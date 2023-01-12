Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frostbite Ice Cream & More2 801 N Scenic Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

801 N Scenic Hwy

Frostproof, FL 33843

Apps

Cheese Sticks

$6.95

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Flaming Fries

$7.65

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

Fried Okra

$6.45

Fried Pickles

$5.95

Loaded Philly Fries

$7.45

Loaded Waffle Fries

$7.95

Nachos Deluxe

$7.45

Onion Tanglers

$7.45

Salads

Chicken Salad

$10.25

Chef Salad

$10.25

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.25

Apple Pecan Salad

$10.75

Santa Fe Salad

$10.25

Shrimp Salad

$10.95

Chicken Thai Salad

$10.55

Shrimp Thai Salad

$10.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.95

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Cowboy Burger

$7.65

Mushroom Swiss With Bacon

$7.45

Slaw Burger

$6.25

Hot Dogs

Regular Hot Dog

$4.45

Chili Dog

$4.95

Cheese Dog

$4.75

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.25

Slaw Dog

$4.75

Corn Dog

$4.45

Chicken

Chicken Nugget Basket

$7.45

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.45

Chicken Wing Basket

$12.95

Chicken Tender

$7.25

Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

Seafood

Beer Battered Fish n' Chips Basket

$11.25

Fish Fillet Dinner

$11.45

Fried Catfish Dinner

$12.95

Popcorn Shrimp & Clam Strip Basket

$10.95

Shrimp n' Chips Basket

$11.95

Seafood Platter

Out of stock

Sandwiches

Bayou Chicken Sandwich

$7.65

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$7.45

BLT

$5.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Chicken Sandwich

$7.45

Classic Rueben

$7.95

Cuban Sandwich

$7.95

Fried Fish Sandwich

$7.65

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.25

Italian Sub

$7.95

Chicken Philly

$7.95

Philly Steak

$8.45

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$7.25

Turkey Bacon Club

$7.25

Patty Melt

$6.25

Wraps

Classic Chicken Wrap

$7.25

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.25

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$7.25

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$7.25

Cheeseburger Wrap

$7.25

Santa Fe Wrap

$7.25

Thai Wrap

$7.25

Apple Pecan Wrap

$7.25

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$7.25

Boom Boom Shrimp Quesadilla

$7.65

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$7.65

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.25

Steak Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Corn Dog

$6.95

Kids Fried Fish Sandwich

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Sides

French Fries

$2.95

1/2 Fried Mushrooms

$3.95

1/2 Fried Okra

$3.95

1/2 Onion Tanglers

$3.95

Coleslaw

$2.95

Large Fries

$5.45

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Mashed Potato

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Soup

$2.95

Veggies

$2.95

Waffle Fries

$3.45

Dressing Side

Specials

Beef Taco

$6.25Out of stock

Fried Chicken Half

$10.45

Fried Chicken Quarter

$8.45

Mac Bowl

$7.65

Pot Pie

$7.25Out of stock

Rice Bowl

$8.95

Shrimp Bowl

$9.95

Taco Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.95Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$12.95

Pork Chops

$10.25

Gyro Basket

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken & Mushrooms

$9.95

Surf n' Turf Burger

$7.65

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mt. Dew

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.95

Mug Root Beer

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Coffee

$2.50

Half/Half Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.95

Vanilla Pepsi

$2.95

Cherry Sierra Mist

$2.95

Diet Cherry Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Vanilla Pepsi

Cup Of Milk

$2.50

Beer

Bud Light

$3.45

Budweiser

$3.45

Michelob Ultra

$3.45

Avalanche

$3.45

Breezers

Blue Raspberry Breezer

$3.45

Blueberry Breezer

$3.45

Cherry Breezer

$3.45

Mango Breezer

$3.45

Pineapple Breezer

$3.45

Raspberry Breezer

$3.45

Strawberry Breezer

$3.45

Scooped Ice Cream

Small Scooped Ice Cream

$4.25

Medium Scooped Ice Cream

$5.25

Large Scooped Ice Cream

$5.95

Sundaes

SML Soft Sundae

$4.25

LRG Soft Sundae

$5.25

SML Hard Sundae

$4.95

LRG Hard Sundae

$5.75

Milkshakes

SML Milkshake

$4.25

MED Milkshake

$5.25

LRG Milkshake

$5.95

SML Hard Milkshake

$4.65

MED Hard Milkshake

$5.65

LRG Hard Milkshake

$6.45

Twisters

Small Twister

$4.95

Medium Twister

$5.25

Large Twister

$6.25

Banana Split

Banana Split

$7.65

Soft Serve

Soft Vanilla

$3.25

Soft Chocolate

$3.25

Zebra

$3.25

Soft Chocolate

$4.25

Soft Vanilla

$4.25

Zebra

$4.25

Float

Diet Float

$5.45

Dr Pepper

$5.45

Lemonade Float

$5.45

Mtn Dew Float

$5.45

Pepsi Float

$5.45

Root Beer Float

$5.45

Sierra Mist Float

$5.45

Soda Water Float

$5.45

Malts

SML Soft Malt

$4.45

MED Soft Malt

$5.45

LRG Soft Malt

$6.45

SML Hard Malt

$4.95

MED Hard Malt

$5.95

LRG Hard Malt

$6.95

Ice Cream Specials

SML Peanut Butter Blast

$4.75

LRG Peanut Butter Blast

$5.25

SML Harvest Sundae

$4.95

LRG Harvest Sundae

$5.75

SML Brickhouse Sundae

$4.75

LRG Brickhouse Sundae

$5.75

SML Strawberry Shortcake

$4.75

LRG Strawberry Shortcake

$5.25

SML Brownie Avalanche

$4.75

LRG Brownie Avalanche

$5.25

SML Tin Roof Sundae

$4.75

LRG Tin Roof Sundae

$5.25

SML Specialty Sundae

$4.75

LRG Specialty Sundae

$5.75

Kid's Ice Cream

Kids Vanilla

Kids Chocolate

Kids Zebra

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

801 N Scenic Hwy, Frostproof, FL 33843

Directions

