
Chef Salad
Chef Salad with ham, turkey, cheese, bacon, eggs, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of dressing
Chopped Salad
Served with your choice of grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp, bacon, egg, cucumber, onion, and shredded cheese.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine Lettuce with croutons and parmesan cheese with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled shrimp
Side
Soft Drink
Platters
Wing Platter
50 Wings (Up to 4 Flavors) served with family fries and side salad
Wings & Tenders
25 Wings (Up to 2 Flavors) 25 Tenders served with family fries and side salad.
Seafood Platter
20 Catfish Fiilets, 20 Fried Shrimp & Fries
Wings & Things
20 Wings 15 Tenders 15 Catfish Filets, 20 Boneless Wings with family fries and side salad.
Chicken Sandwich Special
Chicken Wing Special
BOTTLES
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
New fun unique dining experience.
116 S. Front Street, Winona, MS 38967