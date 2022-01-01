Frontyard Brewing - Spicewood 4514 Bob Wire Rd.

Belgian Blonde

A lot of Belgian beers brewed in America are not true of the authentic versions made overseas. We wanted to create something that was true to style. This beer has massive pear and apricot notes strictly from our house Belgian strain fermented in true farmhouse style. Heirloom pilsner and sugar allow for a dry and clean finish and letting the yeast shine, it truly is the star of this show. Our yeast is unique in the sense that it is a blend of both French and Belgian saison yeast. Bright, dry, fruity, and sessionable.