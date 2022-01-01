Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frontyard Food Co.

4514 Bob Wire Road

Spicewood, TX 78669

Main Menu

Bad Barley Burger

$12.00

Mouth watering house ground brisket n' chuck patties (2- 1/4 pound) / beer cheese / crisp greens / smoked bacon jam / tomato / housemade pickles / yard sauce (coffee stout aioli) / locally made bun / Pair it with a delicious sharable side!

Double Dipped Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Locally made bun / crispy hand battered double fried buffalo chicken breast / house made pickles / Frontyard slaw / spicy yard sauce / buffalo sauce / dress for success.....wear your bib!

The Best Darm Grilled Cheese in the Hills

$9.00

Three cheese melt / Round Rock honey infused mustard / housemade marinated crispy pork belly / yard sauce (coffee stout aioli) / buttered locally made sourdough......please don't slap your Mama! .

14 Hr Smoked Brisket Tacos (3)

$14.00

Shaved cabbage / sweet pickled onion / cotija cheese / pico relish / cilantro / smoked brisket **** Make it VEGETARIAN by subbing the brisket for slow roasted marinated veggies

Bavarian Soft Pretzels

$9.00

New World Bakery Hand Crafted Soft Pretzel / served with boat beer cheese / mustard.........just do it!

Gluten Free Locally Made Soft Pretzel

$12.00Out of stock

You're welcome GF friends! We scoured the earth and found the perfect GF pretzel. Locally made and vegan! (You can thank Tim with Gluten Free Yourself)! Note, Gathered Farm to Trailer is NOT a gluten free facility. Cross contamination can occur.

Charred Hatch Chili Queso

$11.00

Frontyard pico / house-made salsa / fresh batched chips Make it Spicewood Style + 4 add your choice of oak smoked brisket or house-made crispy pork belly

Shareable Sides

Charred Brussel Sprouts with Chili Glaze

$8.00Out of stock

Crispy charred sprouts / house-made chili glaze....perfectly balanced sweet and spicy!

French Fries with House Blend Seasoning

$6.00

Oh My Fry! Shareable portion / house made seasoning, and if you really want to love on your taste buds make them "West of Austin Style!" +6 Your choice of house-made brisket or crispy pork belly / queso / beer cheese / pico

Fresh Batched Tortilla Chips

$4.00

"That's all I have to say about that" -Forrest Gump

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger w/ fry

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar toasted on locally made sourdough-rye bread.

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$6.00

Served with mustard or ketchup on a locally made potato bun

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$5.00

Freshly chopped mixed fruit cup

Dessert

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00
Strawberry Ice Cream

$5.00

Drinks

Wild Strawberry Infused Lemonade

$5.00

From heaven to your lips! House-made with REAL ingredients y'all!

Seasonal Refresher

$5.00Out of stock

Ask about our in-season refresher made with real fruit!

Richard’s Rain Water 16oz

$3.25

Local, clean, crisp rain water. Hydrating and sustainable!

Dressings and Sauces

Ranch 2oz

$2.00

Yard Sauce 2oz

$2.00

Salsa 4oz

$4.00

Queso 8oz

$6.00

Pizzas and Flatbread

Cheese Pizza 10"

$12.00

House Made Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza 10"

$14.00

Large Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, House Made Tomato Sauce

Caprese Flatbread 10"

$13.00

House Made Tomato Sauce, Grape Tomato, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Syrup

Brewhouse Flatbread

$15.00

House Made Tomato Sauce, Parmesan Meatballs, Jumbo Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella

Prosciutto Flatbread

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Goat Cheese, Prosciutto, Chopped Fig, Balsamic Syrup

Half and Half Pizza FYB

Salads, Sandwiches, and Breads

Fire Roasted Meatball Sub

$13.00

House Made Tomato Sauce, Parmesan Meatballs, Basil, Fresh Parmesan, New World Bakery French Roll

Frontyard Cheesy Bread

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Red Pepper Pesto, Chili Flake, Italian Spices, Garlic olive oil

Sourdough Bread Basket

$12.00

New World Bakery Sourdough, Parmesan, Rosemary, Garlic Olive Oil, Pimento Cheese

Cesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Romaine, House Made Caesar, Sourdough Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

House Salad

$13.50

Baby Spinach, Grape Tomato, Goat cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onion, Spiced Pecans

Dressings and Sauces

Ranch

$2.00

Caesar

$2.00

Goat Cheese Vinaigrette

$2.00

Pizza Sauce 2oz

$2.00

Events

$500 Event Fee

$500.00

$1000 Event Fee

$1,000.00

Catering

150 Taco's - Brisket, Egg, Cheese

$750.00

70 Taco's - Potato, Egg, Cheese

$240.00

30 Taco's - Roasted Veggie Potato Cheese

$125.00

1 Gallon Red Salsa

$40.00

1 Gallon Tomatillo Salsa

$77.50

1 Gallon Guacamole

$162.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet, from scratch food trucks supporting local bakeries and farms! Delicious comfort food to satisfy all your cravings! Address: 4514 Bob Wire Rd, Spicewood, TX 78669 |||| Hours: MON-TUE CLOSED //// WED-THU 4–8:30PM //// FRI-SAT 11AM–9:00PM //// SUN 12–8:00PM //// Last call for food orders is 30 minutes prior to close!

Location

4514 Bob Wire Road, Spicewood, TX 78669

Directions

