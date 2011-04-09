Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frosted by Maddie

327 North Main Street

Paris, IL 61944

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.00

Caramel Starbucks Frappe

$3.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Water

$1.00

White Milk

$2.25

Vanilla Starbucks Frappe

$3.00

Mocha Starbucks Frappe

$3.00

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Strawberry Milk

$2.25

Shelf Merchandise

Birthday Cake Candle

$10.00

Tall Candle

$0.35

Medium Candle

$0.30

Character Candle

$0.75

Cake Topper

$3.00

Hempz Lotion

$8.00

Stickers

$1.00

T-Shirts

$20.00

Dog Treats

$5.00

Small Candle

$0.10

Cupcakes

Dirt and Worms

$3.25

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

$3.25

Lemon Blueberry

$3.25

Salted Caramel

$3.25

Brownies

Cookie Dough Brownie

$6.50

Cosmic Brownie

$6.50

German Chocolate Brownie

$6.50

Cake Popsicles

Birthday Cake Popsicle

$3.50

Nutter Butterfinger Cake Popsicle

$3.50

Smores

$3.50

Cookies

Frosted Animal Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Oreo

$3.25

Fruity Pebbles

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwhich

$6.00

Puppy Chow

$3.25

Nutter Butter

$3.25

Cookie Cake Slices

Fruit Pizza Slice

$5.50

Sugar Cookie Bar

$4.50

Cinnamon Rolls

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$5.25

Cheesecake Slices

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.50

Custom Orders

Pawstries Cake

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

327 North Main Street, Paris, IL 61944

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

