Frontyard Brewing - Spicewood 4514 Bob Wire Rd.

4514 Bob Wire Rd.

Spicewood, TX 78669

Order Again

Popular Items

Cucumber Jalapeño
6 Pack Belgian Blonde
6 Pack Boat Beer

On Site Alcoholic Beverages

Seltzer Lavender Lemonade

Seltzer Lavender Lemonade

$10.00

Our Very Own Hard Seltzer - Shaken with house made lavender simple syrup and fresh squeezed lemon juice. Light and refreshing.

Cucumber Jalapeño

Cucumber Jalapeño

$10.00

Our very own Hard Seltzer shaken with House made Jalapeño Cucumber Simple Syrup and Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice. Garnished with a light Tajin rim.

Strawberry Mojito

$10.00Out of stock
Peach Shandy

Peach Shandy

$11.00

Our frozen peach shandy is the perfect blend of Kolsch beer, peach and lemon juice. Served in your very own souvenir cup. Perfect for those warm Texas days.

Michelada

Michelada

$10.00

An upgraded twist on the standard Michelada. Our Michelada use a Nicaraguan blend of lemon juice, carrots and spices to bring life to any beer. We serve it garnished with Tajin over our amazing boat beer.

Rye IPA

Rye IPA

$7.50

A unique style of IPA, contributed to the hefty dose of flaked rye and malted rye. Very smooth and easy drinking for the ABV. High bitterness allows for balance and harmony with the light addition of crystal malt and spicy rye. A mix of old and new age hops in the dry hop and kettle create flavors of orange marmalade and caramel. Ours is unique due to the addition of strata hops and use of our house lager strain.

Hazy IPA

Hazy IPA

$8.00

Our brewer has prided himself on constantly tweaking and mastering the elusive Hazy IPA style that has taken the word by storm. An IPA with all the fruit flavor without the bite. Massive double dry hopping embodies notes of fruit smoothies, orange fruit cups (think school lunch) and over ripe fruit. Our house blended ipa yeast brings out the fruitiness of hops while providing a smooth but drier mouthfeel than most hazies. We did not go light on the hops for this one!

Honey Blonde

Honey Blonde

$7.25

This beer was built on the component of maximizing honey flavor. A base of Golden promise malt, known for making scotch, lends honey and raisin qualities while slight additions of honey, Munich, and Vienna malts add a bit more perceived sweetness. Golden naked oats add a nice mouthfeel. Low bitterness allows for a balanced beer while letting the honey shine. 80 pounds of local Honey Blossom honey contributes notes of warming cinnamon, vanilla and molasses.

Coffee Milk Stout

Coffee Milk Stout

$7.25

This is a thick and creamy dessert beer, reminiscent of donut shop coffee. Rested on 2 pounds of real Ugandan vanilla bean and 20# local Numinous organic Mexican cold brew coffee creates a decadent libation. Pours dark with a tan foam head. Additions of lactose, oats, wheat and classic English yeast create a luscious mouthfeel. This beer does contain lactose for those who may be lactose intolerant.

Mexican Lager

Mexican Lager

$7.25

Cerversia de Spicewood. Hefty additions of corn give a bone dry finish with notes of fresh baked tortillas. Fermented cold, conditioned for 6 weeks, and naturally carbonated as all of our lagers. Just a touch of melanoidin malt gives a beautiful golden hue and slight notes of honey and hay. Our brewer’s favorite for the hot summer days. Recommend with a lime.

Sour Apricot Vanilla

$9.25
French Saison

French Saison

$7.25

Dry, effervescent and bright, similar to a white wine. Finishes full based on the high carbonation for the dryness and ABV. There are no spices added to this beer, the lemon curd, apricot, and pepper notes are due to the yeast character itself. Slightly drier, more bitter, and lower ABV than the belgian blonde, but similar in style.

Salted Caramel Stout

Salted Caramel Stout

$7.50
Sour - Raspberry Lemon

Sour - Raspberry Lemon

$9.25

A blend of ripe raspberry and Meyer lemon adds a puckering punch to this easy drinking sour. More acidic than the guava, due to the higher acidity in lemon and raspberry. Tastes like raspberry jam in a glass with notes of strawberry twizzler and lemonade by the pool. This beer does contain lactose.

Belgian Blonde

Belgian Blonde

$7.25Out of stock

A lot of Belgian beers brewed in America are not true of the authentic versions made overseas. We wanted to create something that was true to style. This beer has massive pear and apricot notes strictly from our house Belgian strain fermented in true farmhouse style. Heirloom pilsner and sugar allow for a dry and clean finish and letting the yeast shine, it truly is the star of this show. Our yeast is unique in the sense that it is a blend of both French and Belgian saison yeast. Bright, dry, fruity, and sessionable.

Boat Beer

Boat Beer

$7.25

Our lightest beer. Single hop and single grain allow the true clean identity of a lager to shine. Fermented cold, cold conditioned for 6 weeks, and naturally carbonated for a bright, sessionable everyday crusher. Stylistically this is an American light lager, but incorporating our brewers favorite heirloom german pilsner.

Fresh SeltzerRita

Fresh SeltzerRita

$9.00

Our very own Hard Seltzer Hand shaken with freshly squeezed lemon, lime, orange juice and simple syrup. Garnished with a light Tajin rim.

Belgian Golden Ale

Belgian Golden Ale

$8.25

All the bark without the bite. Insanely complex yeast character, screaming notes of stone fruit, berries, bubblegum, and white wine. Bold and true, without a lingering booziness, makes it hard not to crave another sip.

Hefeweizen

Hefeweizen

$7.25Out of stock

Authentic to the tee. 40% Floor malted bohemian pilsner malt from Germany, 60% floor malted bohemian wheat malt contribute complexity to a simplistic beer. A traditional Hefeweizen yeast was used, creating restrained fruity esters of banana, spice, twizzlers, and pear. Dry as a bone but very full bodied due to the high amount of protein in the wheat.

NA Beverages

N/A Beer - Athletic

N/A Beer - Athletic

$5.00

Run Wild is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 65 calories.

Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.50

Made with all-natural ingredients, our root beer is made like root beer used to be made back in the day. Sweet with hints of licorish, this one is best served over ice.

Rootbeer Float

Rootbeer Float

$6.50

We took our delicious rootbeer and kicked it up a notch by adding 3 ounces of vanilla ice cream. In case you were wondering the answer is yes it will take you back to your youth. Enjoy.

Virgin Cocktail Cucumber Jalapeño

Virgin Cocktail Cucumber Jalapeño

$6.00

Rambler Sparkling Water shaken with House made Jalapeño Cucumber Simple Syrup and Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice. Garnished with a light Tajin rim.

Virgin Strawberry Mojito

$6.00
Virgin Cocktail Lavender Lemonade

Virgin Cocktail Lavender Lemonade

$6.00

Rambler Sparkling Water - Shaken with house made lavender simple syrup and fresh squeezed lemon juice. Light and refreshing.

Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$4.50

A childhood favorite - Sprite, Grenadine and of course a couple Maraschino Cherries - Served over ice. Classic.

Richards Still Rain Water (16 oz)

Richards Still Rain Water (16 oz)

$3.20

From Cloud To Can - Ice cold 100% Still Rainwater.

Rambler Sparkling Water

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.50

Rambler Sparkling Water is made here in the USA with the finest Limestone Mineral Blend and the perfect amount of carbonation for a sparkling water that truly makes your mouth water.

Coke

Coke

$2.50

You guessed it - Classic Coke in a can.

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Refreshing, Cold and Caffeine Free.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Virgin Margarita

Virgin Margarita

$6.00Out of stock

Rambler Sparking Water - Hand shaken with freshly squeezed lemon, lime, orange juice and simple syrup. Garnished with a light Tajin rim.

Snacks

Love & Cookies

Love & Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

Magical unicorn swirl rolled in pink sprinkles (our version of a sugar cookie)

Snack Mix

Snack Mix

$2.00

Although it is normally served with our flights we know that sometimes you just need a little extra to satisfy that craving. Sweet and Salty at the same time.

Frio Pop

Frio Pop

$4.50

Seriously Great Pops. No artificial flavors or sweeteners.

Knotty Pretzels

Knotty Pretzels

$6.00

An excellent snack while drinking a cold beverage complete with a resealable bag in case you want to take them home. These pretzels actually have the flavor baked into the dough as well as sprinkled on top.

Oktoberfest Pretzel Necklace

$2.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest Gingerbread Necklace

$10.00Out of stock

Beer To Go

6 Pack Hazy IPA

6 Pack Hazy IPA

$12.00

A full-bodied IPA with tastes of stone fruit + pineapple. Please note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

6 Pack Belgian Blonde

6 Pack Belgian Blonde

$10.00

Subtle hop aroma, easy drinking ale with fruity easters. Please Note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

6 Pack Boat Beer

6 Pack Boat Beer

$10.00

You know it - It’s beer you would drink on a boat. Please Note - All Beer to go must be consumed off site.

6 Pack Coffee Stout

6 Pack Coffee Stout

$10.00

Locally sourced coffee that’s dark & robust with balanced sweetness.

6 Pack Honey Blonde

6 Pack Honey Blonde

$10.00

Orange Blossom + Round Rock Honey makes this smooth + sweet. Please Note - All Beer To Go must be consumed off site.

6 Pack Rye IPA

6 Pack Rye IPA

$14.00

Clean, dry with hints of citrus & pine. Please Note - All Beer To Go must be consumed off site.

6 Pack Kolsch

6 Pack Kolsch

$10.00

An easy drinking crisp Pilsner-like beer. Please Note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

6 Pack Sampler

6 Pack Sampler

$12.00

Mixed Six Pack - Rye, Honey, Hazy, Belgian, Kolsch, Coffee Milk Stout - Please Note all beer to go must be consumed off site.

24 Pack Boat Beer WIth Koozie

24 Pack Boat Beer WIth Koozie

$36.00

A full case of Boat Beer Along with your very own Boat Beer Foamy Koozie. Please note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

Rye IPA Crowler

Rye IPA Crowler

$13.25

32 Oz Crowler. Please allow a few additional minutes for order fulfillment. Please Note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

Hazy IPA Crowler

Hazy IPA Crowler

$13.25

32 Oz Crowler. Please allow a few additional minutes for order fulfillment. Please Note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

Honey Blonde Crowler

Honey Blonde Crowler

$11.25

32 Oz Crowler. Please allow a few additional minutes for order fulfillment. Please Note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

Belgian Blonde Crowler

Belgian Blonde Crowler

$11.25

32 Oz Crowler. Please allow a few additional minutes for order fulfillment. Please Note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

Coffee Stout Crowler

Coffee Stout Crowler

$11.25

32 Oz Crowler. Please allow a few additional minutes for order fulfillment. Please Note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

Boat Beer Crowler

Boat Beer Crowler

$11.25

32 Oz Crowler. Please allow a few additional minutes for order fulfillment. Please Note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

Mexican Lager Crowler

Mexican Lager Crowler

$11.25

32 Oz Crowler. Please allow a few additional minutes for order fulfillment. Please Note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

Kolsch Crowler

Kolsch Crowler

$11.25

32 Oz Crowler. Please allow a few additional minutes for order fulfillment. Please Note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

Pale Ale Crowler

Pale Ale Crowler

$13.25

32 Oz Crowler. Please allow a few additional minutes for order fulfillment. Please Note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

Apricot Vanilla Sour

Apricot Vanilla Sour

$15.25
French Saison Crowler

French Saison Crowler

$13.25

32 Oz Crowler. Please allow a few additional minutes for order fulfillment. Please Note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

Raspberry Sour Crowler

Raspberry Sour Crowler

$15.25

32 Oz Crowler. Please allow a few additional minutes for order fulfillment. Please Note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

Strawberry Cream Ale

Strawberry Cream Ale

$13.25
Root Beer Crowler

Root Beer Crowler

$8.25

32 Oz Crowler. Please allow a few additional minutes for order fulfillment. Please Note - All beer to go must be consumed off site.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Family Friendly Hill Country Brewery - Where Beer Is Just The Invitation. Austin Monthly - Best Brewery In Austin 2022.

Location

4514 Bob Wire Rd., Spicewood, TX 78669

Directions

