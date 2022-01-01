Frontyard Food Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Gourmet, from scratch food trucks supporting local bakeries and farms! Delicious comfort food to satisfy all your cravings! Address: 4514 Bob Wire Rd, Spicewood, TX 78669 |||| Hours: MON-TUE CLOSED //// WED-THU 4–8:30PM //// FRI-SAT 11AM–9:00PM //// SUN 12–8:00PM //// Last call for food orders is 30 minutes prior to close!
Location
4514 Bob Wire Road, Spicewood, TX 78669
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - 108-Spicewood Trailer
No Reviews
21329 State highway 71 Spicewood, TX 78669
View restaurant