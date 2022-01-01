Restaurant header imageView gallery

FROSTAiLS

review star

No reviews yet

2472 South Recker Road

Gilbert, AZ 85295

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Bingsu

Small Bingsu

$7.25

Regular Bingsu

$8.50

Cold Drink

Small Drink

$4.75

Hot Drink

Balloon Flower Tea

$4.25

Bitter Melon Tea

$4.25

Buckwheat Tea

$4.25

Burdock Tea

$4.25

Caldron Nurungji Tea

$4.25

Cassia Seed Tea

$4.25

Chrysanthemum Tea

$4.25

Dandelion Tea

$4.25

Ginger & Honey Tea

$3.50

Green Tea w/ Brown Rice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Hydrangea Tea

$4.25

Lotus Leaf Tea

$4.25

Mulberry Leaf Tea

$4.25

Oriental Raisin Tree Tea

$4.25

Solomon's Seal Tea

$3.50

Ramen

Neoguri Udon

$4.00

Tempura Udon

$4.00

Shrimp Ramen - Spicy

$4.00

Kokomen - Spicy Chicken

$4.00

Gomtang Noodles

$4.00

Soon Vegan

$4.00

Snacks

Ace Crackers

$1.50

Choco-Pie

$2.75

Crunchy Brown Rice Rolls

$5.50

Crunchy Rice Rolls

$5.00

Gapyung's Pinenut Tofu Snack

$6.00

Ginger Candy

$5.00

Ginseng Candy

$5.00

Honey Twist Snack

$3.50

Jeju Orange Candy

$5.00

Lemon & Ginger Candy

$6.25

Onion Tofu Snack

$6.00

Tofu Snack - Hand Made

$6.00

Dalgona - Sweet Potato

$4.00

Dalgona - Matcha Chocolate

$4.00

To-go Drinks

Soft Drink 2% (Peach)

$3.00

Peach Juice Drink w/Pulp

$2.50

Soy bean Drink black Sesame

$2.50

Purple Corn Silk Drink

$3.50

Jeju Island Mandarine Extract

$3.50

Apple Korean Drink

$2.75

Korean Red Gingseng

$2.00

Side Dish

Jap Chae

$7.00

Kim-Chee

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Korean Dessert House

Location

2472 South Recker Road, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zappone's Italian Bistro
orange star4.3 • 297
1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Boca Taqueria - Higley & Baseline
orange starNo Reviews
1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Batch Cookie Shop - Higley & Baseline
orange star4.4 • 119
1495 N Higley Ste 107 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Union Grill and Tap
orange star4.4 • 1,369
1686 N Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- Gilbert (City Gate)
orange star4.9 • 517
1495 N Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 607-Gilbert
orange star4.7 • 163
1733 N Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gilbert

Barrio Queen - Heritage Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 4,240
388 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ave - 866 N. Higley Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,606
866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Ta Lew Thai Bistro - 1493 S. Higley Rd - 1493 S. Higley Rd
orange star4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
orange star4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Gilbert
orange star4.2 • 1,842
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Arizona BBQ Company
orange star4.6 • 1,525
1534 E. Ray Rd. #110 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gilbert
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston